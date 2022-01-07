Shopping

The Best January Beauty Sales to Shop Now: Get 50% Off ILIA, Marc Jacobs, Sephora and More

By Kyley Warren‍
It's a new year, and if you're hoping to step up your skincare or makeup routine in 2022, the best beauty sales of the year are just beginning. Now that holiday gifting is done, self-gifting can begin thanks to the New Year’s beauty sales happening now. 

If you're hoping to update your beauty stock this winter, now is arguably the prime time to do it. From OLAY's 25% off sale and SkinCeuticals' limited-edition value gift sets to ILIA Beauty's new bundles of their most-loved products and Ulta's Love Your Skin event, the deals are truly endless.

And whether you're in the market for a more winter-friendly eyeshadow palette, refreshing hair products, or perhaps shape-giving skin tools, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more through the wide selection of beauty sales. 

Ahead, peruse through the best beauty sales that are happening right now. Plus, check out the best deals on Halle Berry and Hailey Bieber-approved winter skincare products for a fresh look. 

At the Urban Decay Sale, save up to 50% off select UD faves. No code is needed and you'll get a free 5-piece gift set with orders of $60 or more. 
UP TO 50% OFF URBAN DECAY
Save 50% off skincare must-haves until Jan. 22 at Ulta Beauty's Love Your Skin Event. Whether you're looking for moisturizer, masks, or night creams, each beauty steal is different every day. 
50% OFF AT ULTA
Indulge in 50% off select Marc Jacobs Beauty products, including this hydrating lip gloss stick that helps protect, moisturize and soften lips. 
50% OFF MARC JACOBS BEAUTY
Stay hydrated and healthy this winter season with 32% off three bestselling formulas: 100% Squalane Oil, Omega Repair Hand Cream, and Squalane Hand Sanitizer.
$58$39
Take 25% off everything site-wide and get up to 60% off on clearance items. Plus free shipping is included with every order. 
25% OFF AT OLAY
Get your glow on and save 25% on kits and sets from Paula's Choice. Say goodbye to fine lines, redness, breakouts and clogged pores this year.
25% OFF KITS & SETS
Looking to zap zits fast? Save 30% on these popular zit-zapping patches for a limited time.
$53$37
Get up to 50% off top skincare with new deals every day through January 17. Plus, free shipping with code FREESHIP. 
UP TO 50% OFF SEPHORA
Enjoy 15% off everything, including their most popular serum, Vichy Mineral 89. Plus get 3 deluxe size gifts of Vichy Laboratoires' best sellers for free with your order. 
15% OFF VICHY
Get ready to glow and enjoy up to 60% off tons of top beauty brands, including La Mer, Olaplex, Jo Malone and more, with Nordstorm's Beauty & Fragrance Sale. 
UP TO 60% OFF AT NORDSTROM
Looking to save on SkinCeutical products? These never-on-sale products are bundled together in beautiful sets and selling below value price. Plus, get a free deluxe sample of Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 with code NEWYEAR22. 
SKINCARE REGIMENS AT SKINCEUTICALS
Looking to incorporate more clean ingredients into your skincare routine? This 3-Step Glow Kit was created in collaboration with beloved Peloton instructor Ally Love and and is on sale for $77.
$117$77
Kosas 5 Minute Face-to-Go Kit is 49% off with 3 full-size bestsellers: Weightless Lip Color, Cream Blush & Highlighter Duo, and Big Clean Mascara. 
$88$45
Save up to 47% on four new bundles of ILIA’s most-loved products. 
UP TO 47% OFF AT ILIA
Take 10% off your first purchase of any item at Credo Beauty -- including the best-selling GOOPGENES All-in-One Nourishing Face Cream -- with the code CLEAN10.
10% OFF CREDO BEAUTY
Give your skin the rejuvenation and hydration it deserves with 23% off masks. New customers can get 20% off everything else with code NEWBIE. 
23% OFF MASKS

