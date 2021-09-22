Ready to swap summer dresses for fall layers? Head over to Nordstrom Rack to shop amazing discounts, featuring clothes and shoes to wear for the upcoming season, whether you're going back to school or returning to the office! The retailer is offering up to 92% off fresh styles. Shoppers can score amazing deals on fall wardrobe additions, including sweaters, leggings, boots, jackets and more.

Like at Nordstrom, you'll find a ton of your go-to fashion brands at Nordstrom Rack such as Lucky Brand, The North Face, Nike, Levi's, Good American, Free People, Madewell, UGG and so many more. Whether you're looking for the next everyday coat or a new pair of boots to wear with everything, the Nordstrom Rack sale is sure to have a deal you'll be so excited about.

If you're looking for more deals as you start shopping for fall, head over to browse markdowns on the Abercrombie jeans TikTok users love, Kate Spade handbags, Barefoot Dreams blankets and the viral Aerie Crossover Leggings.

Below, shop ET Style's top picks from the Nordstrom Rack sale.

