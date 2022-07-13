Shopping

The Best Last-Minute Mattress Deals to Shop Before Prime Day Is Over: Save on Casper, Nectar and More

By Larry Stansbury‍
Prime Day Mattress Deals
Amazon

Amazon Prime Day mattress deals are still available until 3a.m. ET tonight. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your mattress and get a better night's sleep, now is the time. Good sleep is crucial, so it stands to reason that our mattresses should be of the highest quality. Even though stress and environmental factors can interfere with your sleep, a high quality mattress is sure to help. 

Right now, you can score huge discounts on mattresses from top-rated brands like Ashley Furniture, Linenspa, Casper, and Tuft & Needle during Amazon Prime Day. There are currently plenty of deals on mattresses and if the price of a new mattress was keeping you from updating your bedroom, look no further. Whether you're looking for a memory foam mattress, a cooling mattress, or an innerspring mattress, Amazon’s got you covered with plenty of options for you to choose from at unbeatable prices.

Take advantage of Amazon Prime Day 2022 and shop for the best mattress deals below.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Mattress Deals:

Linenspa 10 Inch Memory Foam Queen Mattress
Linenspa 10 Inch Memory Foam Queen Mattress
Amazon
Linenspa 10 Inch Memory Foam Queen Mattress

With a great price, this mattress has a thick layer of memory foam to help eliminate all pressure points from your body to increase comfort. 

$320$286
Leesa Sapira Hybrid 11" Mattress
Leesa Sapira Hybrid 11" Mattress
Amazon
Leesa Sapira Hybrid 11" Mattress

For anyone suffers back, hip, or shoulder pain, this mattress has a high-airflow premium foam comfort layers and active-pocket springs to provide advanced support for you. This mattress also has a combination of foam and springs to target and relieve any pressure on your body.

$1,899$1,139
Flash Furniture 12 Inch Hybrid Pocket Spring King Mattress
Flash Furniture 12 Inch Hybrid Pocket Spring King Mattress
Amazon
Flash Furniture 12 Inch Hybrid Pocket Spring King Mattress

You can get your dream king mattress here and it's below $500. This mattress has a soft knitted fabric top and premium high-density foam to give you maximum support and a good nights sleep. 

$419$372
Swiss Ortho 12" Inch Queen Mattress
Swiss Ortho 12" Inch Queen Mattress
Amazon
Swiss Ortho 12" Inch Queen Mattress

This mattress has a bamboo cover and in case you've heard, bamboo makes your bedding softer and comfortable. This mattress also has a high density memory foam, wave foam, white cotton pad and pocket spring. 

$329$293
Signature Sleep Contour 10" Reversible Twin Mattress
Signature Sleep Contour 10" Reversible Twin Mattress
Amazon
Signature Sleep Contour 10" Reversible Twin Mattress

You can upgrade your kid's bedroom with the Signature sleep twin mattress. Your little one will love the high-density foam at the top and bottom of the mattress to give them a comfortable embracing feel, making them not want to get out of bed for the day. 

$218$200
Classic Brands Memory Foam 12-Inch Pillow Top Memory Foam King Mattress
Classic Brands Memory Foam 12-Inch Pillow Top Memory Foam King Mattress
Amazon
Classic Brands Memory Foam 12-Inch Pillow Top Memory Foam King Mattress

This mattress has wrapped steel coil innersprings that gives a conforming response to gel memory foam. What does that mean exactly? The mattress creates a cooler sleeping surface based on your body temperature. 

$629$222
ZINUS 12 Inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Full Mattress
ZINUS 12 Inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Full Mattress
Amazon
ZINUS 12 Inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Full Mattress

Experience a deep and refreshing sleep with the Green Tea mattress. The Green Tea is in every mattress layer and gives freshness and the ActivCharocal blocks out any moisture-induced smells that come into your room every day and night.

$549$297
Casper Sleep Element Queen Mattress
Casper Sleep Element Queen Mattress
Amazon
Casper Sleep Element Queen Mattress

Casper fans can talk about how the Element mattress has a durable base foam that will prevent it from sinking and sagging while supporting your whole body while sleeping.

$695$556
Tuft & Needle Original Cal King Mattress
Tuft & Needle Original Cal King Mattress
Amazon
Tuft & Needle Original Cal King Mattress

The Tuft & Needle mattress has a flexible sleep surface that will adjust to your body as you move throughout the night, ideally for back and stomach sleepers.

$1,395$1,116
Nectar 12 Inch Queen Mattress
Nectar 12 Inch Queen Mattress
Amazon
Nectar 12 Inch Queen Mattress

This Nectar mattress is perfect for any type of sleeper because it helps distribute your weight and body heat around the mattress so that you don't sleep hot or feel lumps around your body.

$899$799

