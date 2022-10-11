The Best October Prime Day Laptop Deals from Apple, Dell, HP, Lenovo and More
Amazon's October Prime Day sale is in full swing and the massive fall savings mean you don't have to wait until Black Friday to find some of the best deals of the year. Through tomorrow, October 12, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is battling it out with other major retailers' early Black Friday deals like Best Buy's 48-hour Flash Sale and Walmart's Rollbacks and More sale — making now an especially good time to get your hands on a Prime Day laptop deal.
With brand names like Apple, Lenovo, Dell and more, if you've been saving up to upgrade your laptop, they are incredibly marked down during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. Save $200 on an Apple MacBook Air or save over $500 when shopping for Intel Evo laptops. If you don't care about the brand, but rather the function, they have deals on laptops for everything: gaming, design, word processing, photo editing, streaming videos, and more.
We've tracked down the best October Prime Day deals on laptops that Amazon's sale has to offer. Shop the best laptops below, and then be sure to check out other Amazon Prime Day deals on tech, TVs, and tablets.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Laptop Deals
Save $400 on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast.
Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal.
Super slim and lightweight, easily transfer this laptop from school, work, and home. The high-tech speakers, microphone, camera, and screen make it perfect for video meetings and collaborating with others.
With dual core processors, you'll have impressive speeds that can keep up with streaming and gaming alike. The keyboard is also tilted for an ergonomic experience better for the hands.
Featuring a full keyboard with backlighting, you can compute even in the dark. It also comes with a fingerprint sensor for extra security.
This MacBook delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly you through many workflows all at once.
Feel confident purchasing this Dell laptop with a 2-year warranty. Along with its fast processing speed and quality resolution, it has built-in technology that reduces blue light to protect your eyes.
Not only does this laptop have a touch screen display, it also comes with an additional touchscreen surface above the keyboard for increased multitasking. As an added bonus, when you buy this impressive laptop you'll get 3 months of Adobe Creative Cloud for free.
Coming in at two pounds, this is the thinnest and lightest laptop Samsung has created thus far. As well as it's light size, it has fast processing speeds from the 12th-generation intel core processor.
With a 4K touch screen and lightening fast processing speeds, you can stay productive all day on this Razer laptop. Upon arrival it comes with Windows 10, but your purchase includes a free upgrade to Windows 11.
Graphics look even more detailed with this HP laptop that has 1.4 million pixels. It computes with an 11th-generation intel core processor so you're guaranteed fast processing speeds.
Made specifically for creators, this laptop has true color technology and an innovate golden ratio display that allows for more screen room to work or play. It can also be opened flat to easily share your work with others.
