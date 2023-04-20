The only thing we love more than spring finally springing is unreal beauty deals, of course. From early Mother's Day sales to spring promotions, it’s the perfect time to shop and refresh your beauty staples.

We combed through the best beauty sales and skincare deals happening now to find everything actually worth shopping. Whether your thirst-quenching moisturizer needs replenishing or you’re waiting for that coveted serum with hyaluronic acid to finally go on sale, there are hoards of products to choose from beloved brands offering major discounts. Top-rated beauty brands like NuFace, Sephora, Kiehl's and Eau Thermale Avène currently have deals to save on their beloved products.

If you're in the market for a skin plumping serum, fragrance, nourishing hair products, or even an anti-aging eye cream, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more for less with the best makeup sales and skincare deals happening this weekend. These beauty must-haves at incredibly low prices also make ideal self-care gifts for Mother's Day that are sure to hit a high note for any mom.

The Best Beauty Sales and Deals to Shop Now

Too Faced Too Faced Too Faced Save 30% off site-wide for the Too Faced Friends & Family Sale, where you can save big on your favorite mascaras, highlighters, and eyeliners. UP TO 30% OFF TOO FACED Shop Now

Kiehl's Kiehl's Kiehl's Upgrade your spring routine and save 25% on custom kits at Kiehl's. Choose a serum, a moisturizer, and two free deluxe samples. 25% OFF CUSTOM KITS Shop Now

Sephora Sephora Sephora Save up to 30% off your favorite beauty during Sephora's Spring Savings Event until April 24. The Sephora spring sale has a tiered discount and access structure, so just be sure to use code SAVENOW to unlock your savings. UP TO 30% OFF SEPHORA WITH CODE SAVENOW Shop Now

La Roche-Posay La Roche-Posay La Roche-Posay Shop La Roche-Posay's Spring Sale and get 15% off all orders, plus 3 deluxe samples on orders of $70+. 15% OFF LA ROCHE-POSAY WITH CODE SPRINGSKIN Shop Now

SkinStore SkinStore SkinStore Shop all your favorite products in the SkinStore 15% Off Sale. With up to 15% off beauty and skincare essentials, it is the perfect time to stock up on your favorites, discover something new or shop for gifts. UP TO 15% OFF SKINSTORE WITH CODE SS15 Shop Now

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

