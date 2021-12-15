Shopping

The Best Holiday Beauty Sales to Shop Before Christmas: Kiehl's, Urban Decay, Murad and More

By Kyley Warren‍
Sephora

Cyber Week is officially over, but that doesn't mean the best beauty sales and makeup deals you've been waiting for all year are too! With Christmas being right around the corner, we'd argue that it's never too early to jump in on the savings of the upcoming holiday shopping season -- especially if they come in the form of Holiday beauty sales.

If you're hoping to update your beauty stock this fall or get a head start on your holiday shopping, now is arguably the prime time to do it. From Biossance's 30% off sale and Skinceuticals' limited-edition value gift sets to Nordstrom's massive Holiday Deals and Tata Harper's sitewide sale, the deals are truly endless.

And whether you're in the market for a more winter-friendly eyeshadow palette, refreshing hair products, or perhaps shape-giving skin tools, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more through the wide selection of holiday beauty sales. 

Ahead, peruse through the best holiday beauty sales that are happening right now. Plus, check out the best luxury beauty products available at Amazon's beauty sale -- including Kyle Richards' under eye patches and Sophie Turner's detox gel face mask.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

Kiehl's
Kiehl's
Kiehl's
Kiehl's
Kieh's final deal of the year is offering 25% off everything and 30% off orders of $150 or more. 
25% OFF KIEHL'S
Urban Decay
Urban Decay
Urban Decay
Urban Decay
At the Year-End Sale, save up to 65% off select UD faves. No code is needed and you'll get a free 5-piece gift set with orders of $60 or more. 
UP TO 65% OFF URBAN DECAY
Murad Skincare
Murad Cyber Week Sale
Murad
Murad Skincare
At Murad's Winter Sale, save up to 40% off select skincare favorites and get free 2-day shipping on all orders.   
UP TO 40% OFF MURAD
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty is 25% off orders of $100 or more until December 19. 
25% OFF FENTY BEAUTY
It Cosmetics
It Cosmetics
It Cosmetics
It Cosmetics
The 25 Days of It-Mas means 25 days of 25% off, which now includes select confidence skincare, brushes, and holiday sets. 
25% OFF IT COSMETICS
Ulta
Ulta mascaras
Ulta
Ulta
Ulta's holiday sale is here with deals up to 50% off over 700 products from Lancome, Tarte, Clinique, and many more!
UP TO 50% OFF AT ULTA
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Ulta
Anastasia Beverly Hills
If these brow products are good enough for J.Lo, they're definitely getting added to our carts! Not to mention, they're 30% off with Amazon's holiday deals today.
30% OFF AT AMAZON
Biossance
Biossance Cyber Monday
Biossance
Biossance
Hydrated skin is happy skin and now you can get free 2-day shipping on orders of $50 or more by December 19. 
FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING
Sephora
Sephora
Sephora
Sephora
At Sephora's "Frangrance for All" event get 20% off full-size fragrances plus free same-day delivery. 
20% OFF AT SEPHORA
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Black Friday Beauty
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Get ready to glow and enjoy up to 50% off tons of top beauty brands, including La Mer, Olaplex, Jo Malone and more, with Nordstorm's Holiday Sale. 
UP TO 50% OFF AT NORDSTROM
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Indulge in 50% off select Marc Jacobs Beauty products, including this silky and oh so blendable bronzer to give you that lit from within glow.
50% OFF SELECT MARC JACOBS BEAUTY PRODUCTS
SkinCeuticals
SkinCeuticals
SkinCeuticals
SkinCeuticals
Looking to save on SkinCeutical products? These never-on-sale products are bundled together in beautiful sets and selling below value price. Plus, get a free 4-piece gift with purchases over $185.
HOLIDAY VALUE SETS AT SKINCEUTICALS
SkinCeuticals Dermstore Exclusive Kit
Skinceuticals Dermstore Exclusive Kit
Dermstore
SkinCeuticals Dermstore Exclusive Kit
This kit of top sellers is packed with powerful skincare ingredients we've come to know and love Skincuticals for. This brand rarely offers discounts, so this limited-edition kit is a deal at $366 (valued at $431).
$431$366
TULA
TULA
TULA
TULA
TULA's entire site is 25% off and you can save up to 40% on the holiday collection. 
25% OFF TULA
REN Skincare
REN
REN Skincare
REN Skincare
Looking to incorporate more clean ingredients into your skincare routine? This 3-Step Glow Kit was created in collaboration with beloved Peloton instructor Ally Love and and is on sale for $77.
$117$77
Kosas
Kosas 5 Minute Face-to-Go Kit
Kosas
Kosas
Kosas Holiday Sets are up to 49% off, like this 5 Minute Face-to-Go Kit with 3 full-size bestsellers: Weightless Lip Color, Cream Blush & Highlighter Duo, and Big Clean Mascara. 
49% OFF AT KOSAS
Credo Beauty
Credo Beauty
Credo Beauty
Credo Beauty
Take 10% off your first purchase of any item at Credo Beauty -- including the best-selling GOOPGENES All-in-One Nourishing Face Cream -- with the code CLEAN10.
10% OFF CREDO BEAUTY
ILIA
ILIA holiday set
ILIA
ILIA
Save up to 47% on four new giftable bundles of ILIA's most-loved bestsellers. 
UP TO 47% OFF AT ILIA
Chanel
Chanel Gift Set
Chanel
Chanel
This time of year is the best time to score gift sets of iconic fragrances like Chanel N°5. This set inludes a classic bottle that adds a touch of sophistication to the top of any vanity, as well as a refillable and portable Twist and Spray bottle that's perfect for your purse or overnight bag.
HOLIDAY GIFT SETS AT CHANEL
SkinStore
SkinStore Face Masks
SkinStore
SkinStore
Give your skin the rejuvenation and hydration it deserves with 25% off masks. New customers can get 20% off everything else with code NEWBIE. 
25% OFF MASKS
OLAY
OLAY
OLAY
OLAY
Take 25% off everything site-wide and get up to 60% off on clearance items. Plus use code STAYJUICY when you spend $150 to get a free limited-edition Juicy for OLAY velour tracksuit inspired by the new Vitamin C + Peptide 24 collection.
25% OFF AT OLAY

