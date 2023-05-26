The only thing we love more than the start of summer is unreal beauty deals, of course. Memorial Day Weekend is here with amazing sales on everything you need to refresh your daily staples. Summer calls for a serious shakeup to our beauty routines. From bronzers and lightweight makeup to tinted moisturizers and anti-humidity hair treatments, these Memorial Day beauty deals have you covered.

With the impending warmer weather, protecting our skin from harmful UV rays isn't the only thing we have to consider. Whether you're trying to tame frizzy hair or find a rejuvenating cleaner after enjoying endless hours under the sun, brands like Fenty Beauty, Tata Harper, Vegamour, and Tatcha are rolling out steep discounts on their bestsellers. We've combed through the best Memorial Day sales to find everything actually worth shopping.

If you're in the market for a skin plumping serum, nourishing hair products, or even a sunscreen for sensitive skin, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more for less this weekend. Below, shop all the best Memorial Day beauty sales you don't want to miss.

The Best Memorial Day 2023 Beauty Sales

Tata Harper Tata Harper Tata Harper Enjoy 20% off any order using code MDW2023 for Tata Harper's Welcome Summer sale now. 20% OFF YOUR ENTIRE ORDER WITH CODE MDW2023 Shop Now

Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Start your summer off on a saucy note and save big at Fenty Beauty's Summer Warmup Sale. Select makeup and skin care from Rihanna's line is now up to 50% off through May 30. UP TO 50% OFF FENTY Shop Now

NuFACE NuFACE NuFACE Save 20% on NuFace's microcurrent facial toning devices to lift and contour while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. 20% OFF NUFACE Shop Now

Tatcha Tatcha Tatcha Enjoy an extra 15% off curated kits that combine Tatcha's bestselling formulas for protecting, smoothing, refreshing your skin. 15% OFF TATCHA WITH CODE EXTRA15 Shop Now

Kosas Kosas Kosas The Kosas Memorial Day Sale is officially on! The cult-favorite makeup and skincare is taking 50% off sale items while supplies last. UP TO 50% OFF KOSAS Shop Now

Dermaflash Dermaflash Dermaflash Transform your skin with clinically proven sonic devices and treatments from Dermaflash. Just use code OHFUZZ to take 30% off sitewide. 30% OFF DERMAFLASH WITH CODE OHFUZZ Shop Now

Coco & Eve Coco & Eve Coco & Eve Whether you're looking to nourish your hair, achieve bronzed skin, or test out new body products, you can get 20% off every best-selling product from Coco & Eve. 20% OFF COCO & EVE WITH CODE SAVE20 Shop Now

Vegamour Vegamour Vegamour Shop Vegamour's 25% off sitewide sale featuring their most popular shampoo + conditioner sets, plus scalp detoxes with code SUMMERSALE. 25% OFF VEGAMOUR WITH CODE SUMMERSALE Shop Now

Paula's Choice Paula's Choice Paula's Choice Get 20% off Paula's Choice skincare — from their skin perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant to Retinol Boosters for helping to even skin tone, renew radiance, and brighten. 20% OFF PAULA'S CHOICE WITH CODE 28YEARS Shop Now

Sephora Sephora Sephora Save up to 50% on beauty faves from Sephora, including Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, Fenty Beauty, Urban Decay and more. UP TO 50% OFF SEPHORA Shop Now

Space NK Charlotte Tilbury Space NK Enjoy 20% off almost everything at Space NK, including Tatcha, Sunday Riley, Augustinus Bader, Charlotte Tilbury and so much more with code 20OFF. 20% OFF SPACE NK WITH CODE 20OFF Shop Now

Revolve Revolve Revolve Revolve is taking 20% off all beauty must-haves. Simply use code BEAUTY20 at checkout to activate the savings. 20% OFF REVOLVE WITH CODE BEAUTY20 Shop Now

Nordstrom Nordstrom Nordstrom With Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale, you can treat yourself to great deals for fall from your favorite brands. Shop beauty and fragrance steals up to 60% off from Olaplex to Estée Lauder, Too Faced, and more. UP TO 60% OFF BEAUTY AND FRAGRANCE Shop Now

Dermstore Dermstore Dermstore The Dermstore Summer Sale is offering up to 20% off to get your routine ready for warm weather. UP TO 20% OFF DERMSTORE WITH CODE SUN Shop Now

SkinStore SkinStore SkinStore In a sale almost too good to be true, SkinStore's Memorial Day Sale is offering up to 50% off on all their legendary products this weekend, plus an extra 10% with the code EXTRA10. UP TO 50% OFF SKINSTORE Shop Now

Kjaer Weis Kjaer Weis Kjaer Weis Stock up on organic, high-performance makeup with Kjaer Weis' Friends & Family event, offering 25% off sitewide. 25% OFF KJAER WEIS Shop Now

Ulta Ulta Ulta Shop Ulta's annual Gorgeous Hair Event for products to style and treat your unique hair needs — at up to 50% off. 50% OFF ULTA Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

