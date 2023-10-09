Look out, Amazon—these beauty brands have deals up to 50% off this week.
As we count down the minutes until Amazon Prime Big Deal Days happens October 10 and 11, other retailers have started bringing the pre-holiday shopping heat with their own rival deals. If you're looking to save big on skin care, makeup and hair care, there are so many Amazon Prime Day competitor's beauty sales to shop right now.
Since Prime Day has morphed into its own official shopping holiday that is almost as popular as Black Friday, retailers are competing for the lowest prices. This week, top beauty brands and retailers like SkinStore, ILIA, Ulta, Tula Skincare, Avène and many more are offering incredible discounts on tried-and-true goodies.
Most of these discounts are not available on Amazon, so shopping directly from your go-to beauty brands is the best way to save. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account, these deals are also a great way to still save big on holiday gifts ahead of the Black Friday rush. Below, shop all the best Amazon Prime Day competing beauty sales and deals available right now. Consider your fall beauty shopping sorted.
The Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Alternative Beauty Sales
SkinStore
Now through October 11, shop all your favorite products and brands in the SkinStore Friends & Family Sale. With up to 25% off beauty and skincare essentials, it is the perfect time to stock up for the fall and winter.
Oribe
Oribe Obsession Week is here through October 9 and offering 20% off sitewide. Save on best-selling shampoo, conditioner, hair oil, hair spray and so much more.
Coco & Eve
Now through October 10, Coco & Eve's TikTok-approved products are up to 50% off. Save on skincare and hair care best-sellers while supplies last.
La Mer Crème de la Mer
Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.
Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty's Gorgeous Hair Event is here through October 21.You can score 50% off hair care essentials. Act quickly, though, because each round of deals are only available for 24 hours.
TULA Skincare
Get your holiday shopping done early with brand new gifts for everyone on your list. Tula is offering up 45% off skincare kits that make perfect stocking stuffers.
René Furterer
For a strong and healthy mane, look no further than René Furterer's prestigious products. The luxury hair-care brand is taking 25% off sitewide through October 12 with code ENJOY25.
Eau Thermale Avène
During Avéne's Fall Friends & Family Sale, use code FRIENDS25 to take 25% off sitewide and save on French skincare favorites loved by Gwyneth Paltrow, Kendall Jenner, and Irina Shayk.
Spongelle
Care for your skin with Spongelle's rich moisturizers, gentle cleansers and body wash-infused buffers — now all 25% off exclusively for our readers with code ETONLINE.
Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener
Save $100 on the Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener. It's cord-free and designed with flexible copper plates to give you perfect control with every move without extreme heat, frizz and flyaways.
Vegamour
Make your hair goals happen with a consistent routine. For a limited time, save an additional 25% when you subscribe to your favorite Vegamour hair care products.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Formulated with 96% Snail Secretion Filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-approved lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.
