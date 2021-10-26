Shopping

The Best Gifts to Buy From Nordstrom's Holiday Pop-In -- Beauty Products, Apparel and More

By Danica Creahan‍
Worried about getting your holiday shopping done with all the news about supply chain delays and port backlogs? Well, here’s a holiday miracle: Nordstrom's Holiday Pop-In just launched and it's chock-full of the best gift guide goodies to give and receive this holiday season! Get a jump on your wishlist this year to secure the hottest gifts of 2021 before they sell out. 

From stocking stuffers to biggest-present-in-the-pile products, the Make It Pop-In@Nordstrom event has you covered with the best beauty, apparel, home goods and more that's perfect for everyone on your shopping list -- and available at a wide variety of price points too. From big blankets and mini skin care refrigerators to themed slippers and the cult-favorite Beast Blender, you can find everything and more at Nordstrom's Holiday Pop-In event.

ET has curated a list of great gifts for every loved one (and perhaps yourself too) below, here’s what to buy from the Nordstrom's Holiday Pop-In. 

Cooluli Thermoelectric Mini Beauty Fridge
Thermoelectric Mini Beauty Fridge
Nordstrom
Cooluli Thermoelectric Mini Beauty Fridge
Extend the life of your favorite skincare products with this TikTok-approved beauty fridge.
$50
Miffy Dutch Rabbit
Miffy Dutch Rabbit
Nordstrom
Miffy Dutch Rabbit
Cozy up with this cute rabbit plush.
$42
Dada Daily Baby, Won't You Light My Fingers? Candle
Baby, Won't You Light My Fingers? Candle
Nordstrom
Dada Daily Baby, Won't You Light My Fingers? Candle
This Dada Daily candle exudes passion and fire -- even from the fingertips.
$65
Intentionally Blank Plant Mom Slipper
Plant Mom Slipper
Nordstrom
Intentionally Blank Plant Mom Slipper
Declare your love for your plants to the world.
$79
Dance Happy Print Cotton Canvas Tote
Print Cotton Canvas Tote
Nordstrom
Dance Happy Print Cotton Canvas Tote
Lighten your load with this chic, golden tote.
$58
Beast Blender & Hydration System Set
Beast Blender & Hydration System Set
Nordstrom
Beast Blender & Hydration System Set
This blender set will help to simplify your smoothie making process.
$185
Chronicle Books 'Hanukcats' Book
'Hanukcats' Book
Nordstrom
Chronicle Books 'Hanukcats' Book
You get the best of both worlds with this quirky traditional Jewish song book -- inspired (and made for) cats.
$10
Pac-Man/Galaga Countercade Cabinet
Pac-Man/Galaga Countercade Cabinet
Nordstrom
Pac-Man/Galaga Countercade Cabinet
Tap into the nostalgic fun of this classic arcade gaming system.
$150
Disney Micky Mouse Double Sided Flip Waffle Maker
Micky Mouse Double Sided Flip Waffle Maker
Nordstrom
Disney Micky Mouse Double Sided Flip Waffle Maker
Make your breakfast all the more magical with this Disney-themed waffle maker.
$80
Bink Day Hydration Tracking Water Bottle
Day Hydration Tracking Water Bottle
Nordstrom
Bink Day Hydration Tracking Water Bottle
Stay hydrated and happy with this golden, bright and practical water bottle.
$38
J. Hannah Nail Polish
J. Hannah Nail Polish
Nordstrom
J. Hannah Nail Polish
Settle into your winter color palette with these delicate nail polishes from J. Hannah.
$19
Whiled Sister Sun and Brother Moon 1000-Piece Puzzle
Sister Sun and Brother Moon 1000-Piece Puzzle
Nordstrom
Whiled Sister Sun and Brother Moon 1000-Piece Puzzle
Cozy up with a charming puzzle this holiday season.
$37
Opopop Holiday Discovery Popcorn Kit
Holiday Discovery Popcorn Kit
Nordstrom
Opopop Holiday Discovery Popcorn Kit
Pop into the new season with this winter's coziest snack -- popcorn.
$45
Fleur Marche Set of 4 CBD Wellness Patches
Set of 4 CBD Wellness Patches
Nordstrom
Fleur Marche Set of 4 CBD Wellness Patches
Give your body a much-needed rest and resent with these CBD patches.
$22
FLÎKR Portable Tabletop Fireplace
FLÎKR Portable Tabletop Fireplace
Nordstrom
FLÎKR Portable Tabletop Fireplace
With this tabletop fireplace, you can enjoy the comforts of a warm fire wherever you are.
$95
Milk Tea Powder Boba Kit
Milk Tea Powder Boba Kit
Nordstrom
Milk Tea Powder Boba Kit
Channel your inner at-home barista with this buzzy boba kit from Nordstrom.
$40
Anecdote Winter Social Candle
Winter Social Candle
Nordstrom
Anecdote Winter Social Candle
Incorporate the best parts of winter into your home with this cozy candle.
$34
Baked Beauty Co. I Think I'm Dying CBD PMS Stick
I Think I'm Dying CBD PMS Stick
Nordstrom
Baked Beauty Co. I Think I'm Dying CBD PMS Stick
Sit back and relax with this comforting CBD stick -- made with essential oils.
$14
The Dough Project Rainbow Rolling Play Dough Set
Rainbow Rolling Play Dough Set
Nordstrom
The Dough Project Rainbow Rolling Play Dough Set
Tap into your creative spirit with this plant-based dough.
$48
Kelty Biggie Blanket
Kelty Biggie Blanket
Nordstrom
Kelty Biggie Blanket
Big blankets are the latest obsession of TikTok users -- and this Kelty one is super large and plush.
$39

