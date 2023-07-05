Get ready! Amazon Prime Day 2023 is just around the corner. Amazon just announced the mega sale event will take place on Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12. For 48 hours, the deal extravaganza will offer members-only savings for Prime members.

As in previous years, you don’t need to wait three weeks to score massive savings because Amazon already launched a ton of early Prime Day deals. If you're looking to save on popular noise-canceling headphones or earbuds, there are currently can't-miss deals on Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds, Beats, JBL and more with excellent sound quality, noise-cancellation capability, and long battery life.

Make your workday more productive and your workout more enjoyable with a great pair of headphones. As you will spend more time outdoors this summer, upgrading your old earbuds to a newer pair with better sound quality can improve your morning walks or afternoon run. Below, shop the best early Prime Day headphone deals available now.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Earbud Deals

Apple AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case Amazon Apple AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case The 3rd generation of Apple Airpods has a slightly shorter design compared to its predecessors. The shorter stem can make it a bit easier for anyone with medium to larger ears to get them to fit comfortably. This generation also has a more accurate skin sensor to detect when they're in your ear, so they'll seamlessly stop playing music whenever you pop them out. $169 $149 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Samsung Galaxy Buds Live will play all of your music, audiobooks, and podcasts in studio-quality sound. This early Prime Day sale combines a comfortable, ergonomic design with premium sound while canceling unwanted background noise. $150 $98 Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, the second-gen AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge. Get same-day shipping on these Apple classics as an Amazon Prime Member. $129 $99 Shop Now

Jabra Elite 7 Pro Amazon Jabra Elite 7 Pro These headphones are perfect if you always hit the gym after work. These headphones have 6mm custom speakers that will give you outstanding music from anywhere. $200 $162 Shop Now

Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Headphone Deals

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Amazon Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy their Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real-time. If you're an Amazon Prime Member, get same-day shipping on these best-selling headphones. $350 $169 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple's noise-cancelling AirPods Max block outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in music﻿ while Transparency mode lets you hear the world around you﻿. The spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides theater-like sound that surrounds you﻿. $549 $450 Shop Now

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones Amazon Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones Looking for a pair of headphones where you can listen to music, while still being aware of your surroundings? Part of an early Amazon Prime Day sale, these headphones are non-noise cancelling, yet still produce award winning sound. Save $70 on the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones. $200 $129 Shop Now

JBL Live 460NC Amazon JBL Live 460NC Ambient Aware technology allows you to safely walk busy streets by increasing ambient sounds, while with TalkThru music is lowered and speech is amplified so you can easily chat keeping your headphones on. Score on JBL deals at the Amazon early Prime Day sale. $130 $100 Shop Now

