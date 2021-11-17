Shopping

The Best Black Friday Deals on Watches: Casio, Fossil, Garmin and more

By Danica Creahan‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Black Friday Deals on Watches
ET

In the midst of Black November and with the holidays right around the corner, it might seem like you’re running late in the race to grab great gifts for everyone on your list this year and cash in on all the great early Black Friday sales. But don’t worry, you’ve still got plenty of time to save big on these timepieces. 

From brands like Casio, Fenmore, Disney, Apple and more, shop analog watches, watches for kids, smart watches, running watches, Apple Watch bands and more.  

And don’t forget to check out ET’s Black Friday gift guides, whether you’re shopping at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Nordstrom or simply just looking for the best deals all around, we’ve got you covered. Feeling stuck on gift ideas this holiday season? Our 2021 gift guide has great suggestions to help you check off everyone on your list this year with cheer. 

Here are the best Black Friday deals on watches that you can shop right now:

PRS 516 Powermatic leather strap watch, 42mm
PRS 516 Powermatic leather strap watch, 42mm
Nordstrom
PRS 516 Powermatic leather strap watch, 42mm
This race car-inspired watch features floating indexes, a brushed dial and a minute-marked, carbon-fiber bezel. 
$895$425
Casio black dive-style sport watch
Casio black dive-style sport watch
Walmart
Casio black dive-style sport watch
With its black resin band and stainless steel case, this ocean-inspired Casio watch has a classic and stylish appeal. 
$70$43
Apple Watch Series 5
Apple Watch Series 5
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 5
Made for all the ways you exercise, the Apple Watch has built-in GPS and is swimproof.
$749$459
Watch band compatible with Apple Watch 5-pack
Watch band compatible with Apple Watch 5-pack
Oyodss via Amazon
Watch band compatible with Apple Watch 5-pack
These silicone sport watch bands work with most Apple Watches and will freshen up the look of your smart watch. This pack includes five watch bands in a variety of colors.
$20$14
Karli three-hand watch
Karli three-hand watch
Fossil
Karli three-hand watch
With its sparkling gem accents, this three-hand watch will add a twinkle to your wrist.
$109$44
Galaxy Watch4 Classic
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic
Samsung
Galaxy Watch4 Classic
One of the Classic's best features is the physical rotating bezel that resembles the design of classic wristwatches, so you can easily navigate through menus or pages simply. 
$350$165
Disney Kids Time Teacher Princess watch
Disney Kids Time Teacher Princess watch
Disney via Amazon
Disney Kids Time Teacher Princess watch
This Disney Time Teacher watch is meant to help kids learn to read analog clocks with the help of their favorite Disney princesses. The watch is scratch and water-resistant and equipped with a velcro-close nylon strap. 
$25$19
Disney Mickey and Minnie watch
Disney Mickey and Minnie watch
Disney via Amazon
Disney Mickey and Minnie watch
For the grown-up Disney lovers who don’t need assistance reading the time, this watch features the sweetest Mickey and Minnie portrait against a sleek face set with roman numerals.
$50$40
Garmin Vivoactive 4S
Garmin Vivoactive 4S
Amazon
Garmin Vivoactive 4S
The Garmin Vivoactive 4S fitness tracker is currently $150 off. This stylish smartwatch monitors body energy levels, hydration, menstrual cycle, has sleep tracking capabilities and more. It also has GPS, workouts and music playlists. 
$350$199
Fenmore midsize multifunction stainless steel watch
Fenmore midsize multifunction stainless steel watch
Fossil
Fenmore midsize multifunction stainless steel watch
This flashy Fenmore watch makes a great accessory to any wardrobe.
$169$51
Movado ultra slim 40mm watch
Movado ultra slim 40mm watch
Walmart
Movado ultra slim 40mm watch
This chic timepiece is crafted with stainless steel and scratch-resistant sapphire crystal.
$795$379
Galaxy Watch4
Samsung Galaxy Watch4
Samsung
Galaxy Watch4
The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 smartwatch features fitness tracking and health monitoring apps and is a sleek and stylish tech companion.
$250$65
Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Amazon
Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
The Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch looks stylish, gives audible notifications and is powered with Wear OS by Google.
$295$264
His and her chronograph gold-tone stainless steel watch gift set
His and her chronograph gold-tone stainless steel watch gift set
Fossil
His and her chronograph gold-tone stainless steel watch gift set
Matching watches make a timeless and fashionable gift.
$279$112
Nine West Rubberized Bracelet Watch
Nine West Rubberized Bracelet Watch
Amazon
Nine West Rubberized Bracelet Watch
A great everyday timepiece with a pop of color from Nine West. 
$50$28
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
This watch from Tommy Hilfiger is sporty, classy and a great value. 
$210$89

RELATED CONTENT: 

Anthropologie's Holiday Sale Has Entertaining Essentials Up to 30% Off

Oprah's Favorite Things 2021: Shop the Best Home Gifts

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: the Best Deals on Designer Handbags

Coach Black Friday Deals: Save 70% on Bags and Gifts at Coach Outlet

The Best Robot Vacuum Deals at Amazon and Samsung's Black Friday Sales

Amazon's Best Holiday Gifts Under $50

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: Deals on Streaming Devices

Brooklinen Black Friday Sale: Save on Bedding, Towels, and More

14 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2021

Amazon's Early Black Friday Deals: Save Up To 57% Off Designer Watches

The Best Deals to Shop at Nordstrom's Early Black Friday Sale

Samsung Black Friday 2021: Exclusive Early Access to the Best Deals

Macy's Black Friday Early Access: Take Up to 70% Off Specials

Kate Spade Surprise Black Friday: Take Up to 75% Off Everything Now

 