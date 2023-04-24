The Best Designer Deals at Tory Burch's Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Handbags, Sandals and More Spring Styles
Spring savings are here and right now you can save up to 50% at Tory Burch with deals on the designer's signature handbags, footwear and accessories. We're talking designer bags and shoes under $200, ultra-discounted dresses, and jewelry starting at $49. As we start to think about transitioning our wardrobes into spring, the Tory Burch Sale is the perfect opportunity to score incredible savings on popular purses, sandals, dresses, and other stylish pieces. All you need to do is enter your email to unlock these can't-miss deals.
Now is the perfect time to give your closet an early spring refresh with statement-making accessories that match (perhaps, even elevate) your personal style. When it comes to delivering quality fashion that is just as on-trend as it is luxurious, few do it quite as well as Tory Burch. From monogrammed handbags and logo sweaters to structured sneakers, geometric shades, and staple accessories, the American fashion label always manages to breathe new life into old-fashioned classics.
Treat yourself to something new. Ahead, shop our picks for the best Tory Burch deals on iconic work bags, cut-out dresses, sunglasses, and more before they sell out.
Designed to hold the essentials, the Mini Perry Tote Bag is made of rich Italian pebbled leather that is bonded inside — making it soft yet structured. Contrast-color details appear throughout: from the interior to the charm.
Crafted from crisp cotton, this new poplin cut-out dress has a flattering empire waist, contrast topstitching and delicate perforations that create subtle chevron stripes. Comfortable and easy to wear, this spring dress is finished with adjustable shoulder straps and side pockets.
If you're looking for a colorful retro look for your spring wardrobe, you might want to consider these jelly slides.
Make a statement with this hand-stitched suede bag that features an adjustable strap and multiple compartments for all of your essentials
Crafted from cotton-linen muslim for a comfortable and relaxed fit, this airy ruched-waist skirt is the perfect addition to your spring wardrobe.
Stay warm on cool spring days in the relaxed fit Merino Striped Logo Sweater.
Add a pop of pink to your spring handbag collection with Tory Burch's Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Bag.
These trendy rectangular shaped sunglasses will help you block out UV rays all spring long.
Stock up on spring-friendly sandal styles now, like these chic Tiny Miller Thong Sandals -- a top-rated Tory Burch style.
Tory Burch's Seaside Loafer Espadrille feature a jute platform sole, leather footbed and suede backtab for ultimate support and comfort.
