The Best Celebrity Face Masks From Evolvetogether, MASKC, Etsy and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Face masks continue to be a daily essential. Luckily, they've become as ubiquitous to fashion as a classic pair of jeans.

And while no one has questioned whether or not the face mask is the accessory of the moment, celebrities have undoubtedly taken them to an entirely new level.

This year, we've seen face masks nearly everywhere on celebs -- whether they're at an awards show or out and about. And often times, we find them coordinating the masks to their looks. It's clear that face masks aren't going anywhere anytime soon -- even on the red carpet -- which gives everyone all the more reason to make the most out of them, sartorially speaking.

Scroll down to shop exact face masks celebs have worn, along with similar styles inspired by their looks. 

Sarah Jessica Parker

If you want a cool way to add visual texture to your ensemble like Sarah Jessica Parker, sport a versatile, plaid mask.

Sarah Jessica Parker
Gotham/Getty Images
Evolvetogether Rio De Janeiro - 5 Black KN95 Masks
Evolvetogether Rio De Janeiro - 5 Black KN95 Masks
Evolvetogether
Evolvetogether Rio De Janeiro - 5 Black KN95 Masks
An upgrade version of the KN95 mask, this Rio De Janeiro face mask is made for large crowds, high pollution and more!
$15
Alba Forged Clan MacCallum Tartan Face Mask
Alba Forged Clan MacCallum Tartan Face Mask
Etsy
Alba Forged Clan MacCallum Tartan Face Mask
No matter what season it is, this plaid face mask will always be in style.
$13 AT ETSY

Jennifer Aniston

The Morning Show actress was seen outside the studios of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles, sporting a pretty lace print face mask by Wolford. Aniston has worn the plain black style from the brand in an Instagram post. 

jennifer aniston mask
RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Wolford Luxury Reversible Lace Silk Face Mask
wolford lace face mask
Amazon
Wolford Luxury Reversible Lace Silk Face Mask
This 100% silk face mask is soft and delicate on the skin. It's reversible and has adjustable ear loops and built-in nose wire. 
$28 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $43)
Wolford Care Face Covering
Wolford Women's Care Face Covering
Amazon
Wolford Care Face Covering
Wolford's machine washable face mask features an aluminum nose wire for you to adjust it to your bridge, which will help prevent any fogging if you wear glasses.
$27 AT AMAZON

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

These two can't help but turn heads, and their appearance at the 2021 Met Gala was no exception. After J Lo arrived in a Ralph Lauren western fantasy look, she met with her beau Ben Affleck inside and shared a masked kiss. Lopez's mask matched her dress perfectly, while Ben sported a black mask as classic as his tux. 

Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez 2021 Met Gala
Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Light Brown Stretch Lace Face Mask
Light Brown Stretch Lace Face Mask, Etsy
lynamobley2012 via Etsy
Light Brown Stretch Lace Face Mask
Want to rock a lace face mask like Jennifer Lopez's at the 2021 Met Gala? Etsy has great options, like this stretch lace face mask. (Note: This face mask is not medical grade). 
$8 AT ETSY
MASKC Black N95 Mask
BLACK KN95 FACE MASKS - 10 PACK
MASKC
MASKC Black N95 Mask
Grab a 10 pack of black N95 masks by MASKC to look good at even the most fashionable event of the year. 
$36 AT MASKC

Finneas O'Connell

While his sister Billie Eilish showed up in old-Hollywood glam, Finneas arrived at the 2021 MET Gala in a red suit complete with the perfect matching accessory: a red sequin face mask. 

Finneas at 2021 met gala
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Red Glitter Sequins Neck Gaiter Warmer Windproof Face Mask
Red Glitter Sequins Neck Gaiter Warmer Windproof Face Mask
Amazon
Red Glitter Sequins Neck Gaiter Warmer Windproof Face Mask
Add some glitz to your glamour with this sparkling red neck gaiter-type face mask. 
$8 AT AMAZON

Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams

Husband and wife duo, Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams, made a rare public appearance together at the 2021 Met Gala -- and looked absolutely stunning while doing it. The pair rocked matching leather ensembles that honored the classic cowboy aesthetic -- complete with ultra stylish black and gray face masks.

Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams
Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images
Reusable Black and Gray Face Masks
Reusable Black and Gray Face Masks
Amazon
Reusable Black and Gray Face Masks
Embrace your inner Met Gala icon with these simple, reusable face masks that totally mirror Pharrell and Helen's chic red carpet look.
$10 AT AMAZON

Kendall Jenner

The sisterly love is real! Besides sporting a crystal-draped, Givenchy Haute Couture gown at the 2021 Met Gala, Kendall Jenner also wore a Seamless Face Mask from her big sister, Kim Kardashian's, brand SKIMS.

Kendall Jenner attends the The 2021 Met Gala_1280x720
Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
SKIMS Seamless Face Mask
SKIMS seamless face mask in clay
SKIMS
SKIMS Seamless Face Mask
$8

Zendaya

Zendaya dazzled in a shocking yellow gown (which glows in the dark!) by Valentino with an eye-catching cutout at the 2021 Academy Awards on April 25. The Malcom & Marie star accessorized with a face mask in the same matching hue.

JYSDZSE Unisex Multi Usage Face Cover Up
JYSDZSE Unisex Multi Usage Face Cover Up
Amazon
JYSDZSE Unisex Multi Usage Face Cover Up
Whether you want to create a look like Zendaya's Oscars ensemble or you're ready for a fun night out, there's no doubt this will make you stand out.
$7 AT AMAZON

Bella Hadid

Supermodel Bella Hadid sported a versatile black mask from the brand MASKC while out in New York earlier this spring. Check out the brand's summer sale to stock up on face masks at low prices. 

Bella Hadid
Gotham/Getty Images
MASKC Midnight Face Masks - 10 Pack
MASKC Midnight Face Masks - 10 Pack
MASKC
MASKC Midnight Face Masks - 10 Pack
Grab a pack of these celebrity-approved masks to up your face covering game this season. Also, don't miss out on the MASKC summer sale. 
$18 AT MASKC

Cara Delevingne

If you want to invest in disposable masks, for double masking or otherwise, take a cue from Cara Delevingne and wear a simple khaki option for your casual occasions. Evolvetogether masks are a favorite among celebs, and they're back in stock!

evolvetogether malmö - 30 khaki face masks
evolvetogether malmo - 30 khaki face masks
evolvetogether
evolvetogether malmö - 30 khaki face masks
Get a 30-pack of the minimalist-style khaki face mask from celebrity-favorite, evolvetogether. 
$36 AT EVOLVETOGETHER

Jennifer Lopez

No matter where she goes or what she does, you can always count on Jennifer Lopez to bring a touch of sparkle with her -- even with her face masks. Back in August, the artist donned a pink sequin mask for a bike ride with her family.

Katie May Disco Ball Face Mask
Katie May Disco Ball Face Mask
Revolve
Katie May Disco Ball Face Mask
Dress up your everyday ensembles with this eye-catching sequin face mask.
$13 AT REVOLVE (REGULARLY $26)

Olivia Colman

From across the pond at the London viewing of the 2021 Academy Awards, Olivia Colman donned a pink floral print ruffle-trim face mask to accompany her Dior Beauty makeup look and red long-sleeve dress, which she paired with red heels.

Olivia Colman
Karwai Tang/Getty Images
VivCrafts Pink Purple Floral Peonies Ruffle Mask
VivCrafts Pink Purple Floral Peonies Ruffle Mask
Etsy
VivCrafts Pink Purple Floral Peonies Ruffle Mask
Channel Olivia Colman's style with this pretty cottage core-friendly face mask.
$14 AT ETSY

