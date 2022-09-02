The Best Deals to Shop at Sephora's Labor Day Sale: Fenty Beauty, Sunday Riley, JLo Beauty and More
The Sephora Labor Day Sale has officially begun with must-have makeup and skin care up to 50% off. Starting today, until Monday, September 5, you can save on beauty products from Sunday Riley, Biossance, Rare Beauty, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, and more. If you're running low on your beauty staples, you'll want to check out the Sephora Labor Day Sale, which includes go-to items that are rarely marked down.
Fall is right around the corner, so now's the time to stock up on hydrating moisturizers for your once sunkissed skin. Sephora also has autumn-approved shades of makeup from Too Faced palettes to Fenty eyeshadows. The best part is you can score all these amazing beauty steals for up to half off.
In addition to major discounts on some of the best beauty products Sephora has to offer, you can also get free shipping on your order when you use code FREESHIP. Ahead, shop the best deals from the Sephora Labor Day Sale.
Prep by exfoliating with the full-size Pro Kiss‘r Scrubstick for smooth, soft, kissable lips. Then get luscious lips that last with the mini-size Pro Kiss‘r Lip Balm. The creamy, moisture-lock lip balm smooths and nourishes with a non-sticky formula that delivers a universal, invisible-pink sheen.
Infused with advanced vitamin C, turmeric, and evening primrose oil, the Lizzo-approved face oil works to brighten and hydrate the look of skin with an instant glow.
This cleansing device is designed for all skin types for a gentle scrub with sparkling results.
Kate Somerville's retinol and vitamin-C-infused moisturizer combines anti-aging and nourishing ingredients to help smooth, hydrate, and brighten for radiant, refreshed skin.
Fenty Beauty's one-of-a-kind diamond-dusted highlighter applies like a 3D glittering veil to deliver pure sparkle all over your face and body.
Get 50% off a bronze shimmer powder that features an ultra-smooth formula with high-impact shimmer and a hint of warmth for all-over, multidimensional radiance.
Give your skin a daily pollution detox with Tata's detox cleanser that purges pores of pollutants and impurities for a renewed, fresh look.
JLo's weightless booster is an ultra-blendable, ultra-sheer, vitamin E-packed formula that can be used for an all-over dewy glow or a bronzing and highlighting effect.
Infused with That JLo Glow Serum, this 2-piece mask visibly tightens and lifts while delivering hydration, luminous brightness and supernova-level glow.
Shiseido's award-winning Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion uses technology to become even stronger when it's exposed to heat, water and sweat. In addition to withstanding your active lifestyle, it goes on clear and is suitable for all skin types.
Upgrade your cleansing routine with the on-sale PMD Clean Pro Rose Quartz. The smart facial cleansing device deeply breaks down dirt and oil from within your pores.
Check out our guide for more of the best Labor Day beauty sales in 2022 to shop now.
