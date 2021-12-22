2021 is coming to an end, but the best beauty sales and makeup deals you've been waiting for all year are just beginning! With Christmas being right around the corner, whether you're polishing off your gift list or just stepping up your skincare routine heading into the new year, the Holiday sales make this one of the most optimal times to save on all things beauty.

If you're hoping to update your beauty stock this winter, now is arguably the prime time to do it. From Biossance's 25% off sale and SkinCeuticals' limited-edition value gift sets to Nordstrom's massive Holiday Deals and Ulta's Holiday Blitz sale, the deals are truly endless.

And whether you're in the market for a more winter-friendly eyeshadow palette, refreshing hair products, or perhaps shape-giving skin tools, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more through the wide selection of holiday beauty sales.

Ahead, peruse through the best holiday beauty sales that are happening right now. Plus, check out the best luxury beauty products available at Amazon's beauty sale -- including Kyle Richards' under eye patches and Sophie Turner's detox gel face mask.

Stila Cosmetics Stila Cosmetics Stila Cosmetics Until the end of the year, get 25% off Stila orders of $75+ with code TAKE25. 25% OFF STILA Shop Now

Ulta Ulta Ulta Ulta's Holiday Beauty Blitz sale is here with deals up to 50% off brands like IT, Lancome, Conair and more. UP TO 50% OFF AT ULTA Shop Now

Kiehl's Kiehl's Kiehl's Kieh's final deal of the year is offering 25% off everything and 30% off orders of $150 or more. 25% OFF KIEHL'S Shop Now

Urban Decay Urban Decay Urban Decay At the Year-End Sale, save up to 65% off select UD faves. No code is needed and you'll get a free 5-piece gift set with orders of $60 or more. UP TO 65% OFF URBAN DECAY Shop Now

Murad Skincare Murad Murad Skincare At Murad's Winter Sale, save up to 40% off select skincare favorites and get free 2-day shipping on all orders. UP TO 40% OFF MURAD Shop Now

It Cosmetics It Cosmetics It Cosmetics The 25 Days of It-Mas means 25 days of 25% off, which now includes select confidence skincare, brushes, and holiday sets. 25% OFF IT COSMETICS Shop Now

Anastasia Beverly Hills Ulta Anastasia Beverly Hills If these brow products are good enough for J.Lo, they're definitely getting added to our carts! Not to mention, they're 30% off with Amazon's holiday deals today. 30% OFF AT AMAZON Shop Now

Biossance Biossance Biossance Prep for your healthiest skin year yet with 25% off bestsellers and get $21 off in 2022 when you spend $50 now. Biossance is also offering free shipping on any order. 25% OFF BIOSSANCE Shop Now

Sephora Sephora Sephora At Sephora's Year End Sale, you can score an extra 20% off sale items with code YEARENDSALE. EXTRA 20% OFF SEPHORA Shop Now

Nordstrom Nordstrom Nordstrom Get ready to glow and enjoy up to 50% off tons of top beauty brands, including La Mer, Olaplex, Jo Malone and more, with Nordstorm's Beauty & Fragrance Sale. UP TO 50% OFF AT NORDSTROM Shop Now

Marc Jacobs Beauty Marc Jacobs Marc Jacobs Beauty Indulge in 50% off select Marc Jacobs Beauty products, including this silky and oh so blendable bronzer to give you that lit from within glow. 50% OFF SELECT MARC JACOBS BEAUTY PRODUCTS Shop Now

SkinCeuticals SkinCeuticals SkinCeuticals Looking to save on SkinCeutical products? These never-on-sale products are bundled together in beautiful sets and selling below value price. Plus, get a free deluxe sample of Resveratrol B E on all orders with code DEC21. HOLIDAY VALUE SETS AT SKINCEUTICALS Shop Now

SkinCeuticals Dermstore Exclusive Kit Dermstore SkinCeuticals Dermstore Exclusive Kit This kit of top sellers is packed with powerful skincare ingredients we've come to know and love Skincuticals for. This brand rarely offers discounts, so this limited-edition kit is a deal at $366 (valued at $431). $431 $366 Shop Now

TULA TULA TULA Enjoy these supersized savings while TULA is offering 40% off their supersize products. 25% OFF TULA Shop Now

REN Skincare REN Skincare REN Skincare Looking to incorporate more clean ingredients into your skincare routine? This 3-Step Glow Kit was created in collaboration with beloved Peloton instructor Ally Love and and is on sale for $77. $117 $77 Shop Now

Kosas Kosas Kosas Kosas Holiday Sets are up to 49% off, like this 5 Minute Face-to-Go Kit with 3 full-size bestsellers: Weightless Lip Color, Cream Blush & Highlighter Duo, and Big Clean Mascara. 49% OFF AT KOSAS Shop Now

Credo Beauty Credo Beauty Credo Beauty Take 10% off your first purchase of any item at Credo Beauty -- including the best-selling GOOPGENES All-in-One Nourishing Face Cream -- with the code CLEAN10. 10% OFF CREDO BEAUTY Shop Now

ILIA ILIA ILIA Save up to 47% on four new giftable bundles of ILIA's most-loved bestsellers. UP TO 47% OFF AT ILIA Shop Now

Chanel Chanel Chanel This time of year is the best time to score gift sets of iconic fragrances like Chanel N°5. This set inludes a classic bottle that adds a touch of sophistication to the top of any vanity, as well as a refillable and portable Twist and Spray bottle that's perfect for your purse or overnight bag. HOLIDAY GIFT SETS AT CHANEL Shop Now

SkinStore SkinStore SkinStore Give your skin the rejuvenation and hydration it deserves with 25% off masks. New customers can get 20% off everything else with code NEWBIE. 25% OFF MASKS Shop Now

OLAY OLAY OLAY Take 25% off everything site-wide and get up to 60% off on clearance items. Plus use code STAYJUICY when you spend $150 to get a free limited-edition Juicy for OLAY velour tracksuit inspired by the new Vitamin C + Peptide 24 collection. 25% OFF AT OLAY Shop Now