Meghan Markle

Last year, Meghan Marklevolunteered with Baby2Baby in Los Angeles with her husband, Prince Harry, wearing a blue striped seersucker face mask. The Duchess of Sussex sported the mask, a styled from Black-owned label Royal Jelly Harlem, as she helped distribute essential supplies and backpacks to local families.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Baby2Baby
Royal Jelly Harlem Adult Mask in Blue Seersucker
Royal Jelly Harlem Adult Mask in Blue Seersucker
Royal Jelly Harlem
Royal Jelly Harlem Adult Mask in Blue Seersucker
For a royal-approved face mask look, get this seersucker design is from the Black, female-founded NYC brand Royal Jelly Harlem. The reusable cotton mask is washable and double-lined.
$15 AT ROYAL JELLY HARLEM

Kate Middleton

This season, Kate Middleton has been taking on classic spring florals in the form of her face masks. The royal sported two masks featuring ditsy florals while making appearances earlier in March.

Kate Middleton
WPA Pool/Getty Images
Gap Adult Unisex Full-Coverage Accordion Mask (3-Pack)
Gap Adult Unisex Full-Coverage Accordion Mask (3-Pack)
Gap
Gap Adult Unisex Full-Coverage Accordion Mask (3-Pack)
If you want to stock up on floral face masks, we suggest grabbing a pack, like this one from Gap. 
$15 AT GAP

Taylor Swift

Perhaps the most notable face mask at the GRAMMYs was Taylor Swift's floral face covering, which featured embroidered flowers to match her romantic ensemble for the occasion.

Taylor Swift 2021 GRAMMYs
CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images
UK Sherift Shop Keeper Embroidered Face Mask
Ramy Delhi Shop Linen Face Mask with Embroidery
Etsy
UK Sherift Shop Keeper Embroidered Face Mask
We love this lightweight linen option, which features floral embroidery across the front of the mask.
$23 AT ETSY

Harry Styles

With an evening that featured not one, not two, but three different feathered boas, Harry Styles completed his Gucci ensembles with a yellow plaid mask at the 2021 GRAMMYs.

Harry Styles 2021 GRAMMYs
Robert Gauthier/Getty Images
Stan and Gwyn Yellow Plaid Face Mask
Stan and Gwyn Yellow Plaid Face Mask
Etsy
Stan and Gwyn Yellow Plaid Face Mask
Style this with a knit vest like Harry Styles, or wear it with your everyday T-shirt and jeans.
$20 AND UP AT ETSY

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion stunned in a vibrant citrus orange gown from Dolce & Gabbana. She wore a face mask in the same eye-catching shade of orange while she sat at her table for the night.

Megan Thee Stallion
CBS
Braazi Atelier Burnt Orange Silk Satin Designer Face Mask
Braazi Atelier Burnt Orange Silk Satin Designer Face Mask
Etsy
Braazi Atelier Burnt Orange Silk Satin Designer Face Mask
Channel Megan Thee Stallion's bright orange look from the 2021 GRAMMYs with this vibrant orange satin face mask.
$29 AND UP AT ETSY

Billie Eilish

Wearing a head-to-toe look from Gucci, Billie Eilish donned a vintage-inspired floral mask that matched the rest of her ensemble.

Billie Eilish 2021 grammys
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
StitchingPlusByM Vintage French Face Mask Garnet/Cream
StitchingPlusByM Vintage French Face Mask Garnet/Cream
Etsy
StitchingPlusByM Vintage French Face Mask Garnet/Cream
Dress up your ensembles with these floral toile print masks.
$15 AT ETSY

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa's custom Versace dress was all about the glitz and glamour. And naturally, her shining metallic silver mask was just the same.

Dua Lipa 2021 GRAMMYs
CBS
Blissy Pure Silk Face Mask
Blissy Pure Silk Face Mask
Amazon
Blissy Pure Silk Face Mask
Whether you have a special occasion or not, this silver silk face mask is bound to grab someone's attention.
$14 AT AMAZON

Beyonce

To keep her look sleek and simple, Beyonce finished off her custom black leather Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress with a black disposable face mask.

