The Best Early Walmart Plus Week Deals You Can Already Shop Now: Dyson, Apple, Ninja and More

Walmart
Amazon Prime Day is not the only sale to look forward to next week. Walmart Plus Week will start the day before Prime Day on July 10, but you'll need to be a Walmart Plus member to take advantage of early savings and exclusive discounts. The annual sale event will then open up to all shoppers on Tuesday, July 11 at 12 p.m. ET and run through Thursday, July 13 at 7 p.m. ET. 

Formerly known as "Deals for Day", Walmart+ Week will be slashing prices on top brands like Apple, Vitamix, Ninja, LG, Dyson and more. There will be sales in every category from electronics and appliances to kitchen essentials and so many back-to-school items. However, there's no need to wait to score some of the biggest savings because you can shop early Walmart Plus Week deals right now.

From a Samsung Frame TV to iRobot Roomba robot vacuums, shop the top deals from Walmart's sale below and be sure to check back here as we'll continue to update this list with the best Walmart+ Week deals. Don't forget to start your 30-day free trial of Walmart+ now to avoid missing out on this exclusive event. 

Best Early Walmart Plus Tech Deals

Samsung 55" The Frame TV
Samsung 55" The Frame TV
Walmart
Samsung 55" The Frame TV

The 2022 version of the Frame TV features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. The Frame also maintains vibrant and accurate color tones even as your screen brightens.

$1,500$1,059
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Walmart
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones deliver a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling to actively block external noise, and real-time audio calibration to preserve clarity and range.

    $350$169
    Xbox Series X Video Game Console
    Xbox Series X Video Game Console
    Walmart
    Xbox Series X Video Game Console

    Enjoy 4K gaming at up to 120 frames per second, advanced 3D spatial sound, and more with the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever​​​​​​​.

    $607$490
    LG 65" C2 Series 4K OLED TV
    LG 65" Class 4K Smart TV
    Walmart
    LG 65" C2 Series 4K OLED TV

    Take your movie night experience up a notch with this LG television that has beautiful picture quality and intense contrast.

    $1,900$1,499
    Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
    Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
    Walmart
    Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

    Enjoy your go-to entertainment wherever you go with the AirPods Pro (Second Generation). With longer battery life and greater noise-canceling abilities, you'll be able to tune out surrounding noise in favor of your favorite song, podcast, movie or TV series.

    $249$199
    Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm
    Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm
    Walmart
    Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm

    With the new Apple Watch Series 8's advanced health sensors and apps, you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen,and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. Thanks to even more features such as crash detection, sleep stages tracking, and workout metrics, the smart watch can help you stay active, healthy, safe and connected.

    $399$329

    Best Early Walmart Plus Home and Kitchen Deals

    iRobot Roomba i1+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
    iRobot Roomba i1+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
    Walmart
    iRobot Roomba i1+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

    Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the Clean Base® Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i1+ to empty itself for up to 60 days. The vacuum uses floor tracking sensors to clean purposefully and logically in neat rows.

    $530$288
    LifePlus Portable Air Conditioner 10,000 BTU
    LifePlus Portable Air Conditioner 10,000 BTU
    Walmart
    LifePlus Portable Air Conditioner 10,000 BTU

    The compact floor AC indoor cooler conditioning unit features four cooling modes and two fan speeds. Just roll your air conditioner to the preferred cooling area, attach the 5ft hose and adjustable window brackets, turn the unit on and let your cooling begin! 

    $430$295
    Costway Patio Rattan Chaise Recliners (Set of 2)
    Costway Patio Rattan Chaise Recliners (Set of 2)
    Walmart
    Costway Patio Rattan Chaise Recliners (Set of 2)

    Enjoy a vacation-like experience at home thank to these chaise lounge chairs with spacious and soft cushions, plus an adjustable back.

    $272$186
    Original Allswell 10" Hybrid Mattress, Queen
    The Original Allswell 10" Hybrid Mattress, Queen
    Walmart
    Original Allswell 10" Hybrid Mattress, Queen

    This Allswell mattress offers luxurious comfort and a premium sleep experience at an approachable price. The hybrid design combines cooling gel memory foam with durable springs for the perfect combo of medium-firm support and cool, sink-in comfort. 

    $347$249
    Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum
    Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum
    Walmart
    Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum

    For homes with pets, The Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air. Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with precise hair removal.

    $420$280
    Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
    Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
    Walmart
    Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

    Elevate your cookware with Carote's pots and pans set, which includes two frying pans, a saucepan with lid and steamer, a casserole pot and a sauté pan. 

    $240$80
    GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker
    GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker
    Walmart
    GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker

    Save $100 on the TikTok-favorite countertop nugget ice maker. This ice maker produces one pound of fresh ice per hour and has a large-capacity bin that holds up to 3lbs of crunchable nugget ice.

    $548$447
    eufy RoboVac 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
    Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
    Walmart
    eufy RoboVac 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

    Clean your floors with the push of a button using the eufy robot vacuum. With three brushes that loosen particles, three-layer filtration, and a dustbin to capture and contain them, this robot vacuum is suitable for both carpets and hard floors. 

