Worried about getting your holiday shopping done with all the news about supply chain delays and port backlogs? Well, here’s a holiday miracle: Nordstrom's Holiday Pop-In just launched and it's chock-full of the best gift guide goodies to give and receive this holiday season! Get a jump on your wishlist this year to secure the hottest gifts of 2021 before they sell out.

From stocking stuffers to biggest-present-in-the-pile products, the Make It Pop-In@Nordstrom event has you covered with the best beauty, apparel, home goods and more that's perfect for everyone on your shopping list -- and available at a wide variety of price points too. From big blankets and mini skin care refrigerators to themed slippers and the cult-favorite Beast Blender, you can find everything and more at Nordstrom's Holiday Pop-In event.



ET has curated a list of great gifts for every loved one (and perhaps yourself too) below, here’s what to buy from the Nordstrom's Holiday Pop-In.

Kelty Biggie Blanket Nordstrom Kelty Biggie Blanket Big blankets are the latest obsession of TikTok users -- and this Kelty one is super large and plush. $39 Buy Now

