The Sephora Labor Day Sale has officially begun with must-have makeup and skin care up to 50% off. Starting today, until Monday, September 5, you can save on beauty products from Sunday Riley, Biossance, Rare Beauty, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, and more. If you're running low on your beauty staples, you'll want to check out the Sephora Labor Day Sale, which includes go-to items that are rarely marked down.

Shop the Sephora Sale

Fall is right around the corner, so now's the time to stock up on hydrating moisturizers for your once sunkissed skin. Sephora also has autumn-approved shades of makeup from Too Faced palettes to Fenty eyeshadows. The best part is you can score all these amazing beauty steals for up to half off.

In addition to major discounts on some of the best beauty products Sephora has to offer, you can also get free shipping on your order when you use code FREESHIP. Ahead, shop the best deals from the Sephora Labor Day Sale.

Check out our guide for more of the best Labor Day beauty sales in 2022 to shop now.

