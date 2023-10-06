With Prime Day drawing near, it's a great time to save on vacuums. We've rounded up the biggest savings on cordless models to shop now.
There's no better feeling than waking up to a fresh, clean space and right now, you can save on top-rated cordless vacuum cleaners with Amazon's early Prime Day deals. If you're finally ready to replace that corded vacuum cleaner your mom gave you in college, there are tons of deals you can shop. The retailer is offering huge savings on so many appliances in anticipation of October Prime Day, including vacuums from some of the best brands out there like Dyson, Shark, LG and more.
With their lightweight designs, cordless vacuums make cleaning all types of surfaces and tackling those hard-to-reach corners so much easier. Early deals this good are bound to go fast now that some are retailing for the lowest prices we've ever seen, so we recommend snagging your favorite fast.
From Black + Decker to Dyson, Bissell and Levoit, shop all the best cordless vacuum deals available ahead of Amazon's second Prime Day sale. Many of these cordless stick vacuums have multiple brush heads, adjust from cleaning carpet to bare floors, and feature multi-step HEPA filtration for a truly deep clean.
Best Early Prime Day Cordless Vacuum Deals
Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Keeping your floor tidy is easier with the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, offering powerful cleaning performance and a lightweight, maneuverable design.
Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
The Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum features a powerful suction for deep cleaning on both hard floors and carpets, making it ideal for pet owners. Plus, the vacuum features CleanTouch technology for hands-off debris disposal.
LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner
An all-in-one cordless vacuum that allows you to transition from vacuum to wet mop to finishing your hardwood floors in one snap.
LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
With 130AW suction power, the LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner can remove debris, pet fur, dust and more from tough to reach spaces. Plus, the vacuum works to filter 99.99% of particles with 4-stage Dual-HEPA filtration to help reduce pollution and allergy symptoms.
Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson's most intelligent cordless vacuum to date as it features laser illumination revealing microscopic dust and HEPA filtration. The V15 vacuum has an upgraded HEPA post-motor filter to trap even more microscopic particles.
Shark IZ362H Cordless Stick Vacuum
This Shark cordless vacuum boasts a self-cleaning brush roll that can transform into a handheld device and is equipped with anti-allergen features. On sale for 43% off, you don't want to miss this early Prime Day deal.
WLUPEL Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
A cordless vacuum thats rivals the popular Dyson vacuum at a fraction of the price.
Bissell ICONpet Turbo Vacuum
Bissell's ICONpet Turbo Vacuum is one of the fastest and easiest ways to clean as it features a high-performance digital motor, 25V lithium-ion battery, tangle-free brush roll, and LED lights to help you see pet hair in dark places.
Tineco A10 Essentials Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Save now on this Tineco cordless vacuum that deep cleans both carpets and hard floors with a powerful 450W motor.
Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
This Dyson vacuum is engineered for whole-home, deep cleans, and features suction power, run time and tools designed to deep clean your whole home.
Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Black + Decker's Powerseries Extreme vacuum cleaner features an angled floorhead and 3-speed control to deep clean all types of surfaces.
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.
