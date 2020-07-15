Fashion

The Best Pearl Jewelry and Accessories From Kendra Scott, BaubleBar and More

Pearls are truly a timeless classic, but in recent years, pearls have had a resurgence as a big trend in jewelry and accessories -- presented in cool, modern ways. 

A variety of pearls are now seen in an array of fashion items from earrings and bags to headbands. Choose from designs ranging in fancy, glitzy iterations reserved for special occasions to effortlessly stylish options for everyday wear. 

Favorite fashion brands such as Kendra Scott, BaubleBar and Lele Sadoughi all offer gorgeous pearl styles. 

Below, check out ET Style's selection of the best pearl jewelry and accessories. 

An elegant, modern cuff bracelet duo from Kendra Scott, adorned with cultured baroque pearl. Take 20% off on July 15. 

Amiya Gold Cuff Bracelet in Pearl
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott Amiya Gold Cuff Bracelet in Pearl
Kendra Scott
Amiya Gold Cuff Bracelet in Pearl
Kendra Scott
REGULARLY $128

These fun, large heart-shaped earrings add glitz and glam from Sugarfix by BaubleBar at Target.

Pearl Studs Crystal Heart Hoop Earrings
SUGARFIX by BaubleBar
Sugarfix by BaubleBar Pearl Studs Crystal Heart Hoop Earrings
Target
Pearl Studs Crystal Heart Hoop Earrings
SUGARFIX by BaubleBar

This 12-piece pearl hair clip and hair pin set is a bargain from Amazon.

12 Pcs Pearl Hair Clips
E-accexpert
Amazon 12 Pcs Pearl Hair Clips
Amazon
12 Pcs Pearl Hair Clips
E-accexpert

Wear this fashion-forward pearl headband from ASOS for romantic flair. (It's also a statement bridal accessory!)

Headband with Graduating Pearls in Gold Tone
ASOS
ASOS Headband with Graduating Pearls in Gold Tone
ASOS
Headband with Graduating Pearls in Gold Tone
ASOS
REGULARLY $19

These sophisticated double-sided pearl studs by Sterling Forever are classic and trendy. 

Silver Plated Pearl Double Sided Studs
Sterling Forever
Sterling Forever Silver Plated Pearl Double Sided Studs
Sterling Forever
Silver Plated Pearl Double Sided Studs
Sterling Forever
REGULARLY $50

Two trends in one Gorjana necklace: chunky chain and pearl coin pendant. 

Reese Pearl Necklace
Gorjana
Gorjana Reese Pearl Necklace
Gorjana
Reese Pearl Necklace
Gorjana

These Majorica dainty drop earrings dress up any look. 

Simulated Pearl Linear Drop Earrings in Sterling Silver
Majorica
Majorica Simulated Pearl Linear Drop Earrings in Sterling Silver
Bloomingdale's
Simulated Pearl Linear Drop Earrings in Sterling Silver
Majorica
REGULARLY $70

Personalized bead and keshi pearl bracelet from BaubleBar.

Custom Multi Keshi Pearl Bracelet
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Custom Multi Keshi Pearl Bracelet
BaubleBar
Custom Multi Keshi Pearl Bracelet
BaubleBar

Rock pearls in bag form with this chic, handmade Vanina flap shoulder bag made from faux pearls and gold-plated beads. It's currently 70% off.

The Pearl Mist Faux Pearl and Gold-Plated Shoulder Bag
Vanina x Net Sustain
Vanina The Pearl Mist Faux Pearl and Gold-Plated Shoulder Bag
Net-a-Porter
The Pearl Mist Faux Pearl and Gold-Plated Shoulder Bag
Vanina x Net Sustain
REGULARLY $370

The M Jewelers gold hoop earrings bedecked with pearl accents.  

Multi Pearl Hoop Earring
The M Jewelers
The M Jewelers Multi Pearl Hoop Earring
Revolve
Multi Pearl Hoop Earring
The M Jewelers

Treat yourself to the gorgeous Lele Sadoughi pearl velvet headband.

Pearl & Velvet Headband
Lele Sadoughi
Lele Sadoughi Pearl & Velvet Headband
Saks Fifth Avenue
Pearl & Velvet Headband
Lele Sadoughi

Two imitation pearl necklaces by Roxanne Assoulin to pair with delicate chains.

Imitation Pearl Necklace
Roxanne Assoulin
Roxanne Assoulin Imitation Pearl Necklace
Shopbop
Imitation Pearl Necklace
Roxanne Assoulin