Beyonce GRAMMYs 2021
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
50 Pcs Black Face Masks
50 Pcs Black Face Masks
Amazon
50 Pcs Black Face Masks
When in doubt, you'll never go wrong with a classic black face mask. If you want to get them in bulk, opt for a pack of disposable masks like this.
$12 AT AMAZON

Chika

Chika completed her pastel Nike ensemble with a ruffled mask in coordinating colors. 

LTLSTR 3D Ruffle Face Covering
LTLSTR 3D Ruffle Face Covering
Etsy
LTLSTR 3D Ruffle Face Covering
If you want to make a statement with your face mask, get yourself one that features a large ruffle across the top.
$11 AT ETSY

Bruno Mars

Silk Sonic's Bruno Mars accessorized his suave GRAMMYs outfit with a leopard print mask.

Bruno Mars GRAMMYs 2021
CBS
NIGHT Satin Face Mask
NIGHT Satin Face Mask
NIGHT
NIGHT Satin Face Mask
This breathable face mask features adjustable ear loops and a nose clip to create a custom fit for your face.
$10 AT NIGHT (REGULARLY $20)

HAIM

The musical trio, who wore coordinated outfits from Prada, finished off their GRAMMY looks with fabric masks in the same shade of periwinkle.

HAIM GRAMMYs 2021
CBS
Con.Struct Face Mask
Con.Struct Face Mask
Amazon
Con.Struct Face Mask
This pretty periwinkle mask comes with adjustable ear loops to make it as comfortable as possible.
$4 AT AMAZON

Noah Cyrus

21-year-old Noah Cyrus paired her statement-making Schiaparelli Couture dress with a simple white mask to celebrate the 2021 GRAMMYs.

Noah Cyrus 2021 GRAMMYs
CBS
Clinivex Face Mask, 3-Ply Flex Air Disposable Face Mask with Double Nose Wire
Clinivex Face Mask, 3-Ply Flex Air Disposable Face Mask with Double Nose Wire
Amazon
Clinivex Face Mask, 3-Ply Flex Air Disposable Face Mask with Double Nose Wire
Need some disposable face masks to keep in your bag? Grab this 50-pack. 
$15 AT AMAZON

Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris was spotted wearing the sleek black Care Face Mask from Wolford multiple times, including when she was campaigning for her role. Thanks to its classic qualities, it went perfectly with her ensemble each day she wore it.

Kamala Harris
Mark Makela/Stringer/Getty Images
Wolford Care Face Covering
Wolford Women's Care Face Covering
Amazon
Wolford Care Face Covering
Wolford's machine washable face mask features an aluminum nose wire for you to adjust it to your bridge, which will help prevent any fogging if you wear glasses.
$27 AT AMAZON

Jill Biden

Embracing the classic look of pearls, the First Lady Dr. Jill Biden wore a Lele Sadoughi face mask, which features pearl beads on the adjustable ear loops, for a visit to a classroom at the Christa McAuliffe School.

Jill Biden Face Mask
Susan Walsh/Getty Images
Lele Sadoughi Classic Pearl Face Mask 3-Pack
Lele Sadoughi Classic Pearl Face Mask 3-Pack
Intermix
Lele Sadoughi Classic Pearl Face Mask 3-Pack
For anyone who wants to wear a simple, classic and timeless mask, opt for this pretty 3-pack from Lele Sadoughi.
$29 AT INTERMIX (REGULARLY $48)

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts has been spotted out and about wearing stylish masks from Ahida Correale, which feature fun and playful embroidery details.

Ahida Correale The Back Off Face Mask
Ahida Correale The Back Off Face Mask
Ahida Correale
Ahida Correale The Back Off Face Mask
Nothing will encourage others to partake in social distancing quite like a mask that says "back off". 
$30 AT AHIDA CORREALE

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen opted for a pretty blush pink mask from MASKC. The star complimented it with rhinestones around her eyes.

MASKC Blush Tones Variety K95 Face Masks - 10 Pack
MASKC Blush Tones Variety K95 Face Masks - 10 Pack
MASKC
MASKC Blush Tones Variety K95 Face Masks - 10 Pack
Keep your mask look pretty in pink with this variety pack.
$36 AT MASKC

