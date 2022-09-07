Shopping

The Best Cordless Vacuums of 2022: Levoit, Dyson, Bissell and More

By Danica Creahan‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
levoit vortexIQ 40 stick cordless vacuum
Levoit

As the weather gets colder, we get inspired to overhaul our space or tidy things up around the home using a vacuum. We all know a great vacuum is essential for quick cleaning, so there's no better time to invest in a brand new convenient cordless vacuum — whether you're looking for a stick vacuum or a self-cleaning robot vacuum. However, if you still prefer the classic upright vacuum, we have selected the best ones in that category too.

From deals to new launches — like the newly launched Levoit VortexIQ 40 Cordless Stick Vacuum, which automatically detects debris and adjusts suction power, from the brand that is best known for their air purifiers — ET has curated a list of the best vacuums, including the best upright, robot, handheld and stick cordless vacuums for summer 2022.

Keep reading to check out 15 of the best vacuums on the market right now. 

Best Stick Vacuum Cleaners

Looking for an extra lightweight vacuum, or one without a pesky cord to drag around your freshly cleaned floors? Whether it’s a stick, cordless or even handheld vacuum cleaner, there’s something here to keep your house spick and span with as little hassle as possible. 

Dyson V11 Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Dyson V11 Vacuum Cleaner

The V11 is Dyson's most intelligent, powerful cordless vacuum with twice the suction of any cordless vacuum. Engineered to deep clean your whole-home, the V11 is the right balance of power and run time when you need it.

$750$700
Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum
Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum
Walmart
Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

Clean floors and carpets without hair wrap with Shark Pet Pro's powerful suction and self-cleaning brush. The Multiplex technology provides easy access under furniture and convenient freestanding storage.

$299$159
Levoit VortexIQ 40 Cordless Stick Vacuum
Levoit VortexIQ 40 Cordless Stick Vacuum
Levoit
Levoit VortexIQ 40 Cordless Stick Vacuum

Levoit has launched the VortexIQ 40 Cordless Stick Vacuum. If you love convenient technology, this cordless vacuum has exactly that. It can automatically detect the level of debris traveling through the vacuum and adjusts the suction power level for you. And, since Levoit is best known for their air purifiers, the vacuum is enhanced with dual HEPA-type filters, trapping at least 99.9% of particles 0.3 microns in size.

$200$175 WITH COUPON
Greenote Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Greenote Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Greenote Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The Greenote Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a great affordable option. Amazon reviewers even compare this to the Dyson. Key features include LED light, expandable handheld attachment, low noise design and an ergonomic handle. 

$130$119
Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Bagless Stick Vacuum
Bissell CrossWave® All-in-One Multi-Surface Bagless Stick Vacuum
Wayfair
Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Bagless Stick Vacuum

Clean everything from your hardwood floors to your area rug with this Bissell Multi-Surface Bagless Stick Vacuum.

$310$257
Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung jet vacuum
Samsung
Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum

Different power settings allow you to handle anything from cleaning up pet hair to cleaning any standard surface including hardwood, tile or carpet. 

$450$400

Best Robot Vacuum Cleaners

For the cleaner who wants to lighten the load on their list of chores, vacuum just by pressing a button. A robot vacuum cleaner can take care of all kinds of flooring, and some of them boast extra features, including a dual mop and vacuuming functions, smartphone enabled controls and the ability to self-empty.  

ZCWA Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
ZCWA Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
Amazon
ZCWA Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

With a 200ml dust box and 230ml water tank, this robot vacuum cleaner could sweep and mop your home alternately and clean pet hair, dust and oatmeal pieces quickly. 

$680$140 WITH COUPON
eufy RoboVac G30
eufy RoboVac G30
eufy
eufy RoboVac G30

By thoroughly covering your entire house with logical route planning instead of random paths, eufy's RoboVac G30 doesn't miss a spot.

$370$220
Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum
Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum
Amazon
Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum

Welcome to deep-cleaning power with a vacuum that returns to the base, recharges, and can pick up where it left off.

$500$396
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

With four cleaning modes including Auto, Spot, Wall Follow, and Manual clean, this vacuum can pretty much cater to all your cleaning needs, and it's 54% off right now. 

$300$129 WITH COUPON
Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given this robot vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with former Roomba owners calling it a "serious upgrade".

$169$121

Best Upright Vacuum Cleaners

Upright vacuums are a staple of nearly every household, and for good reason. With extra tools like dusting brushes and crevice nozzles and no battery life limits, upright vacuums are undeniably reliable and offer the most control over how and when you get your cleaning done. Here are our picks of the best lightweight upright vacuums. 

Shark Apex Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum with DuoClean and Self-Cleaning Brushroll
Shark Apex Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum with DuoClean and Self-Cleaning Brushroll
Shark via Amazon
Shark Apex Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum with DuoClean and Self-Cleaning Brushroll

This upright vacuum can deep clean both your floors and itself, all the while leaving your floors with a polished look using Shark’s DuoClean technology.

$450$342
Eureka Lightweight Powerful Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Eureka Lightweight Powerful Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Eureka via Amazon
Eureka Lightweight Powerful Upright Vacuum Cleaner

This upright vacuum cleaner is lightweight and budget-friendly at under $100, and is equipped with five height settings to handle surfaces from shag carpet to hardwood. 

$88$80
Bissell Symphony Pet Mop and Steam Vacuum Cleaner
Bissell Symphony Pet Steam Mop and Steam Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Bissell Symphony Pet Mop and Steam Vacuum Cleaner

This Pet Model mop and steam vacuum cleaner features an exclusive Drop-It Tank emptying system to prevent you from ever needing to get your hands dirty. 

$227$180

