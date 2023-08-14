Barbecue season has been underway and it's been a delicious time. Now that summer is winding down, Amazon is heating things up with new Labor Day savings on top-rated grills. If you have yet to get your barbecue gear together, Amazon has exactly what you need for hosting your next cookout.

Shop Amazon's Grill Deals

Whether you prefer the convenience of a gas grill or the smoky flavor of charcoal, Amazon is currently offering up to 40% off grill models from Weber, Char-Broil, Cuisinart and more trusted brands. For those who are new to grilling, you'll want to first consider what type of grill will best suit your needs.

Charcoal grills are typically smaller and less expensive than gas, but infuse a ton of flavor into food. Gas grills offer more even and controllable heating without the smoke of a charcoal grill. Amazon's grilling deals also include smokers that cook your meat low and slow to infuse it with a delicious flavor you can’t get any other way.

Ahead, shop all of the best Amazon Labor Day grill deals to upgrade your outdoor space this summer and fall.

The Best Amazon Labor Day Grill Deals

Weber Genesis Smart Gas Grill Amazon Weber Genesis Smart Gas Grill Grab this early Labor Day deal, and add the Weber Connect to your smart home. This grill's smart technology is your secret ingredient to perfectly grilled food. Get real-time food temperature alerts, reminders, and flip & serve notifications at the grill or on your phone. $1,649 $1,400 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Labor Day Sales to Shop Now

The Samsung Frame TV Is Up to $1,400 Off at Amazon Right Now

The 50 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week

Apple's Most Affordable iPad Is On Sale for Its All-Time Low Price Now

The Best Early Labor Day Home Deals to Shop from Pottery Barn's Sale

DreamCloud Labor Day Sale: Get 40% Off Cloud-Like Hybrid Mattresses

The Best Back to School Deals On Apple MacBooks, AirPods, iPads & More

The Best Samsung Labor Day Appliance Deals You Can Shop Right Now

The Best Men's Swim Trunks to Hit the Water This Labor Day Weekend

The Best Labor Day Mattress Sales You Can Shop Right Now