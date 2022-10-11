Amazon's October Prime Day sale is in full swing and the massive fall savings mean you don't have to wait until Black Friday to find some of the best deals of the year. Through tomorrow, October 12, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is battling it out with other major retailers' early Black Friday deals like Best Buy's 48-hour Flash Sale and Walmart's Rollbacks and More sale — making now an especially good time to get your hands on a Prime Day laptop deal.

With brand names like Apple, Lenovo, Dell and more, if you've been saving up to upgrade your laptop, they are incredibly marked down during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. Save $200 on an Apple MacBook Air or save over $500 when shopping for Intel Evo laptops. If you don't care about the brand, but rather the function, they have deals on laptops for everything: gaming, design, word processing, photo editing, streaming videos, and more.

We've tracked down the best October Prime Day deals on laptops that Amazon's sale has to offer. Shop the best laptops below, and then be sure to check out other Amazon Prime Day deals on tech, TVs, and tablets.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Laptop Deals

2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16" Amazon 2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16" Save $400 on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast. $2,499 $2,099 Buy Now

2020 Apple MacBook Air Amazon 2020 Apple MacBook Air Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal. $999 $799 Buy Now

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo Amazon ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo Not only does this laptop have a touch screen display, it also comes with an additional touchscreen surface above the keyboard for increased multitasking. As an added bonus, when you buy this impressive laptop you'll get 3 months of Adobe Creative Cloud for free. $2,300 $2,000 Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro Amazon Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro Coming in at two pounds, this is the thinnest and lightest laptop Samsung has created thus far. As well as it's light size, it has fast processing speeds from the 12th-generation intel core processor. $1,100 $720 Buy Now

HP 17" Laptop Amazon HP 17" Laptop Graphics look even more detailed with this HP laptop that has 1.4 million pixels. It computes with an 11th-generation intel core processor so you're guaranteed fast processing speeds. $730 $530 Buy Now

MSI 16" Content Creation Laptop Amazon MSI 16" Content Creation Laptop Made specifically for creators, this laptop has true color technology and an innovate golden ratio display that allows for more screen room to work or play. It can also be opened flat to easily share your work with others. $1,600 $1,400 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 50 Best Deals from Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

Samsung's Best 8K TV Deals Competing with Prime Early Access Sale 2022

Best Prime Early Access Sale Tablet Deals: iPads, Galaxy Tabs and More

You Won't Want to Miss These 13 Can't-Miss Samsung Deals

Last Chance to Shop The Best Deals at the Discover Samsung Fall Event

Lenovo Back-to-School Deals: Save Up to 67% on Laptops, Tablets & More

Best Samsung Deals: Save on Galaxy Phones, QLED TVs, Tablets and More