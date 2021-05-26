With summer just around the corner, the time has come for Memorial Day sales to start rolling in. And if you've been in the market to spruce up your home -- whether it's your bedroom (especially once you've shopped a Memorial Day mattress sale), living room, dining room or another part of your space -- or you're keen to give your front porch or back patio a stylish update, there are plenty of need-to-know furniture sales to keep on your radar.

Now that more individuals are getting their vaccines, odds are you're planning a fun-filled get-together to celebrate the start of a new season and the excitement over more places being open over Memorial Day Weekend. And if you're considering hosting the festivities in the comfort of your home, now's your chance to get everything you need just in time for the occasion.

Major retailers like Macy's and Overstock have already started their Memorial Day sales (which are chock-full of major discounts, by the way). You know what that means: You can already start shopping and saving on deals for outdoor furniture, home decor and other amazing sale items ahead of the long weekend. Then, once the holiday weekend officially arrives, you can sit back and relax in your newly acquired pieces.

Scroll down to check out the best Memorial Day sales to shop and celebrate the unofficial start to summer.

With the promo code MEMORIALDAY20, you can get 20% off during Allform's sitewide sale.

At The Decorating Event, take 20% off Anthropologie furniture, rugs, and décor.

From May 22 to June 8, take up to $700 off your purchase of Burrow's customizable modular seating, tables and other furniture. And just in case you can't wait until then, you can check out the brand's Last Chance section for some major deals.

Etsy is hosting its first-ever Outdoor Sales Event, which means you can get unique patio furniture, lawn games, backyard entertaining essentials and so much more for up to 20% off.

Use the promo code SUNNYDAYS21 to save up to $375 at Floyd Home, where you can shop the brand's modular couches, storage solutions and more from May 20 through May 31.

Right now, there are tons of patio furniture deals available now at Home Depot that are ready for the taking. So if you're eager to update your outdoor settings, be sure to stock up on the sale styles from the retailer now.

Now's your chance to get up to 25% off the entire Kohler site with the promo code MYSTYLE. Offer ends June 30.

Lovesac is offering up to 20% its Sactionals now through May 27.

For the Macy's Memorial Day Sale -- which is happening now -- you can get 20-60% off furniture and mattresses.

During Overstock's Memorial Day Blowout Event, you can get 70% off thousands of furniture items, including outdoor seating and patio sets. Plus, get free shipping on your order, no minimum purchase required.

At Raymour & Flanigan, 10% or 15% off everything on the brand's site now through June 7.

At World Market, save up to 25% off stylish outdoor furniture for every budget.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Ultimate Home Guide — Decor, Furniture, Kitchen and More

Shop Early: The Best Memorial Day Mattress Deals

Frontgate Sale: Take Up to 20% on Outdoor Living and Pool Essentials

The Best Patio Furniture Deals Under $200 -- Amazon, Walmart & More

Everything You Need for Summer Outdoor Entertaining From Amazon