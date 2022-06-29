Despite a federal court decision overturning the federal mask mandate in April 2022 and the TSA no longer requiring masks on flights, the CDC recommends that all travelers age two or older wear a mask during public transit. With different coronavirus variants still prevalent, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Biden Administration believe that masks are necessary to protect public health.

Summer is time time for much-needed getaways and if you have upcoming travel plans to get out of town, you may still want a face covering for extra protection. Since every country has different COVID-19 restrictions, travelers are questioning what they need to go abroad. Regardless of vax status, opting for a more "protective" disposable mask like a N95 mask, KN95 mask or KF94 mask could help prevent you from getting COVID while traveling.

To help you find the most flight-friendly face masks, ET has pulled together some of the best options below. And if you're getting ready for your next trip, check out this FDA-approved COVID-19 rapid test in stock at Amazon now.

Harley Commodity N95 Masks 20-pack Bona Fide Harley Commodity N95 Masks 20-pack N95 face masks are hot items and these Harley Commodity N95 Masks are some of the best out there. (If you're concerned about buying a counterfeit mask, Bona Fide is an authorized distributor and have certified that they are authentic masks.) $110 $24 FOR 20 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Luggage Ahead of 4th of July

This FDA-Approved COVID-19 Rapid Test Is In Stock at Amazon for Your Summer Travel

The Best Breathable N95 and KN95 Face Masks That Are Perfect for Summer Weather

Best Amazon Deals on Luggage for Travel Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

The Best Breathable Face Masks for Your Summer Workouts in 2022

Lululemon Face Masks Are Back in Stock and 50% Off

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Your Next Getaway This Summer

The 15 Best N95 and KN95 Face Masks for Protection Against Omicron

The Best Deals on Luggage and Travel Gear for Summer

The Best Face Masks for Kids With Nose Wire

The Best Travel Bags for Summer Vacations

Amazon's Best Deals on Luggage and Travel Gear

The Best Amazon Deals on Vera Bradley Bags, Face Masks, and More

The Best Reusable Face Masks With Nose Wires