The Best Halloween Squishmallows for 2022 You'll Get In Time: Where to Buy the Hauntingly Cute Toys
Halloween Squishmallows have arrived for 2022 and given their huge popularity, many of them are already sold out. If you are new to the #SquishSquad, they're the ridiculously squishy, cuddly stuffed animals that are everywhere right now. The round, plush toys were first introduced in 2017, exploded in popularity on TikTok, and have quickly evolved into the toy of the moment.
With Halloween around the corner, Squishmallows make for the cutest cuddly friends during the spook season. This Halloween, match with your squad as vampires, witches, pumpkin heads, skeletons, and mummies. Whether you prefer to stay inside and binge watch scary movies or go out and scare trick-or-treats, your favorite Squishmallow squad member can tag along during the festivities. Halloween will be a lot more exciting this year with the new Halloween Squishmallow collection.
Ahead of the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere, Hocus Pocus Squishmallows are available in a Sanderson Sisters trio. Featuring Winnie, Mary and Sarah Sanderson, each Squishmallow has its own style and personality that's sure to put a spell on you.
Add Winnie, Mary and Sarah Sanderson to your Squishmallow collection just in time for the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2.
Right now, you can find all of the best Halloween Squishmallows at Walmart and Amazon. Below, shop the festive Halloween gifts that'll arrive just in time for October 31.
Just in time for Halloween, the Minnie Mouse Witch makes a great gift for kids who love stuffed animals - and Disney!
Not only this Squishmallow toy is cute wearing a Dracula costume, but it's also Mickey Mouse.
Squishmallows have been locked up in coffins for centuries, but this one comes to life for Halloween.
Meet Winston the Owl — an exclusive squishmallow that is ready for Halloween in his mummy costume.
On Halloween night, Drake the VampireDrake is here to take your blood.
Sally, the Squishmallow from Nightmare Before Christmas, has a style and personality of its own.
For Delfina, Halloween is the day of the dead. Her spooky holiday has brought her out to haunt trick-or-treaters.
Take a trip down to Halloween Town with this Squishmallows Jack Skellington.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 13 Best Halloween Costumes for Dogs to Put a Spell on Everyone: Hocus Pocus, Baby Yoda and More
The Best Halloween Candy Buckets, Boo Baskets and Treat Bags That'll Arrive Just in Time
The Best Halloween Costumes for Women That'll Arrive Just in Time: Hocus Pocus, She-Hulk, and More
The Best Last Minute Halloween Costume Ideas for Men That Are Scary Good: Top Gun, Squid Game and More
The 16 Best Walmart Deals to Shop for Early Holiday Savings: Apple, La Mer, Shark Vacuums and More
The Best Disney Halloween Costumes for Kids 2022
The Best Halloween Costumes Ideas for the Whole Family in 2022
Amazon's Best Halloween Decorations for Spooky Season That'll Arrive Just in Time
Kate Hudson's Spooky Skeleton Earrings Are Back in Stock for Halloween
BaubleBar’s New Halloween Collection Is Here and It’s Scary Good
Colourpop’s Latest Harry Potter Collab Is Just in Time for Halloween
Shop Our Favorite Styles from Free People’s New Fall Collection
22 Best Fall Candles to Welcome Autumn and Warm Up Your Home