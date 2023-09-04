With fall around the corner, now is the perfect time to upgrade your laptop in time for the new season. If you're in search of a new laptop for your school or work needs, Amazon's Labor Day Sale is offering can't-miss deals from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Lenovo and more.

Whether you want a compact MacBook Air you can take on-the-go or a powerful PC laptop with a jaw-dropping display like the Samsung Galaxy Book3, the best Labor Day laptop deals at Amazon have you covered for the start of the new season. Not all laptops are created equal, so we've gathered the sales on laptops with powerful processors, long-lasting batteries, and high quality video cameras.

Amazon's Labor Day offers include the tech that you and your kids need to fit your budget. From Lenovo Ideapads to HP laptops with Windows operating systems, here are the best Labor Day laptop deals to shop right now.

Best Labor Day Laptop Deals on Amazon

13" Apple MacBook Air Amazon 13" Apple MacBook Air With up to 18 hours of battery life, take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power. $999 $750 Shop Now

Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad 3i Amazon Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad 3i Super slim and lightweight, easily transfer this laptop from school, work, and home. The high-tech speakers, microphone, camera, and screen make it perfect for video meetings and collaborating with others. $650 $550 Shop Now

Samsung 16” Galaxy Book3 Pro Amazon Samsung 16” Galaxy Book3 Pro Ready to tackle anything with high speeds, a large screen and hours of battery power, this Galaxy Book3 Pro stands above the rest. Instantly save $300 on this superb laptop with Amazon. $1,750 $1,447 Shop Now

2023 Apple MacBook Pro Amazon 2023 Apple MacBook Pro Save on Apple's newest MacBook supercharged by the Apple M2 Pro chip. The 2023 Apple MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and has up to 18 hours of battery life. $2,499 $2,299 Shop Now

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop Amazon Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop Upgrade your laptop at a deep discount with the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop. The Chromebook has built-in storage for offline access and an additional 100GB of Google Drive space to ensure automatic backups. $290 $227 Shop Now

HP 15.6 Inch Laptop Amazon HP 15.6 Inch Laptop Stay up to speed on the latest tech and invest in this high performance HP laptop. The device features Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 11th Generation Intel Core i5 to deliver crisp visuals and best-in-class connectivity. $660 $457 Shop Now

Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 Amazon Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 The 2023 MacBook Air offers a lightweight design with advanced camera and audio, all running on an M2 processing chip. $1,499 $1,299 15-inch Shop Now

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 Amazon ASUS Vivobook Go 15 This user-friendly laptop has an ultra-thin frame, yet doesn't sacrifice speed or storage. $250 $200 Shop Now

Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop Amazon Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop With dual core processors, you'll have impressive speeds that can keep up with streaming and gaming alike. The keyboard is also tilted for an ergonomic experience better for the hands. $380 $300 Shop Now

