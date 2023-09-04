Tech

The Best Laptop Deals at Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Save Up to 30% On Apple, Lenovo, Samsung and More

Back to School Laptop Deals
By Brittany Vincent
Published: 7:05 AM PDT, September 4, 2023

Gear up for fall and save on a new laptop, whether you’re looking for a thin profile powerhouse or a formidable gaming machine.

With fall around the corner, now is the perfect time to upgrade your laptop in time for the new season. If you're in search of a new laptop for your school or work needs, Amazon's Labor Day Sale is offering can't-miss deals from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Lenovo and more.

Shop Deals on Laptops

Whether you want a compact MacBook Air you can take on-the-go or a powerful PC laptop with a jaw-dropping display like the Samsung Galaxy Book3, the best Labor Day laptop deals at Amazon have you covered for the start of the new season. Not all laptops are created equal, so we've gathered the sales on laptops with powerful processors, long-lasting batteries, and high quality video cameras. 

Amazon's Labor Day offers include the tech that you and your kids need to fit your budget. From Lenovo Ideapads to HP laptops with Windows operating systems, here are the best Labor Day laptop deals to shop right now.

Best Labor Day Laptop Deals on Amazon

13" Apple MacBook Air

13" Apple MacBook Air
Amazon

13" Apple MacBook Air

With up to 18 hours of battery life, take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power.

$999 $750

Shop Now

Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad 3i

Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad 3i
Amazon

Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad 3i

Super slim and lightweight, easily transfer this laptop from school, work, and home. The high-tech speakers, microphone, camera, and screen make it perfect for video meetings and collaborating with others. 

$650 $550

Shop Now

Samsung 16” Galaxy Book3 Pro

Samsung 16” Galaxy Book3 Pro
Amazon

Samsung 16” Galaxy Book3 Pro

Ready to tackle anything with high speeds, a large screen and hours of battery power, this Galaxy Book3 Pro stands above the rest. Instantly save $300 on this superb laptop with Amazon.

$1,750 $1,447

Shop Now

2023 Apple MacBook Pro

2023 Apple MacBook Pro
Amazon

2023 Apple MacBook Pro

Save on Apple's newest MacBook supercharged by the Apple M2 Pro chip. The 2023 Apple MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and has up to 18 hours of battery life.

$2,499 $2,299

Shop Now

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop
Amazon

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop

Upgrade your laptop at a deep discount with the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop. The Chromebook has built-in storage for offline access and an additional 100GB of Google Drive space to ensure automatic backups. 

$290 $227

Shop Now

HP 15.6 Inch Laptop

HP 15.6 Inch Laptop
Amazon

HP 15.6 Inch Laptop

Stay up to speed on the latest tech and invest in this high performance HP laptop. The device features Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 11th Generation Intel Core i5 to deliver crisp visuals and best-in-class connectivity.

$660 $457

Shop Now

Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop with M2

Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop with M2
Amazon

Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop with M2

The 2023 MacBook Air offers a lightweight design with advanced camera and audio, all running on an M2 processing chip.

$1,499 $1,299

15-inch

Shop Now

ASUS Vivobook Go 15

ASUS Vivobook Go 15
Amazon

ASUS Vivobook Go 15

This user-friendly laptop has an ultra-thin frame, yet doesn't sacrifice speed or storage. 

$250 $200

Shop Now

Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop

Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop
Amazon

Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop

With dual core processors, you'll have impressive speeds that can keep up with streaming and gaming alike. The keyboard is also tilted for an ergonomic experience better for the hands. 

$380 $300

Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

Tags: