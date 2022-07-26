As the weather gets warmer, we get inspired to overhaul our space or tidy things up around the home (plus, allergies).

We all know a great vacuum is essential for quick cleaning, so there's no better time to invest in a brand new convenient cordless vacuum — whether you're looking for a stick vacuum or a self-cleaning robot vacuum. However, if you still prefer the classic upright vacuum, we have selected the best ones in that category too.

From deals to new launches — like the newly launched Levoit VortexIQ 40 Cordless Stick Vacuum, which automatically detects debris and adjusts suction power, from the brand that is best known for their air purifiers — ET has curated a list of the best vacuums, including the best upright, robot, handheld and stick cordless vacuums for summer 2022.

Keep reading to check out 15 of the best vacuums on the market right now.

Best Stick Vacuum Cleaners

Looking for an extra lightweight vacuum, or one without a pesky cord to drag around your freshly cleaned floors? Whether it’s a stick, cordless or even handheld vacuum cleaner, there’s something here to keep your house spick and span with as little hassle as possible.

Levoit VortexIQ 40 Cordless Stick Vacuum Levoit Levoit VortexIQ 40 Cordless Stick Vacuum Levoit has launched the VortexIQ 40 Cordless Stick Vacuum. If you love convenient technology, this cordless vacuum has exactly that. It can automatically detect the level of debris traveling through the vacuum and adjusts the suction power level for you. And, since Levoit is best known for their air purifiers, the vacuum is enhanced with dual HEPA-type filters, trapping at least 99.9% of particles 0.3 microns in size. $200 $140 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Greenote Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Greenote Cordless Vacuum Cleaner The Greenote Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a great affordable option. Amazon reviewers even compare this to the Dyson. Key features include LED light, expandable handheld attachment, low noise design and an ergonomic handle. $130 $115 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Best Robot Vacuum Cleaners

For the cleaner who wants to lighten the load on their list of chores, vacuum just by pressing a button. A robot vacuum cleaner can take care of all kinds of flooring, and some of them boast extra features, including a dual mop and vacuuming functions, smartphone enabled controls and the ability to self-empty.

eufy RoboVac G30 eufy eufy RoboVac G30 By thoroughly covering your entire house with logical route planning instead of random paths, eufy's RoboVac G30 doesn't miss a spot. $370 $250 Buy Now

Best Upright Vacuum Cleaners

Upright vacuums are a staple of nearly every household, and for good reason. With extra tools like dusting brushes and crevice nozzles and no battery life limits, upright vacuums are undeniably reliable and offer the most control over how and when you get your cleaning done. Here are our picks of the best lightweight upright vacuums.

