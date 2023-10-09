Sales & Deals

The Best Competing Amazon Prime Day Beauty Sales and Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Sephora
By ETonline Staff
Published: 8:57 AM PDT, October 9, 2023

Look out, Amazon—these beauty brands have deals up to 50% off this week.

As we count down the minutes until Amazon Prime Big Deal Days happens October 10 and 11, other retailers have started bringing the pre-holiday shopping heat with their own rival deals. If you're looking to save big on skin care, makeup and hair care, there are so many Amazon Prime Day competitor's beauty sales to shop right now. 

Since Prime Day has morphed into its own official shopping holiday that is almost as popular as Black Friday, retailers are competing for the lowest prices. This week, top beauty brands and retailers like SkinStore, ILIA, Ulta, Tula SkincareAvène and many more are offering incredible discounts on tried-and-true goodies.

Most of these discounts are not available on Amazon, so shopping directly from your go-to beauty brands is the best way to save. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account, these deals are also a great way to still save big on holiday gifts ahead of the Black Friday rush. Below, shop all the best Amazon Prime Day competing beauty sales and deals available right now. Consider your fall beauty shopping sorted.

The Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Alternative Beauty Sales

SkinStore

SkinStore

Now through October 11, shop all your favorite products and brands in the SkinStore Friends & Family Sale. With up to 25% off beauty and skincare essentials, it is the perfect time to stock up for the fall and winter.

Up to 25% Off SkinStore

With code FRIENDS

Shop Now

Oribe

Oribe

Oribe Obsession Week is here through October 9 and offering 20% off sitewide. Save on best-selling shampoo, conditioner, hair oil, hair spray and so much more.

 

20% Off Oribe

Shop Now

Coco & Eve

Coco & Eve

Now through October 10, Coco & Eve's TikTok-approved products are up to 50% off. Save on skincare and hair care best-sellers while supplies last. 

Up to 50% off Coco & Eve

Shop Now

La Mer Crème de la Mer

Walmart

La Mer Crème de la Mer

Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.

$200 $59

1 oz.

Shop Now

$380 $142

2 oz.

Shop Now

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty's Gorgeous Hair Event is here through October 21.You can score 50% off hair care essentials. Act quickly, though, because each round of deals are only available for 24 hours.

50% Off Hair Care Favorites

Shop Now

TULA Skincare

TULA

TULA Skincare

Get your holiday shopping done early with brand new gifts for everyone on your list. Tula is offering up 45% off skincare kits that make perfect stocking stuffers.

Up to 45% off Tula

Shop Now

René Furterer

René Furterer

René Furterer

For a strong and healthy mane, look no further than René Furterer's prestigious products. The luxury hair-care brand is taking 25% off sitewide through October 12 with code ENJOY25.

25% Off René Furterer

With code ENJOY25

Shop Now

Eau Thermale Avène

Avéne

Eau Thermale Avène

During Avéne's Fall Friends & Family Sale, use code FRIENDS25 to take 25% off sitewide and save on French skincare favorites loved by Gwyneth Paltrow, Kendall Jenner, and Irina Shayk.

25% off Avéne

With code FRIENDS25

Shop Now

Spongelle

Spongelle

Spongelle

Care for your skin with Spongelle's rich moisturizers, gentle cleansers and body wash-infused buffers — now all 25% off exclusively for our readers with code ETONLINE.

25% Off Spongelle

With code ETONLINE

Shop Now

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener

Dyson

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener

Save $100 on the Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener. It's cord-free and designed with flexible copper plates to give you perfect control with every move without extreme heat, frizz and flyaways. 

$500 $400 at Dyson

Shop Now

$500 $399 at Amazon

Shop Now

Vegamour

Vegamour

Vegamour

Make your hair goals happen with a consistent routine. For a limited time, save an additional 25% when you subscribe to your favorite Vegamour hair care products.

Up to 50% Off Vegamour

With code BONUS25

Shop Now

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Amazon

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Formulated with 96% Snail Secretion Filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-approved lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.

$25 $15

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

