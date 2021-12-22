The Best Beauty Sales to Shop Before the End of the Year: Kiehl's, Murad, Biossance and More
2021 is coming to an end, but the best beauty sales and makeup deals you've been waiting for all year are just beginning! With Christmas being right around the corner, whether you're polishing off your gift list or just stepping up your skincare routine heading into the new year, the Holiday sales make this one of the most optimal times to save on all things beauty.
If you're hoping to update your beauty stock this winter, now is arguably the prime time to do it. From Biossance's 25% off sale and SkinCeuticals' limited-edition value gift sets to Nordstrom's massive Holiday Deals and Ulta's Holiday Blitz sale, the deals are truly endless.
And whether you're in the market for a more winter-friendly eyeshadow palette, refreshing hair products, or perhaps shape-giving skin tools, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more through the wide selection of holiday beauty sales.
Ahead, peruse through the best holiday beauty sales that are happening right now. Plus, check out the best luxury beauty products available at Amazon's beauty sale -- including Kyle Richards' under eye patches and Sophie Turner's detox gel face mask.
