The Best Designer Deals at Tory Burch's Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Handbags, Sandals and More Spring Styles

By Lauren Gruber
Tory Burch Presidents Day Sale
Tory Burch

Spring savings are here and right now you can save up to 50% at Tory Burch with deals on the designer's signature handbags, footwear and accessories. We're talking designer bags and shoes under $200, ultra-discounted dresses, and jewelry starting at $49. As we start to think about transitioning our wardrobes into spring, the Tory Burch Sale is the perfect opportunity to score incredible savings on popular purses, sandals, dresses, and other stylish pieces. All you need to do is enter your email to unlock these can't-miss deals.

Now is the perfect time to give your closet an early spring refresh with statement-making accessories that match (perhaps, even elevate) your personal style. When it comes to delivering quality fashion that is just as on-trend as it is luxurious, few do it quite as well as Tory Burch. From monogrammed handbags and logo sweaters to structured sneakers, geometric shades, and staple accessories, the American fashion label always manages to breathe new life into old-fashioned classics.

Treat yourself to something new. Ahead, shop our picks for the best Tory Burch deals on iconic work bags, cut-out dresses, sunglasses, and more before they sell out. 

Mini Perry Colorblock Tote
Mini Perry Colorblock Tote
Tory Burch
Mini Perry Colorblock Tote

Designed to hold the essentials, the Mini Perry Tote Bag is made of rich Italian pebbled leather that is bonded inside — making it soft yet structured. Contrast-color details appear throughout: from the interior to the charm. 

    $348$239
    Perforated Poplin Cut-Out Dress
    Perforated Poplin Cut-Out Dress
    Tory Burch
    Perforated Poplin Cut-Out Dress

    Crafted from crisp cotton, this new poplin cut-out dress has a flattering empire waist, contrast topstitching and delicate perforations that create subtle chevron stripes. Comfortable and easy to wear, this spring dress is finished with adjustable shoulder straps and side pockets. 

      $798$479
      Bubble Jelly Slides
      Bubble Jelly Slides
      Tory Burch
      Bubble Jelly Slides

      If you're looking for a colorful retro look for your spring wardrobe, you might want to consider these jelly slides.

      $188$119
      Miller Suede Stitched Wallet Crossbody
      Miller Suede Stitched Wallet Crossbody
      Tory Burch
      Miller Suede Stitched Wallet Crossbody

      Make a statement with this hand-stitched suede bag that features an adjustable strap and multiple compartments for all of your essentials

      $498$349
      Tory Burch Ruched Waist Skirt
      Tory Burch Ruched Waist Skirt
      Tory Burch
      Tory Burch Ruched Waist Skirt

      Crafted from cotton-linen muslim for a comfortable and relaxed fit, this airy ruched-waist skirt is the perfect addition to your spring wardrobe. 

      $698$419
      Merino Striped Logo Sweater
      Merino Striped Logo Sweater
      Tory Burch
      Merino Striped Logo Sweater

      Stay warm on cool spring days in the relaxed fit Merino Striped Logo Sweater.

      $348$239
      Small Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Bag
      Small Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Bag
      Tory Burch
      Small Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Bag

      Add a pop of pink to your spring handbag collection with Tory Burch's Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Bag.

      $398$279
      Kira Slim Rectangular Sunglasses
      Kira Slim Rectangular Sunglasses
      Tory Burch
      Kira Slim Rectangular Sunglasses

      These trendy rectangular shaped sunglasses will help you block out UV rays all spring long. 

      $185$139
      Tiny Miller Thong Sandal
      Tiny Miller Thong Sandal
      Tory Burch
      Tiny Miller Thong Sandal

      Stock up on spring-friendly sandal styles now, like these chic Tiny Miller Thong Sandals -- a top-rated Tory Burch style.

      $228$189
      Seaside Loafer Espadrille
      Seaside Loafer Espadrille
      Tory Burch
      Seaside Loafer Espadrille

      Tory Burch's Seaside Loafer Espadrille feature a jute platform sole, leather footbed and suede backtab for ultimate support and comfort.

      $278$189

