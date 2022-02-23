Shopping

The Best Patio Furniture from Overstock's Spring Home and Outdoor Sale

By ETonline Staff
Overstock Spring Home and Outdoor Furniture Sale 2022
Overstock

If you've been finding yourself in the mood to switch up your home space, you're in luck: Overstock is hosting its major Spring Home and Outdoor Sale ahead of the upcoming season, which is chock-full of pieces guaranteed to take your time spent at home to the next level.

Thanks to this major Overstock sale, now is the time to grab everything from bedroom essentials, home decor, kitchen staples and more for up to 70% off. You'll find markdowns on thousands of pieces -- which means there's plenty to choose from, whether you're looking for an item to spruce up your walls (including gorgeous art) or classic furniture for your living room or backyard patio.

Perhaps you're on the hunt for a new mattress and other home essentials to freshen up your home just in time for spring cleaning. Or maybe you want some new floor cushions to give your room an updated edge of style. No matter what you may be shopping for, the wide selection at Overstock's Spring Home and Outdoor Sale is sure to have just what you could need and more. Plus, when you shop from the retailer's sale now, you'll get free shipping on everything. What more could you need?

To give you a head start on shopping, we pulled together our favorite patio and outdoor furniture picks from the Overstock sale. Scroll down to see them all below.

Christopher Knight Home Carlisle Outdoor Wooden Dining Table
Carlisle Outdoor Wooden Dining Table
Overstock
Christopher Knight Home Carlisle Outdoor Wooden Dining Table
Become the "hostess with the most-ess" this spring and entertain all of your favorite people in one place with this heavy-duty, wooden dining table.
$387$348
DreamPatio Riverside Fiberstone Modern Sphere Planter
DreamPatio Riverside Fiberstone Modern Sphere Planter
Overstock
DreamPatio Riverside Fiberstone Modern Sphere Planter
Bring the charm of the desert indoors and into your home this minimalistic Fiberstone Modern Sphere Planter.
$54$47
Corvus Armitage 4-piece Outdoor Wicker Sofa Set
Corvus Armitage 4-piece Outdoor Wicker Sofa Set
Overstock
Corvus Armitage 4-piece Outdoor Wicker Sofa Set
There's no better way to enjoy the glorious spring weather ahead than with a cozy (and stylish) outdoor sofa set -- just like this one from Corvus.
$720$684
Outsunny Black Outdoor Double Rocker Glider Bench
Outsunny Black Outdoor Double Rocker Glider Bench
Overstock
Outsunny Black Outdoor Double Rocker Glider Bench
Spruce up any backyard space with this sleek, double rocker glider.
$143$133
Nourison Aloha Floral Modern Abstract Area Rug
Nourison Aloha Floral Modern Abstract Area Rug
Overstock
Nourison Aloha Floral Modern Abstract Area Rug
Brighten up your patio space with the Nourison Aloha Floral area rug -- which is good for both indoor or outdoor use.
$58$36
Christopher Knight Home Lahaina Acacia Wood Foldable Chaise Lounge
Lahaina Acacia Wood Foldable Chaise Lounge
Overstock
Christopher Knight Home Lahaina Acacia Wood Foldable Chaise Lounge
Upgrade your poolside lounging with sleek, foldable wood lounger from Christopher Knight Home.
$396$294
Havenside Home Alexandra Outdoor Folding Serving Cart
Alexandra Outdoor Folding Serving Cart
Overstock
Havenside Home Alexandra Outdoor Folding Serving Cart
Outdoor hosting just got even easier with Havenside Home's stylish Folding Serving Cart.
$90$80
Laguna Outdoor Folding Adirondack Chair
Laguna Outdoor Folding Adirondack Chair
Overstock
Laguna Outdoor Folding Adirondack Chair
Get stocked up on stylish patio furniture ahead of hosting season with these multicolored folding Adirondack Chairs.
$262$172
Outdoor 4-Piece Wicker Sectional Sofa
Outdoor 4-Piece Wicker Sectional Sofa
Overstock
Outdoor 4-Piece Wicker Sectional Sofa
Sit back, relax and take in the wonder of the spring season -- all from the comforts of this Outdoor 4-Piece Wicker Sectional Sofa from Overstock.
$380$342
Christopher Knight Home Carolina 4-piece Outdoor Acacia Sofa Set
Christopher Knight Home Carolina 4-piece Outdoor Acacia Sofa Set
Overstock
Christopher Knight Home Carolina 4-piece Outdoor Acacia Sofa Set
Add this to your backyard setting to upgrade your outdoor hangouts, which you know you'll be hosting once the temperature moves up the thermometer.
$628$584
Nourison Essentials Solid Contemporary Area Rug
Nourison Essentials Solid Contemporary Area Rug
Overstock
Nourison Essentials Solid Contemporary Area Rug
Tone down your outdoor furniture stock with the help of Nourison's blue-hued outdoor rug.
$30$26
Distinctive Cotton Canvas Hanging Rope Chair
Distinctive Cotton Canvas Hanging Rope Chair
Overstock
Distinctive Cotton Canvas Hanging Rope Chair
Take your WFH game to new, more comfortable heights in this cotton hanging rope chair.
$46$39

