The only thing we love more than spring finally springing is unreal beauty deals, of course. From early Mother's Day sales to spring promotions, it’s the perfect time to shop and refresh your beauty staples.

We combed through the best beauty sales and skincare deals happening now to find everything actually worth shopping. Whether your thirst-quenching moisturizer needs replenishing or you’re waiting for that coveted serum with hyaluronic acid to finally go on sale, there are hoards of products to choose from beloved brands offering major discounts. Top-rated beauty brands like NuFace, Moroccanoil and Ulta Beauty currently have deals to save on their beloved products.

If you're in the market for a skin plumping serum, fragrance, nourishing hair products, or even an anti-aging eye cream, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more for less with the best beauty sales and skincare deals happening this weekend. These beauty must-haves at incredibly low prices also make ideal Mother's Day gifts that are sure to hit a high note for mom.

The Best Beauty Sales and Deals to Shop Now

Moroccanoil Moroccanoil Moroccanoil Use code FRIENDS23 to save 15% on all haircare and body products at Moroccanoil. Known for high-quality haircare solutions that'll make your locks feel lush and luxurious, Moroccanoil has been used by hair experts for years. 15% OFF MOROCCANOIL WITH CODE FRIENDS23 Shop Now

SkinStore SkinStore SkinStore Shop all your favorite products in the SkinStore Friends and Family Sale. With up to 30% off beauty and skincare essentials, it is the perfect time to stock up on your favorites, discover something new or shop for gifts. UP TO 30% OFF SKINSTORE WITH CODE FRIENDS Shop Now

Ulta Beauty Ulta Beauty Ulta Beauty Ulta's Spring Haul event is taking up to 40% off makeup, skincare, and haircare faves until April 15. Save on Tarte, Revlon, Florence by Mills and more. UP TO 40% OFF AT ULTA Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Spring Into the New Season with These 6 TikTok-Loved Skincare Trends

Shop The Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon

Walmart Sale: The Best Deals on Luxury Skincare and Beauty Products

Get 20% Off Kate Somerville Products for Your Spring Skincare Routine

The 11 Best Neck Creams, Serums and Treatments for Firmer Skin in 2023

Refresh Your Skincare and Haircare for Spring with Dermstore's Sale

Save on Jennifer Aniston & Victoria Beckham’s Favorite Luxury Skincare

The Best Deals on Matching Workout Sets Under $30 to Shop at Amazon