    $250$129
    Ninja 4QT Air Fryer
    Ninja 4QT Air Fryer
    Walmart
    Ninja 4QT Air Fryer

    The Ninja Air Fryer ensures even circulation of hot air around your food for quick, crispy, and golden finishes, every time. The wide temperature range gives you the ability to airfry, reheat, or dehydrate foods, making it your new go-to appliance.

    $89$69

    Best Early Walmart Plus Back-to-School Deals

    Super Mario Backpack with Lunch Box
    Super Mario Backpack with Lunch Box
    Walmart
    Super Mario Backpack with Lunch Box

    Perfect for kids ages 5 and up, the school backpack has a padded back with adjustable padded shoulder straps for added comfort, a spacious main compartment with double zipper pulls, a smaller front pocket, and a mesh pocket on each side for easy access to water bottles. 

    $46$25
    23.6" Foldable Lap Desk
    23.6" Foldable Lap Desk
    Walmart
    23.6" Foldable Lap Desk

    Complete with iPad slots, a cup holder and drawer, this laptop workstation can be used as a laptop table for bed, a children's bed table, a mini writing table, and a standing table for office work. 

    $60$21
    HP 15.6" Laptop Intel Core i3
    HP 15.6" Laptop, Intel Core i3
    Walmart
    HP 15.6" Laptop Intel Core i3

    Designed to keep you productive and entertained from anywhere, the HP laptop combines long lasting battery life with a thin and portable, micro-edge bezel design. Enjoy comfortable computing with a flicker-free, anti-glare HD screen.

      $499$358
      L.O.L Surprise! Girls 4-Piece Set with Lunch Bag
      L.O.L Surprise! Girls 4-Piece Set with Lunch Bag
      Walmart
      L.O.L Surprise! Girls 4-Piece Set with Lunch Bag

      All things fashion and glam, this spacious L.O.L Surprise printed backpack set features one backpack, one lunch bag, one gadget case, and one lanyard. The main compartment is equipped with a padded laptop pocket.

      $34$26
      Zak Designs 13.5 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle
      Zak Designs 13.5 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle
      Walmart
      Zak Designs 13.5 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle

      The kids water bottle can be tossed into a bag for worry-free travel. It also fits in most car cup holders and has a built-in carry handle.

        $20$10

        Best Early Walmart Plus Beauty Deals

        Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
        Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
        Walmart
        Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

        Save big on 60 luxurious eye-contour gel patches infused with 24K and colloidal gold to visibly lift and firm the delicate eye area.

        $75$41
        EltaMD UV Clear Face Sunscreen, SPF 46
        EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
        Walmart
        EltaMD UV Clear Face Sunscreen, SPF 46

        Drew Barrymore's favorite EltaMD sunscreen works to protect against the sun and contains hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and lactic acid to promote hydration and help calm sensitive skin.

        $41$26
        La Mer The Moisturizing Face Cream
        La Mer The Moisturizing Face Cream
        Walmart
        La Mer The Moisturizing Face Cream

        Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.

          $200$146
          1 OZ.
          $380$149
          2 OZ.
          PMD Personal Microderm Pro
          PMD Personal Microderm Pro
          Walmart
          PMD Personal Microderm Pro

          The customizable Personal Microderm Pro combines patented spinning disc technology with perfectly calibrated vacuum suction to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, blemishes, and enlarged pores.

          $199$130
          Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Face Mask
          Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Face Mask
          Walmart
          Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Face Mask

          Excellent for helping to calm and soothe skin’s appearance skin after sun exposure, waxing, and facials, this ultra-gentle gel helps soothe, hydrate and de-tox the look of skin with botanical extracts.

          $52$28

          Best Early Walmart Plus Clothing Deals

          Russell Men's Active Hybrid Pant
          Russell Men's Active Hybrid Pant
          Walmart
          Russell Men's Active Hybrid Pant

          Switch up your sweats with these Russell pants for maximum comfort and modern style.

          $15$10
          Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals
          Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals
          Walmart
          Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals

          Slide into comfort this summer with maximum lightweight cushioning and Crocs' signature ventilation.

          $55$25
          Levi's Women's 501 Skinny Jeans
          Levi's Women's 501 Skinny Jeans
          Walmart
          Levi's Women's 501 Skinny Jeans

          A modern twist on classic style, Levi's timeless 501 jeans get reinterpreted for today with a modern skinny leg.

          $108$60
          Sofia Active by Sofia Vergara High Waist Studio Leggings
          Sofia Active by Sofia Vergara Women’s High Waist Studio Leggings
          Walmart
          Sofia Active by Sofia Vergara High Waist Studio Leggings

          Sofia Vergara's leggings are made with super-soft, lightly sueded fabric and  a sculpted V-back waistband that enhances and contours your natural curves. A hidden waistband pocket holds your essentials and won’t get in the way. 

          $20$15
          Reebok 7" Swim Trunk with UPF 50+
          Reebok Men's Solid Logo 7" Swim Trunk with UPF 50+
          Walmart
          Reebok 7" Swim Trunk with UPF 50+

          Hit the beach or lounge by the pool in Reebok's swimwear collection designed for you to move with ease and for comfort in and out of the water.

          $46$20

