The Best Holiday Beauty Deals from Fenty Beauty, Nordstrom and More
Cyber Monday is officially over, but that doesn't mean the best beauty sales and makeup deals you've been waiting for all year are too! With Christmas being right around the corner, we'd argue that it's never too early to jump in on the savings of the upcoming holiday shopping season -- especially if they come in the form of Cyber Week beauty sales.
If you're hoping to update your beauty stock this fall or get a head start on your holiday shopping, now is arguably the prime time to do it. From Biossance's 30% off sale and Skinceuticals' limited-edition value gift sets to Nordstrom's massive Holiday Deals and Fenty Beauty's holiday set sale, the deals are truly endless.
And whether you're in the market for a more winter-friendly eyeshadow palette, refreshing hair products, or perhaps shape-giving skin tools, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more through the wide selection of Cyber Week and holiday beauty sales.
Ahead, peruse through the best extended Cyber Week beauty sales that are still happening right now. Plus, check out the best luxury beauty products available at Amazon's beauty sale -- including Kyle Richards' under eye patches and Sophie Turner's detox gel face mask.
Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.
