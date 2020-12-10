The Best Holiday Deals on Adidas Sneakers and Apparel at Amazon

The Amazon Cyber Monday sale is still here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands! Shop these big deals on Adidas clothing, accessories and footwear for the whole family all week long during Cyber Week.

The Adidas sale on Amazon is happening right now. This is your chance to score up to 60% off on Adidas items. No promo code is needed. Get deep discounts on popular Adidas running shoe styles, jackets, leggings, three-stripe track pants, workout tees, sports bras, socks and so many more options from the brand at Amazon's Holiday Deals event. You're sure to find essential items and something new to wear for your at-home workouts, the gym or when you're out and about.

The Amazon Holiday Deals sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Holiday Deals sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the Amazon Holiday Deals extended sale, including electronics, home decor,, travel gear, designer handbags, desig ner dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, design er backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, dea ls under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, leggings, kids shoes, jewelry, luggage, fitness trackers, bras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, winter jackets, athleisure, boots and more.

With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, gifts for dads, gift cards, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Ahead check out ET Style's top picks and Shop Adidas deals at the Amazon's Holiday Deals event.

Also, Check out all of our holiday gift guide lists to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list.

Women's Grand Court Sneaker adidas Amazon Women's Grand Court Sneaker adidas This is the staple adidas sneaker for and perfect for everyone. This Grand Court Adidas Sneaker can be worn with literally anything from a dress to sweatpants. REGULARLY $65 $45.47 at Amazon

Women's Superstar Sneaker Adidas Amazon Women's Superstar Sneaker Adidas The Adidas Originals Superstar sneakers will have you feeling like just that: a superstar! Grab them during this Amazon sale. REGULARLY $80 $56.00 at Amazon

Essentials Track Jacket Adidas Amazon Essentials Track Jacket Adidas In our opinion, every girl needs an Adidas Essentials Track Jacket. Get it now, while supplies last. REGULARLY $50 $29.95 at Amazon

Mavia X Running Shoe Adidas Amazon Mavia X Running Shoe Adidas The Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe is a trendy knit Adidas sneaker which is now priced at 31% off the retail price, while supplies last. These sneakers also comes in seven other colors. REGULARLY $80 $54.89 at Amazon

Lite Racer Shoes Adidas Amazon Lite Racer Shoes Adidas These adidas Lite Racer Shoes are the perfect slip-on sneaker for an adventure. Save an extra $10 when you apply the coupon. $29.99 at Amazon

Women's Sleek Sneaker Adidas Amazon Women's Sleek Sneaker Adidas The adidas Originals Women's Sleek Sneakers are crafted with three stripes on the leather upper of these shoes to offer a sleek look. Save 20% off this sneaker, while supplies last. REGULARLY $80 $64 at Amazon

Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe Adidas Amazon Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe Adidas These Adidas Pulseboost sneakers are ready to keep up with your active lifestyle, especially at 50% off the retail price. REGULARLY $140 $69.98 at Amazon

Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights Adidas Amazon Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights Adidas These classic adidas Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights are a must-have addition to your workout wardrobe. REGULARLY $35 $25.40 at Amazon

Men's Core 18 Hoodie adidas Amazon Men's Core 18 Hoodie adidas This is the perfect Adidas pullover hoodie with a kangaroo pocket. This Adidas sweater comes in five other colors. REGULARLY $60 $44.19 at Amazon

Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt adidas Amazon Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt adidas This adidas Originals Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt is classic adidas apparel. This sweatshirt comes in black/white, red/white and white/black. REGULARLY $65 $59.99 at Amazon

Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set Adidas Amazon Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set Adidas The adidas Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set is the perfect holiday gift for your little man to keep him looking sharp. REGULARLY $36.99 $30.99 at Amazon

Defender III Small Duffel Bag Adidas Amazon Defender III Small Duffel Bag Adidas This bestselling and affordable Adidas duffel bag is great for the gym or weekend getaways. REGULARLY $35 $28.08 at Amazon

Kids' Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe Adidas Amazon Kids' Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe Adidas Get these kids' Adidas Ultra Boost shoe for your little one. REGULARLY $90 $36.51 at Amazon

Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra Adidas Amazon Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra Adidas This Adidas medium support, compression fit sports bra is 25% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $30 $22.50 at Amazon

Super No Show Climate Socks Adidas Amazon Super No Show Climate Socks Adidas You can never have too many pairs of no-show socks. Get yourself a 6-pack of these and throw the old ones away. REGULARLY $20 $16.00 at Amazon

Digi Print Graphic Tank adidas by Stella McCartney Amazon Digi Print Graphic Tank adidas by Stella McCartney The adidas by Stella McCartney Digi Print Graphic Tank is a steal, grab one while supplies last. REGULARLY $47.99 $42.99 at Amazon

Men's Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe Adidas Amazon Men's Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe Adidas These Adidas stylish basketball shoes with rubber outsole are 25% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $100 $75 at Amazon

T10 Pants Adidas Amazon T10 Pants Adidas Score the famous Adidas three-stripe track pants for under $30 with a grey color options. REGULARLY $45 $29.99 at Amazon

Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers Adidas by Stella McCartney Amazon Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers Adidas by Stella McCartney Take your workout look up a notch with these brightly colored adidas by Stella McCartney sneakers. REGULARLY $230 $150.54 at Amazon

