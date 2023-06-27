Barbecue season is officially here. Now that summer has begun and the 4th of July is right around the corner, Amazon is heating things up with a new sale on top-rated grills. If you have yet to get your summer barbecue gear together, Amazon has exactly what you need for hosting your summer cookout ahead of Prime Day.

Shop Amazon's Grill Deals

Whether you prefer the convenience of a gas grill or the smoky flavor of charcoal, the best early Amazon Prime Day deals are offering over 30% off grill models from Weber, Char-Broil, Traeger and more trusted brands. For those who are new to grilling, you'll want to first consider what type of grill will best suit your needs.

Charcoal grills are typically smaller and less expensive than gas, but infuse a ton of flavor into food. Gas grills offer more even and controllable heating without the smoke of a charcoal grill. Amazon's grilling deals also include smokers that cook your meat low and slow to infuse it with a delicious flavor you can’t get any other way.

Ahead, shop the best grill deals from Amazon for delicious meals all summer long.

The Best Grill Deals at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day

Weber Genesis Smart Gas Grill Amazon Weber Genesis Smart Gas Grill Grab this early Prime Day deal, and add the Weber Connect to your smart home. This grill's smart technology is your secret ingredient to perfectly grilled food. Get real-time food temperature alerts, reminders, and flip & serve notifications at the grill or on your phone. $1,649 $1,499 Shop Now

