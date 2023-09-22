Tech

The Best Laptop Deals Ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day: Save on Apple, Lenovo, Samsung and More

Back to School Laptop Deals
Getty
By Brittany Vincent
Published: 12:52 PM PDT, September 22, 2023

Gear up for fall and save on a new laptop, whether you’re looking for a thin profile powerhouse or a formidable gaming machine.

Fall has officially arrived, which means now is the perfect time to upgrade your tech for the new season. Fortunately, Amazon is kicking off tons of incredible laptop deals ahead of its huge October Prime Day event. If you're in search of a new laptop for your school or work needs, Amazon's early Prime Day deals include savings on top brands like Apple, Samsung, Lenovo and more.

Shop Deals on Laptops

Whether you want a compact MacBook Air you can take on the go or a powerful PC laptop with a jaw-dropping display like the Samsung Galaxy Book3, Amazon's laptop deals have you covered for the start of the new season. Not all laptops are created equal, so we've gathered the sales on laptops with powerful processors, long-lasting batteries, and high-quality video cameras. 

Amazon's early Prime Day offers include the tech that you and your kids need to fit your budget. From Lenovo Ideapads to HP laptops with Windows operating systems, here are the best laptop deals to shop right now.

Best Early October Prime Day Laptop Deals

13" Apple MacBook Air

13" Apple MacBook Air
Amazon

13" Apple MacBook Air

With up to 18 hours of battery life, take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power.

$999 $750

Shop Now

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2
Amazon

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2

The Chromebook Plus is incredibly lightweight and can be folded into tablet mode for comfortable viewing and browsing.

$500 $290

Shop Now

Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad 3i

Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad 3i
Amazon

Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad 3i

Super slim and lightweight, easily transfer this laptop from school, work, and home. The high-tech speakers, microphone, camera, and screen make it perfect for video meetings and collaborating with others. 

$650 $514

Shop Now

Samsung 16” Galaxy Book3 Pro

Samsung 16” Galaxy Book3 Pro
Amazon

Samsung 16” Galaxy Book3 Pro

Ready to tackle anything with high speeds, a large screen and hours of battery power, this Galaxy Book3 Pro stands above the rest. Instantly save $300 on this superb laptop with Amazon.

$1,750 $1,449

Shop Now

2023 Apple MacBook Pro

2023 Apple MacBook Pro
Amazon

2023 Apple MacBook Pro

Save on Apple's newest MacBook supercharged by the Apple M2 Pro chip. The 2023 Apple MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and has up to 18 hours of battery life.

$2,499 $2,299

Shop Now

Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop

Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop
Amazon

Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop

With dual core processors, you'll have impressive speeds that can keep up with streaming and gaming alike. The keyboard is also tilted for an ergonomic experience better for the hands. 

$380 $300

Shop Now

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Laptop
Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Laptop

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Laptop features Full-HD IPS display, making it easy to watch and stream shows or videos with no distractions. 

$780 $580

Shop Now

Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop with M2

Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop with M2
Amazon

Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop with M2

The 2023 MacBook Air offers a lightweight design with advanced camera and audio, all running on an M2 processing chip.

$1,499 $1,249

15-inch

Shop Now

HP 14 Laptop

HP 14 Laptop
Amazon

HP 14 Laptop

Crafted to keep you productive and entertained from anywhere, the HP 14-inch diagonal laptop combines long-lasting battery life with a thin and portable, micro-edge bezel design. With its thin and light design, you can take this PC anywhere.

$570 $458

Shop Now

Samsung Chromebook 4

Samsung Chromebook 4
Amazon

Samsung Chromebook 4

With this Chromebook 4 from Samsung, you'll be able to type notes, craft essays and research to your heart's content. 

$225 $169

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

