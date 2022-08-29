We're looking forward to a break from the summer humidity and heat this fall, but cooler temperatures bring their own challenges when it comes to taking care of your skin. The season deserves its own beauty regimen with thirst-quenching moisturizers, skin-smoothing exfoliants, and fall-friendly makeup shades. To help you step up your skincare or makeup routine for fall, many beauty brands and retailers are offering Labor Day beauty discounts right now with deals on must-have products.

From Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale to sitewide discounts on Dermaflash and Kiehl's, now is a great time to treat your skin and makeup routine to a refresh. Whether you're in the market for a magic wrinkle eraser, nourishing hair products, or even daily SPF essentials, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more for less with the best beauty sales below.

It's the perfect time to shop for your favorite skincare, makeup, and hair care products. But hurry—these deals won't last long, and many best-selling products are already selling out. Get shopping below with the best Labor Day beauty deals.

The Best Labor Day Beauty Sales Happening Right Now

Vegamour Vegamour Vegamour Take 25% off Vegamour's entire collection of clinically tested, plant-based hair products including hair growth serums and anti-graying supplements from now through September 6 with code CELEBRATE6. 25% OFF VEGAMOUR WITH CODE CELEBRATE6 Shop Now

SkinStore SkinStore SkinStore Save up to 25% off select products SkinStore with code LABOR, plus receive a free 12-piece beauty bag (worth $93) when you spend $130 or more. 25% OFF SKINSTORE Shop Now

Follain Follain Follain Clean beauty brand Follain is offering 20% off sitewide now through September 1. Save on eye creams, detoxifying masks, blemish-clearing spot gel, and more with free shipping on all orders. 20% OFF FOLLAIN Shop Now

Ulta Beauty Ulta Beauty Ulta Beauty Every day through September 17, Ulta is offering 50% off best-selling products for 24 hours only during the 21 Days of Beauty event. For more details, click here. 50% OFF SELECT ULTA PRODUCTS Shop Now

Dermaflash Dermaflash Dermaflash Starting August 30, you can get 25% off Dermaflash's entire website including its best-selling sonic dermaplaning device that exfoliates while removing peach fuzz. 25% OFF DERMAFLASH Shop Now

IT Cosmetics IT Cosmetics IT Cosmetics Celeb-loved IT Cosmetics is offering 20% off best-selling products from August 30 through September 5. 25% OFF IT COSMETICS BEST-SELLERS Shop Now

Mario Badescu Mario Badescu Mario Badescu From the cult favorite drying lotion to hydrating cleansers and brightening masks, you can save 25% off Mario Badescu from August 31 through September 6. 25% OFF MARIO BADESCU Shop Now

e.l.f. Cosmetics e.l.f. Cosmetics e.l.f. Cosmetics e.l.f. Cosmetics is already known for its affordable beauty products, and you can save even more with 30% off clearance August 31 through September 9. 30% OFF E.L.F. COSMETICS CLEARANCE Shop Now

Kiehl's Kiehl's Kiehl's Ward off wrinkles, banish blemishes, hydrate, exfoliate, and more with 25% off Kiehl's entire collection of skin, hair, and body products from September 1 through September 11. 25% OFF KIEHL'S Shop Now

Coco & Eve Coco & Eve Coco & Eve Whether you're looking to nourish your hair, achieve bronzed skin, or test out new body products, you can save up to 50% off best-selling products from Coco & Eve from September 1 through September 8. UP TO 50% OFF COCO & EVE BEST SELLERS Shop Now

True Botanicals True Botanicals True Botanicals Loved by celebs such as Olivia Wilde and Brooke Shields, True Botanicals is known for toxin-free vegan skincare. From September 2 through September 5, save 40% on the Vacation Glow Trial Kit. $95 $57 Buy Now

Foreo Foreo Foreo For deep exfoliation and spa-quality at-home skin treatments, tale 25% off Foreo's LUNA 3, LUNA Mini 3, UFO2 and UFO Activated masks at Sephora from September 2 through September 5. 25% OFF SELECT FOREO PRODUCTS Shop Now

