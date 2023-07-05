Amazon Prime Day is not the only sale to look forward to next week. Walmart Plus Week will start the day before Prime Day on July 10, but you'll need to be a Walmart Plus member to take advantage of early savings and exclusive discounts. The annual sale event will then open up to all shoppers on Tuesday, July 11 at 12 p.m. ET and run through Thursday, July 13 at 7 p.m. ET.

Formerly known as "Deals for Day", Walmart+ Week will be slashing prices on top brands like Apple, Vitamix, Ninja, LG, Dyson and more. There will be sales in every category from electronics and appliances to kitchen essentials and so many back-to-school items. However, there's no need to wait to score some of the biggest savings because you can shop early Walmart Plus Week deals right now.

From a Samsung Frame TV to iRobot Roomba robot vacuums, shop the top deals from Walmart's sale below and be sure to check back here as we'll continue to update this list with the best Walmart+ Week deals. Don't forget to start your 30-day free trial of Walmart+ now to avoid missing out on this exclusive event.

Best Early Walmart Plus Tech Deals

Samsung 55" The Frame TV Walmart Samsung 55" The Frame TV The 2022 version of the Frame TV features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. The Frame also maintains vibrant and accurate color tones even as your screen brightens. $1,500 $1,059 Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm Walmart Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm With the new Apple Watch Series 8's advanced health sensors and apps, you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen,and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. Thanks to even more features such as crash detection, sleep stages tracking, and workout metrics, the smart watch can help you stay active, healthy, safe and connected. $399 $329 Shop Now

Best Early Walmart Plus Home and Kitchen Deals

LifePlus Portable Air Conditioner 10,000 BTU Walmart LifePlus Portable Air Conditioner 10,000 BTU The compact floor AC indoor cooler conditioning unit features four cooling modes and two fan speeds. Just roll your air conditioner to the preferred cooling area, attach the 5ft hose and adjustable window brackets, turn the unit on and let your cooling begin! $430 $295 Shop Now

Ninja 4QT Air Fryer Walmart Ninja 4QT Air Fryer The Ninja Air Fryer ensures even circulation of hot air around your food for quick, crispy, and golden finishes, every time. The wide temperature range gives you the ability to airfry, reheat, or dehydrate foods, making it your new go-to appliance. $89 $69 Shop Now

Best Early Walmart Plus Back-to-School Deals

Super Mario Backpack with Lunch Box Walmart Super Mario Backpack with Lunch Box Perfect for kids ages 5 and up, the school backpack has a padded back with adjustable padded shoulder straps for added comfort, a spacious main compartment with double zipper pulls, a smaller front pocket, and a mesh pocket on each side for easy access to water bottles. $46 $25 Shop Now

23.6" Foldable Lap Desk Walmart 23.6" Foldable Lap Desk Complete with iPad slots, a cup holder and drawer, this laptop workstation can be used as a laptop table for bed, a children's bed table, a mini writing table, and a standing table for office work. $60 $21 Shop Now

Best Early Walmart Plus Beauty Deals

PMD Personal Microderm Pro Walmart PMD Personal Microderm Pro The customizable Personal Microderm Pro combines patented spinning disc technology with perfectly calibrated vacuum suction to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, blemishes, and enlarged pores. $199 $130 Shop Now

Best Early Walmart Plus Clothing Deals

