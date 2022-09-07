The Best Cordless Vacuums of 2022: Levoit, Dyson, Bissell and More
As the weather gets colder, we get inspired to overhaul our space or tidy things up around the home using a vacuum. We all know a great vacuum is essential for quick cleaning, so there's no better time to invest in a brand new convenient cordless vacuum — whether you're looking for a stick vacuum or a self-cleaning robot vacuum. However, if you still prefer the classic upright vacuum, we have selected the best ones in that category too.
From deals to new launches — like the newly launched Levoit VortexIQ 40 Cordless Stick Vacuum, which automatically detects debris and adjusts suction power, from the brand that is best known for their air purifiers — ET has curated a list of the best vacuums, including the best upright, robot, handheld and stick cordless vacuums for summer 2022.
Keep reading to check out 15 of the best vacuums on the market right now.
Best Stick Vacuum Cleaners
Looking for an extra lightweight vacuum, or one without a pesky cord to drag around your freshly cleaned floors? Whether it’s a stick, cordless or even handheld vacuum cleaner, there’s something here to keep your house spick and span with as little hassle as possible.
The V11 is Dyson's most intelligent, powerful cordless vacuum with twice the suction of any cordless vacuum. Engineered to deep clean your whole-home, the V11 is the right balance of power and run time when you need it.
Clean floors and carpets without hair wrap with Shark Pet Pro's powerful suction and self-cleaning brush. The Multiplex technology provides easy access under furniture and convenient freestanding storage.
Levoit has launched the VortexIQ 40 Cordless Stick Vacuum. If you love convenient technology, this cordless vacuum has exactly that. It can automatically detect the level of debris traveling through the vacuum and adjusts the suction power level for you. And, since Levoit is best known for their air purifiers, the vacuum is enhanced with dual HEPA-type filters, trapping at least 99.9% of particles 0.3 microns in size.
The Greenote Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a great affordable option. Amazon reviewers even compare this to the Dyson. Key features include LED light, expandable handheld attachment, low noise design and an ergonomic handle.
Clean everything from your hardwood floors to your area rug with this Bissell Multi-Surface Bagless Stick Vacuum.
Different power settings allow you to handle anything from cleaning up pet hair to cleaning any standard surface including hardwood, tile or carpet.
Best Robot Vacuum Cleaners
For the cleaner who wants to lighten the load on their list of chores, vacuum just by pressing a button. A robot vacuum cleaner can take care of all kinds of flooring, and some of them boast extra features, including a dual mop and vacuuming functions, smartphone enabled controls and the ability to self-empty.
With a 200ml dust box and 230ml water tank, this robot vacuum cleaner could sweep and mop your home alternately and clean pet hair, dust and oatmeal pieces quickly.
By thoroughly covering your entire house with logical route planning instead of random paths, eufy's RoboVac G30 doesn't miss a spot.
Welcome to deep-cleaning power with a vacuum that returns to the base, recharges, and can pick up where it left off.
With four cleaning modes including Auto, Spot, Wall Follow, and Manual clean, this vacuum can pretty much cater to all your cleaning needs, and it's 54% off right now.
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given this robot vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with former Roomba owners calling it a "serious upgrade".
Best Upright Vacuum Cleaners
Upright vacuums are a staple of nearly every household, and for good reason. With extra tools like dusting brushes and crevice nozzles and no battery life limits, upright vacuums are undeniably reliable and offer the most control over how and when you get your cleaning done. Here are our picks of the best lightweight upright vacuums.
This upright vacuum can deep clean both your floors and itself, all the while leaving your floors with a polished look using Shark’s DuoClean technology.
This upright vacuum cleaner is lightweight and budget-friendly at under $100, and is equipped with five height settings to handle surfaces from shag carpet to hardwood.
This Pet Model mop and steam vacuum cleaner features an exclusive Drop-It Tank emptying system to prevent you from ever needing to get your hands dirty.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon Labor Day Sale 2022: The Best Deals Still Available on Roomba Vacuums
Celebrate the Season With Fall Décor from Amazon, Nordstrom, and More
Shop the Best Air Conditioner Units on Amazon: Della, Frigidaire and More
The 34 Best Amazon Home Deals — Fall Decor, Rugs, Furniture, and More
The Best Air Conditioner Deals on Amazon
The Best Amazon Deals on Air Purifiers: Save Now on Levoit, Bissell, Coway and More
25 Dorm Room Essentials from Amazon to Make Your Space Feel Like Home
The Best Robot Vacuum Deals: Summer Savings on iRobot Roomba and More
Amazon's Best Deals on Organization and Storage for Summer Cleaning
The Best Cleaning Deals To Shop Now: Steam Mops, Robot Vacuums and More