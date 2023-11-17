From dolls to beauty products to wall calendars, we've found the best Barbie deals on Amazon for Black Friday.
If you want to get a head start on holiday gift shopping, you're in luck, because Black Friday is actually starting a week early at Amazon. Now through Cyber Monday, the online mega-retailer is kicking off the holiday season with a myriad of discounts. For kids and adults who loved the Barbie movie this year, the best Black Friday Barbie deals are perfect opportunities to grab gifts for less.
Shop Amazon's Black Friday Barbie Deals
From best-selling Barbie play sets and houses to dolls and accessories, Amazon's Black Friday 2023 sale is full of presents that will make kiddos declare “This is the best Christmas ever." Whether you wanting to get a jump on checking off your shopping list, buying some Barbie merch to show your fandom, or just still leaning into the Barbiecore trend, you'll be able to do all of the above while sticking to your budget.
Because of the ever-rising popularity of Barbie this year, many of these Mattel markdowns could sell out fast. So don't wait: Shop the best Black Friday Barbie deals at Amazon below.
Best Black Friday Barbie Deals
Barbie Dreamhouse 2023: Pool Party Doll House
This Barbie Dreamhouse is three stories tall for big-time fun.
Barbie 2023 Holiday Barbie Doll
Celebrate the holiday's with this limited-edition 2023 Holiday Barbie Doll, which is at its lowest price in 30 days.
Barbie Doll & Accessories: Travel Set with Puppy
Go on all kinds of adventures with this jet setting Barbie.
Barbie Inspiring Women Doll: Madam C.J. Walker
Make Barbie educational with this collectible Madam C.J. Walker doll—the first documented self-made female millionaire in the United States.
Barbie Girls French Terry Varsity Bomber Jacket
How cute is this pink Barbie varsity jacket with sewn on patches?
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures - Nintendo Switch
Switch gamers will want to check out this Barbie adventure that allows players to dress-up Barbie, cook, garden, bake and more.
Monopoly: Barbie Edition Board Game
It's the classic game Monopoly, but with a pink Barbie theme.
Tangle Teezer X Barbie | The Ultimate Duo
Make combing out your little one's hair more enjoyable with this hot pink Tangle Teezer x Barbie set.
Barbie Super Sticker Book: Through the Decades
Discover Barbie's journey through the decades with this interactive sticker book.
Barbie Ken Fashionistas Doll #167 with Wheelchair and Ramp
While he is "Kenough" on his own, this Ken doll also comes with a wheelchair, shades and a ramp.
Best Black Friday Barbie Movie Deals at Amazon
Little People Collector Barbie: The Movie Special Edition Set
This Little People Collector's Edition is inspired by main characters in the Barbie movie.
2024 Barbie: The Movie Wall Calendar
Now's the time to snag this 2024 Barbie calendar.
Barbie (Blu-Ray + Digital)
Watch the blockbuster movie, Barbie, even when the internet is down.
Barbie The Album
Listen to the hit songs from the Barbie film on repeat with this Amazon deal.
Funko Pop! Movies: Barbie - President Barbie
Issa Rae's President Barbie character now comes as a Funko Pop!
Trends International Barbie: The Movie - Hi Barbie Wall Poster
Celebrate your love of the movie with your very own Hi Barbie! poster.
More Black Friday Barbie Deals at Amazon
Franco Movie Luxe Squishy Barbie Decorative Pillow
Soft and cuddly, this Ken pillow brings fun to any space.
Revlon x Barbie Manicure Essentials Kit
Perfect your mani while channeling your inner Barbie with this Revlon manicure kit.
Dragon Glassware x Barbie Stemless Wine Glasses
Sip in style with these bold pink Dragon Glassware x Barbie Stemless Wine Glasses.
CHI x Barbie Silk Infusion
CHI's Silk Infusion is said to help make hair shiny and strong.
The Story of Barbie and the Woman Who Created Her
Learn about Ruth Handler and the origins of Barbie with this illustrated book.
Franco Barbie Barbiecore Black & White Striped Cotton Towel
For your next beach off, take this black and white striped Barbie towel.
