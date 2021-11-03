Shopping

The Best Fall Finds From Nordstrom Rack -- Up to 92% Off Coats, Sweaters, Boots and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
nordstrom rack fall finds 1280
Nordstrom Rack

We're all in holiday gift-shopping mode looking for the best discounts on any and everything. Lucky for us, Nordstrom Rack is pretty reliable for discount on everything from clothes and shoes to wear for the colder seasons and outfits for returning to the office to gifts for everyone on your list! The retailer is offering up to 92% off fresh styles. Shoppers can score amazing deals on fall wardrobe additions, including sweaters, leggings, boots, jackets and more. 

Like at Nordstrom, you'll find a ton of your go-to fashion brands at Nordstrom Rack such as Lucky Brand, The North Face, Nike, Levi's, Good American, Free People, Madewell, UGG and so many more. Whether you're looking for the next everyday coat or a new pair of boots to wear with everything, the Nordstrom Rack sale is sure to have a deal you'll be so excited about. 

If you're looking for more deals as you're shopping for fall, head over to browse markdowns on the Abercrombie jeans TikTok users love, Kate Spade handbags, Barefoot Dreams blankets and the viral Aerie Crossover Leggings

Below, shop ET Style's top picks from Nordstrom Rack

French Connection Cowl Neck Sweater Dress
French Connection Cowl Neck Sweater Dress
Nordstrom Rack
French Connection Cowl Neck Sweater Dress
This classic Cowl Neck Sweater Dress from French Connection 56% off the regular price.
$128$56
Joseph A Drape Collar Print Maxi Cardigan Sweater Coat
Joseph A Drape Collar Print Maxi Cardigan Sweater Coat
Nordstrom Rack
Joseph A Drape Collar Print Maxi Cardigan Sweater Coat
If a shacket isn't quite warm enough for you, perhaps this sweater coat is. 
$88$30
Joes High Rise Flared Leg Jeans
Joes High Rise Flared Leg Jeans
Nordstrom Rack
Joes High Rise Flared Leg Jeans
These high rise jeans from Joes are an incredible deal at 70% off the regular price.
$198$60
BlankNYC Faux Leather Jacket
BlankNYC Faux Leather Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
BlankNYC Faux Leather Jacket
Put this faux leather jacket on your holiday wish list.
$98$60
Free People Bi-Coastal Jumpsuit & Cardigan Set
Free People Bi-Coastal Jumpsuit & Cardigan Set
Nordstrom Rack
Free People Bi-Coastal Jumpsuit & Cardigan Set
This cozy jumpsuit set from Free People is just right for 2021. 
$128$70
UGG Cory II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot
UGG Cory II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot
Nordstrom Rack
UGG Cory II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot
Take $50 off a pair of UGG boots. 
$150$100
Nike Fast High Waisted Crop Leggings
Nike Fast High Waisted Crop Leggings
Nordstrom Rack
Nike Fast High Waisted Crop Leggings
Nike leggings for under $40? Yes, please!
$55$37
Good American The Overtime Over the Knee Boot
Good American The Overtime Over the Knee Boot
Nordstrom Rack
Good American The Overtime Over the Knee Boot
A pair of fashion-forward over-the-knee boots from Khloé Kardashian's brand. 
$355$175
Levi's Faux Leather Moto Jacket
Levi's Faux Leather Moto Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
Levi's Faux Leather Moto Jacket
A Levi's faux leather jacket is an instant classic. 
$120$60
Dr. Martens 1460 Pascal Prism Boot
Dr. Martens 1460 Pascal Prism Boot
Nordstrom Rack
Dr. Martens 1460 Pascal Prism Boot
Stomp around in these subtly shimmery pair of lace-up Doc Marten boots. 
$140$110
Adornia Sterling Silver Aria Feather Black Spinel Pendant Necklace
Aria Feather Black Spinel Pendant Necklace
Nordstrom Rack
Adornia Sterling Silver Aria Feather Black Spinel Pendant Necklace
At 92% off the regular price, this is a deal you won't find anywhere else.
$925$72
Lucky Brand Faux Shearling Mid Jacket
Lucky Brand Faux Shearling Mid Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
Lucky Brand Faux Shearling Mid Jacket
Save a whopping 64% on this Lucky Brand shearling coat ahead of fall. 
$198$70
Walter Baker Phelps Peak Lapel Blazer
Walter Baker Phelps Peak Lapel Blazer
Nordstrom Rack
Walter Baker Phelps Peak Lapel Blazer
A military-inspired blazer with gold buttons and peak lapels. 
$248$60
UGG Ethan Bomber Jacket
UGG Ethan Bomber Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
UGG Ethan Bomber Jacket
This cozy UGG bomber jacket is an incredible 33% off.
$225$150
T Tahari Long Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater
T Tahari Long Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater
Nordstrom Rack
T Tahari Long Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater
Stock up on multiple colors of this essential T Tahari fitted turtleneck sweater. 
$78$20
Kendall + Kylie Zip Up Faux Fur Jacket
Kendall and Kylie Zip Up Faux Fur Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
Kendall + Kylie Zip Up Faux Fur Jacket
A soft, cozy faux fur zip-up from Kendall and Kylie Jenner's fashion line. 
$140$70

RELATED CONTENT:

Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More

Shop Jessica Alba's Favorite Amazon Items for the Holidays

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $50

The Tory Burch 2021 Holiday Gift Guide Is Here!

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $100

The Warmest Winter Coats To Buy Before the Holidays

Best Funko Pop! Toys to Give as Gifts for the Holidays

25 Adorable Squishmallows to Shop Ahead of the Holidays