The Best Memorial Day Beauty Sales: Save On Your Favorites from Fenty, Tatcha, Kosas and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty

The only thing we love more than the start of summer is unreal beauty deals, of course. Memorial Day Weekend is here with amazing sales on everything you need to refresh your daily staples. Summer calls for a serious shakeup to our beauty routines. From bronzers and lightweight makeup to tinted moisturizers and anti-humidity hair treatments, these Memorial Day beauty deals have you covered. 

With the impending warmer weather, protecting our skin from harmful UV rays isn't the only thing we have to consider. Whether you're trying to tame frizzy hair or find a rejuvenating cleaner after enjoying endless hours under the sun, brands like Fenty Beauty, Tata Harper, Vegamour, and Tatcha are rolling out steep discounts on their bestsellers. We've combed through the best Memorial Day sales to find everything actually worth shopping. 

If you're in the market for a skin plumping serum, nourishing hair products, or even a sunscreen for sensitive skin, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more for less this weekend. Below, shop all the best Memorial Day beauty sales you don't want to miss.

The Best Memorial Day 2023 Beauty Sales

Enjoy 20% off any order using code MDW2023 for Tata Harper's Welcome Summer sale now.

20% OFF YOUR ENTIRE ORDER
WITH CODE MDW2023
Start your summer off on a saucy note and save big at Fenty Beauty's Summer Warmup Sale. Select makeup and skin care from Rihanna's line is now up to 50% off through May 30.

UP TO 50% OFF FENTY
Save 20% on NuFace's microcurrent facial toning devices to lift and contour while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

20% OFF NUFACE
Enjoy an extra 15% off curated kits that combine Tatcha's bestselling formulas for protecting, smoothing, refreshing your skin.

15% OFF TATCHA
WITH CODE EXTRA15
The Kosas Memorial Day Sale is officially on! The cult-favorite makeup and skincare is taking 50% off sale items while supplies last.

UP TO 50% OFF KOSAS
Transform your skin with clinically proven sonic devices and treatments from Dermaflash. Just use code OHFUZZ to take 30% off sitewide. 

30% OFF DERMAFLASH
WITH CODE OHFUZZ
Whether you're looking to nourish your hair, achieve bronzed skin, or test out new body products, you can get 20% off every best-selling product from Coco & Eve.

20% OFF COCO & EVE
WITH CODE SAVE20
Shop Vegamour's 25% off sitewide sale featuring their most popular shampoo + conditioner sets, plus scalp detoxes with code SUMMERSALE

25% OFF VEGAMOUR
WITH CODE SUMMERSALE
Get 20% off Paula's Choice skincare — from their skin perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant to Retinol Boosters for helping to even skin tone, renew radiance, and brighten. 

20% OFF PAULA'S CHOICE
WITH CODE 28YEARS
Save up to 50% on beauty faves from Sephora, including Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, Fenty Beauty, Urban Decay and more. 

UP TO 50% OFF SEPHORA
Enjoy 20% off almost everything at Space NK, including Tatcha, Sunday Riley, Augustinus Bader, Charlotte Tilbury and so much more with code 20OFF.

20% OFF SPACE NK
WITH CODE 20OFF
Revolve is taking 20% off all beauty must-haves. Simply use code BEAUTY20 at checkout to activate the savings. 

20% OFF REVOLVE
WITH CODE BEAUTY20
With Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale, you can treat yourself to great deals for fall from your favorite brands. Shop beauty and fragrance steals up to 60% off from Olaplex to Estée Lauder, Too Faced, and more. 

UP TO 60% OFF BEAUTY AND FRAGRANCE
The Dermstore Summer Sale is offering up to 20% off to get your routine ready for warm weather. 

UP TO 20% OFF DERMSTORE
WITH CODE SUN
In a sale almost too good to be true, SkinStore's Memorial Day Sale is offering up to 50% off on all their legendary products this weekend, plus an extra 10% with the code EXTRA10

UP TO 50% OFF SKINSTORE
NuFACE Trinity and Effective Lip & Eye Set
NuFACE Trinity + Trinity ELE Attachment Set
NuFace
NuFACE Trinity and Effective Lip & Eye Set

The NuFACE Trinity and ELE Attachment Set transforms your anti-aging skincare regime, providing a powerful system that visibly reduces the appearance of wrinkles and sagging skin from the comfort of your own home.

$498$449
Stock up on organic, high-performance makeup with Kjaer Weis' Friends & Family event, offering 25% off sitewide. 

25% OFF KJAER WEIS
Shop Ulta's annual Gorgeous Hair Event for products to style and treat your unique hair needs — at up to 50% off.

50% OFF ULTA

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

