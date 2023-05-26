The Best Memorial Day Beauty Sales: Save On Your Favorites from Fenty, Tatcha, Kosas and More
The only thing we love more than the start of summer is unreal beauty deals, of course. Memorial Day Weekend is here with amazing sales on everything you need to refresh your daily staples. Summer calls for a serious shakeup to our beauty routines. From bronzers and lightweight makeup to tinted moisturizers and anti-humidity hair treatments, these Memorial Day beauty deals have you covered.
With the impending warmer weather, protecting our skin from harmful UV rays isn't the only thing we have to consider. Whether you're trying to tame frizzy hair or find a rejuvenating cleaner after enjoying endless hours under the sun, brands like Fenty Beauty, Tata Harper, Vegamour, and Tatcha are rolling out steep discounts on their bestsellers. We've combed through the best Memorial Day sales to find everything actually worth shopping.
If you're in the market for a skin plumping serum, nourishing hair products, or even a sunscreen for sensitive skin, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more for less this weekend. Below, shop all the best Memorial Day beauty sales you don't want to miss.
The Best Memorial Day 2023 Beauty Sales
Enjoy 20% off any order using code MDW2023 for Tata Harper's Welcome Summer sale now.
Start your summer off on a saucy note and save big at Fenty Beauty's Summer Warmup Sale. Select makeup and skin care from Rihanna's line is now up to 50% off through May 30.
Transform your skin with clinically proven sonic devices and treatments from Dermaflash. Just use code OHFUZZ to take 30% off sitewide.
Whether you're looking to nourish your hair, achieve bronzed skin, or test out new body products, you can get 20% off every best-selling product from Coco & Eve.
Get 20% off Paula's Choice skincare — from their skin perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant to Retinol Boosters for helping to even skin tone, renew radiance, and brighten.
The NuFACE Trinity and ELE Attachment Set transforms your anti-aging skincare regime, providing a powerful system that visibly reduces the appearance of wrinkles and sagging skin from the comfort of your own home.
Stock up on organic, high-performance makeup with Kjaer Weis' Friends & Family event, offering 25% off sitewide.
