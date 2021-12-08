Madewell wants you to get cozy and stylish this holiday season! The fashion retailer is treating shoppers to 20% off their purchase, including new arrivals, plus 40% off select styles at its Holiday sale now through December 13. All you have to do is browse the stylish selection of deals and plug in the promo code HOLLYJOLLY at checkout. This is the perfect sale event to shop if you're looking to gift warm, buttery soft pieces to wear in and out of the house. From cozy, lux sweaters to the season's most fashionable boots to go with everything, the Madewell sale is filled with tons of wardrobe staples you'll want to wear every day. Shop Madewell

The Madewell brand is popular with celebrities like Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes and Jessica Biel. Madewell is known for their durable women's clothing (and men's, too), especially when it comes to flattering denim and basics. And if you're a Madewell Insider, you'll get free shipping and returns as well as free personalization on leather and denim items. It's totally free to join, FYI.

Shop our favorite pieces included in the Madewell sale event below.

Looking for even more inspiration? Shop our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Cyber Monday Mattress Deals to Shop Now: Casper, Nectar, More

Shop the Best Fitness Holiday Gifts and Cyber Monday Deals

Amazon Added New Cyber Monday Deals on Apple AirPods and iPads

Kate Spade Cyber Monday: Take Up to 75% Off Everything Now

The Best Cyber Monday 2021 Deals You Can Shop Now

Samsung Cyber Monday: The Best Deals on Phones, Tablets, More

Brooklinen Cyber Monday Deals: Save on Sheets, Duvets, and More

The Best Cyber Monday Deals on Watches

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color