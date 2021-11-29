We're at the end of November and with the holidays right around the corner, it might seem like you’re running late in the race to grab great gifts for everyone on your list this year and cash in on all the great Cyber Monday sales. But don’t worry, you’ve still got plenty of time to save big on these timepieces.

From brands like Casio, Fenmore, Disney, Apple and more, shop analog watches, watches for kids, smart watches, running watches, Apple Watch bands and more.

And don’t forget to check out ET’s holiday gift guides, whether you’re shopping at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Nordstrom or simply just looking for the best deals all around, we’ve got you covered. Feeling stuck on gift ideas this holiday season? Our 2021 gift guide has great suggestions to help you check off everyone on your list this year with cheer.

Here are the best Cyber Monday deals on watches that you can shop right now:

Galaxy Watch4 Classic Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic One of the Classic's best features is the physical rotating bezel that resembles the design of classic wristwatches, so you can easily navigate through menus or pages simply. $350 $165 Buy Now

Disney Kids Time Teacher Princess watch Disney via Amazon Disney Kids Time Teacher Princess watch This Disney Time Teacher watch is meant to help kids learn to read analog clocks with the help of their favorite Disney princesses. The watch is scratch and water-resistant and equipped with a velcro-close nylon strap. $25 $19 Buy Now

Garmin Vivoactive 4S Amazon Garmin Vivoactive 4S The Garmin Vivoactive 4S fitness tracker is currently $150 off. This stylish smartwatch monitors body energy levels, hydration, menstrual cycle, has sleep tracking capabilities and more. It also has GPS, workouts and music playlists. $350 $199 Buy Now

Galaxy Watch4 Samsung Galaxy Watch4 The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 smartwatch features fitness tracking and health monitoring apps and is a sleek and stylish tech companion. $250 $65 Buy Now

