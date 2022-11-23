Shopping

The Best Black Friday Furniture Deals to Shop Now: Wayfair, West Elm, Target and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine‍
Black Friday Furniture Deals 2022
Castlery

Savvy shoppers know Black Friday is the best time to finally purchase the big ticket items you've been eyeing all year. Many people grab up electronics and designer clothing at a steep discount during these sales, stocking up for themselves and saving on holiday gifts for loved ones. However, some of the biggest savings during Black Friday and Cyber Monday are on furniture offered by tons of our favorite brands.

If you've been wanting to fill an empty space with an accent chair or redecorate your bedroom to make it more your own, you'll save big by taking advantage of the best Black Friday furniture deals. With Black Friday only a couple days away, you can start shopping many of your favorite stores' savings events now, before Thanksgiving even arrives. Wayfair, West Elm, and Macy's are just a few of the stores that have amazing deals on items for every room in your home. 

Every furniture store offers something different — some have affordable and trendy pieces, while others focus on higher-end handmade designs. To find the pieces that fit your personal style and won't break the bank, below we've rounded up the best Black Friday 2022 furniture deals you can shop right now.

The Best Black Friday Furniture Deals 2022

For a limited time, Anthropologie is offering 30% off everything — including its entire collection of gorgeous furniture. 

30% OFF
For high-quality mid-century modern furniture, you need to look no further than West Elm's Black Friday deals. They're offering up to 70% off 1000s of items across their site. Save $200 on their sleek leather dining chairs or get gorgeous planters for your house plants for almost 50% off.

UP TO 70% OFF
You can start shopping Black Friday deals now at Wayfair with major discounts up to 80% off across all departments. Save up to $900 on quality leather couches or shop seasonal decor starting at $30. With the large range of furniture and home decor at Wayfair, you're sure to find something you'll want. 

UP TO 80% OFF
Take 25% off everything on Serena & Lily’s site with the code GRATITUDE

25% OFF
WITH CODE GRATITUDE
Casterly's mission is to make quality furniture that lasts for a wide range of personal styles. You can start shopping their Black Friday Sale now for up to 40% off select furniture like sofas, tables, TV stands and more.

UP TO 40% OFF
Save up to 40% on modern pieces for every room in your home. Plus, furniture orders over $35 ship free.

UP TO 40% OFF
Amazon one was on the first retailers to get in one the early Black Friday action. And with discounts in all their departments, you can score big savings shopping their furniture department. Mattresses, office chairs, dining room tables, dressers, and basically any other furniture you can think of are all on sale. 

UP TO 60% OFF
Overstock is offering a week of deals for Black Friday with 70% off thousands of their items. In the furniture department, select living room and dining room furniture are 15% off and some area rugs are up to 20% off. If you want to sleep easier with a new mattress, select mattresses are also 20% off. 

UP TO 70% OFF
Target is lowering their prices with Black Friday Deals. They have 50% off electronics for your home and 40% off home appliances. If you're shopping for furniture, you can save up to 25% on your purchase. With 17,500 furniture pieces discounted, you can likely find what you're looking for on sale. 

UP TO 25% OFF
Creating durable and modular designs, Burrow's Black Friday sale is a buy more save more event. All orders start at 15% off, but depending on the size of your cart, you can save up to $1,000 using code BF22 at checkout.

UP TO $1,000 OFF
WITH CODE BF22
For truly one of a kind pieces, take a look at Albany Park's Black Friday Sale. You can get 15% off some of their best-selling sectionals, sofas, and armchairs by using code BF15 at checkout. 

15% OFF
WITH CODE BF15
When it comes to Black Friday, Bed Bath & Beyond is already offering some amazing discounts, especially in their furniture department. Get a sophisticated bar cart for 40% off or save $580 on a brand new Casper mattress

UP TO 40% OFF
With Macy's Early Access Black Friday Sale you can save 10% to 60% of select furniture, mattresses, and rugs. Grab a giant 5-piece sectional big enough for the whole family that is nearly half off right now. But you can find great deals in living room, kitchen, bedroom, and outdoor furniture during their Black Friday Event. 

UP TO 60% OFF
Score up to 50% off the furniture you've been eyeing by shopping Ashley's Black Friday Sale. They have these hot holiday buys available for furniture in every room. Since they sell all things furniture, you can buy a dining room set, a living room set, or even an outdoor living set all at a fraction of the cost right now. 

UP TO 50% OFF
You can get savings up to $900 on your dream furniture during Raymour & Flanigan's Early Black Friday Deals. Sales span their entire site including furniture for the living room, dining room, home office, bedroom, and even an entertainment room if you have one. 

UP TO 25% OFF

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year's Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more. 

