The Best Beauty Sales to Shop for Mother's Day Gifts: Moroccanoil, NuFace, Laneige and More
The only thing we love more than spring finally springing is unreal beauty deals, of course. From early Mother's Day sales to spring promotions, it’s the perfect time to shop and refresh your beauty staples.
We combed through the best beauty sales and skincare deals happening now to find everything actually worth shopping. Whether your thirst-quenching moisturizer needs replenishing or you’re waiting for that coveted serum with hyaluronic acid to finally go on sale, there are hoards of products to choose from beloved brands offering major discounts. Top-rated beauty brands like NuFace, Moroccanoil and Ulta Beauty currently have deals to save on their beloved products.
If you're in the market for a skin plumping serum, fragrance, nourishing hair products, or even an anti-aging eye cream, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more for less with the best beauty sales and skincare deals happening this weekend. These beauty must-haves at incredibly low prices also make ideal Mother's Day gifts that are sure to hit a high note for mom.
The Best Beauty Sales and Deals to Shop Now
Use code FRIENDS23 to save 15% on all haircare and body products at Moroccanoil. Known for high-quality haircare solutions that'll make your locks feel lush and luxurious, Moroccanoil has been used by hair experts for years.
The NuFACE Trinity and ELE Attachment Set transforms your anti-aging skincare regime, providing a powerful system that visibly reduces the appearance of wrinkles and sagging skin from the comfort of your own home.
Hyaluronic acid is already beloved for its hydrating power, and Laneige takes it to the next level with a unique fermentation process combined with an algae-derived moisturizer for deeper, longer-lasting hydration.
Ulta's Spring Haul event is taking up to 40% off makeup, skincare, and haircare faves until April 15. Save on Tarte, Revlon, Florence by Mills and more.
RoC's top-rated retinol serum claims to reduce the appearance of fine lines and pores for smoother, plumper skin.
Achieve at-home blowouts with this hot air brush featuring a slim handle, a small oval-shaped head, and an additional medium heat setting. The detachable design allows for even greater control and easier storage.
RELATED CONTENT:
Spring Into the New Season with These 6 TikTok-Loved Skincare Trends
Shop The Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon
Walmart Sale: The Best Deals on Luxury Skincare and Beauty Products
Get 20% Off Kate Somerville Products for Your Spring Skincare Routine
The 11 Best Neck Creams, Serums and Treatments for Firmer Skin in 2023
Refresh Your Skincare and Haircare for Spring with Dermstore's Sale
Save on Jennifer Aniston & Victoria Beckham’s Favorite Luxury Skincare
The Best Deals on Matching Workout Sets Under $30 to Shop at Amazon