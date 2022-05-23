The Best Memorial Day Appliance Deals at Samsung to Shop Now: Save on Dishwashers, Ranges, and More
Memorial Day weekend is nearly here and so are the enormous sales that come along with it. Steep discounts have arrived at Samsung with deals on appliances including refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, and washer and dryers. Whether your kitchen needs an upgrade or your laundry room has seen better days, Samsung's Memorial Day sales are hard to bet, even before the holiday hits on Monday, May 30 this year.
Through June 8, Samsung has major markdowns up to $1,550 off appliances for your home. Finding the greatest bargains during large Memorial Day sales like these can be difficult, which is why we've rounded up the best appliance deals currently available at Samsung. From 38% off washers and dryers to $250 off dishwashers and 28% off cordless stick vacuums, shop the home essentials you can get for less below.
Best Memorial Day Washer and Dryer Deals
Samsung's best-selling smart washer and dryer set features AI Powered Smart Dial controls that help users to personalize their preferred washing or drying cycles.
Not only is this smart washer on sale, but if you purchase it as a pair with a qualifying dryer, you'll receive a $150 Prepaid MasterCard. Samsung's front load washer learns and recommends your favorite wash cycles and displays them first for quick access.
Save $1,000 on Samsung's laundry duo with OptiWash, which automatically senses soil levels to adjust the time and detergent.
With Wi-Fi connectivity, the Samsung SmartThings App enables cycle alerts and scheduling feature, even while you're remote.
Best Memorial Day Refrigerator Deals
This 30 cu. foot Bespoke refrigerator is the perfect gift for Mom. You can customize the ice it makes and the fridge doors. Plus, you can change the temperature setting from the Samsung SmartThings App.
Save $1,180 on Samsung’s four-door refrigerator that brings a seamless look to your kitchen. The FlexZone Drawer has four specific temperature options to adjust from refrigerator to freezer temperatures.
Samsung’s Family Hub, now with Alexa built-in, lets you control your Samsung smart appliances and devices, stream music, share pictures with your family, and so much more, all right from your fridge.
This 29 cu. ft. smart refrigerator comes equipped with a dual ice maker. And it's an energy-saving appliance, so you can save some money on your utility bill every year. Plus, this fridge can earn you a $125 energy rebate in some states.
Best Memorial Day Kitchen Appliance Deals
Rapidly go to high heat for quickly boiling water and searing meat with 5 powerful burners. The cast iron edge-to-edge grates allow you to easily slide your pots and pans across more usable cooktop space.
Samsung's new smart Front Control Slide-In Electric Range with Air Fry is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled, making it easy to create delicious meals for your family.
No need to store a separate Air Fry appliance anymore. Air Fry mode is built into this range with no preheating needed. There is also a fan with a heated element that circulates hot air in the oven for perfect baking and roasting.
Clean the dirtiest dishes quickly and most efficiently without pre-rinsing using Samsung's StormWash+ system. With dual wash arms and a rotating spray jet it delivers intense cleaning performance and cleans at every angle.
Bring a virtually silent dishwasher to your kitchen with Samsung's Whisper Quiet Cleaning technology. Samsung is currently offering $105 off this stainless steel dishwasher that cleans like a dream.
Best Memorial Day Vacuum Deals
The 6-pound, lightweight design makes cleaning easy. With a 180-degree swivel head, the vacuum changes direction effortlessly to vacuum stairs, under sofas and all the hard-to-reach places.
Check out more of the best Memorial Day 2022 sales happening right now.
