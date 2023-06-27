Shopping

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Grill Deals: Save Now on Smokers, Grilling Tools, Gas and Charcoal Grills

By ETonline Staff
Memorial Day Grill Deals at Amazon
Getty

Barbecue season is officially here. Now that summer has begun and the 4th of July is right around the corner, Amazon is heating things up with a new sale on top-rated grills. If you have yet to get your summer barbecue gear together, Amazon has exactly what you need for hosting your summer cookout ahead of Prime Day.

Whether you prefer the convenience of a gas grill or the smoky flavor of charcoal, the best early Amazon Prime Day deals are offering over 30% off grill models from Weber, Char-Broil, Traeger and more trusted brands. For those who are new to grilling, you'll want to first consider what type of grill will best suit your needs.

Charcoal grills are typically smaller and less expensive than gas, but infuse a ton of flavor into food. Gas grills offer more even and controllable heating without the smoke of a charcoal grill. Amazon's grilling deals also include smokers that cook your meat low and slow to infuse it with a delicious flavor you can’t get any other way.

Ahead, shop the best grill deals from Amazon for delicious meals all summer long.

The Best Grill Deals at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day

Char-Broil Classic 360 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill
Char-Broil Classic 360 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill
Amazon
Char-Broil Classic 360 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill

Take your backyard to new heights with the Char-Broil Classic 360. With 360 square inches of primary cooking space and a swing-up warming rack, this grill has the space and power to handle a large group with ease.

$280$190
Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill
Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill
Amazon
Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill

The Weber propane grill has upgraded burners, porcelain-enameled flavorizer bars and cast iron cooking grates, and a grease management system for seamless clean-up. 

$639$569
Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill
Weber Original Kettle 18 Inch Charcoal Grill
Amazon
Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill

If you're looking for a classic kettle charcoal grill, try this Weber grill for all your warm-weather outings — happy hour, Sunday brunch, summer BBQs and more. 

$155$139
Char-Broil 3-Burner Cabinet Style Gas Grill
Char-Broil 463371719 Performance TRU-Infrared 3-Burner Cabinet Style Gas Grill
Amazon
Char-Broil 3-Burner Cabinet Style Gas Grill

Char-Broil's TRU-Infrared cooking technology prevents flare-ups, delivers even-heat and cooks juicier food. With a reliable push-to-start electronic ignition and swing-a-way warming rack, you're ready for any cookout. 

$466$391
Cuisinart 14" Portable Charcoal Grill
Cuisinart 14" Portable Charcoal Grill
Amazon
Cuisinart 14" Portable Charcoal Grill

Save over 25% on Cuisinart's small but mighty portable grill. Featuring a dual venting system, it gives you the ultimate charcoal management and temperature control.

$40$29
Weber Genesis Smart Gas Grill
Weber Genesis Smart SX-335 LP SS
Amazon
Weber Genesis Smart Gas Grill

Grab this early Prime Day deal, and add the Weber Connect to your smart home. This grill's smart technology is your secret ingredient to perfectly grilled food. Get real-time food temperature alerts, reminders, and flip & serve notifications at the grill or on your phone.

$1,649$1,499
Char-Broil 20602108 Patio Bistro TRU-Infrared Electric Grill
Char-Broil 20602107 Patio Bistro TRU-Infrared Electric Grill
Amazon
Char-Broil 20602108 Patio Bistro TRU-Infrared Electric Grill

This early Prime Day sale, the Char-Broil electric grill, is an easy-to-use grill that'll evenly cook your meat and veggies. You don't have to worry about gas or charcoal, just plug it in and get to cookin'. 

$250$203
Char-Broil Portable 240 Liquid Propane Gas Grill
Char-Broil Portable 240 Liquid Propane Gas Grill
Amazon
Char-Broil Portable 240 Liquid Propane Gas Grill

Pump up your Amazon Music and take the party no matter where you go this summer with a portable grill. This gas grill from Char-Broil has a 240 square inch cooking area and is built to travel a great deal.

$115$96
Royal Gourmet CC1830 30-Barrel Charcoal Grill
Royal Gourmet CC1830 30-Barrel Charcoal Grill
Amazon
Royal Gourmet CC1830 30-Barrel Charcoal Grill

Grill, smoke and keep your food warm with this grill from Royal Gourmet that does it all. Right now, as an early Prime Day sale, you can get it for $119.

$160$119
POLIGO 29 PCS BBQ Grill Accessories Stainless Steel BBQ Tools Grilling Tools Set
POLIGO 29 PCS BBQ Grill Accessories Stainless Steel BBQ Tools Grilling Tools Set
Amazon
POLIGO 29 PCS BBQ Grill Accessories Stainless Steel BBQ Tools Grilling Tools Set

Now that you have you have your grille, snag this lightning deal that includes all the grilling tools you need to use for this summer's BBQs. 

$60$33
WITH COUPON

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

