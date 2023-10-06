There's no better feeling than waking up to a fresh, clean space and right now, you can save on top-rated cordless vacuum cleaners with Amazon's early Prime Day deals. If you're finally ready to replace that corded vacuum cleaner your mom gave you in college, there are tons of deals you can shop. The retailer is offering huge savings on so many appliances in anticipation of October Prime Day, including vacuums from some of the best brands out there like Dyson, Shark, LG and more.

With their lightweight designs, cordless vacuums make cleaning all types of surfaces and tackling those hard-to-reach corners so much easier. Early deals this good are bound to go fast now that some are retailing for the lowest prices we've ever seen, so we recommend snagging your favorite fast.

From Black + Decker to Dyson, Bissell and Levoit, shop all the best cordless vacuum deals available ahead of Amazon's second Prime Day sale. Many of these cordless stick vacuums have multiple brush heads, adjust from cleaning carpet to bare floors, and feature multi-step HEPA filtration for a truly deep clean.

Best Early Prime Day Cordless Vacuum Deals

LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Amazon LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner With 130AW suction power, the LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner can remove debris, pet fur, dust and more from tough to reach spaces. Plus, the vacuum works to filter 99.99% of particles with 4-stage Dual-HEPA filtration to help reduce pollution and allergy symptoms. $230 $180 With Coupon Shop Now

Shark IZ362H Cordless Stick Vacuum Amazon Shark IZ362H Cordless Stick Vacuum This Shark cordless vacuum boasts a self-cleaning brush roll that can transform into a handheld device and is equipped with anti-allergen features. On sale for 43% off, you don't want to miss this early Prime Day deal. $350 $200 Shop Now

Bissell ICONpet Turbo Vacuum Amazon Bissell ICONpet Turbo Vacuum Bissell's ICONpet Turbo Vacuum is one of the fastest and easiest ways to clean as it features a high-performance digital motor, 25V lithium-ion battery, tangle-free brush roll, and LED lights to help you see pet hair in dark places. $366 $263 Shop Now

