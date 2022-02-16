Since early 2020, we've all been using our laptops and tablets a lot more than usual to connect to the outside world. From all the Zoom meetings and the hundreds of emails, your laptop or tablet might be overworked. Thankfully, Presidents' Day weekend is the perfect time to replace your computing device.

Presidents' Day isn't until Feb. 21, but all the sales and discounts have already begun -- after all, all the best Presidents' Day deals start early. With spring cleaning and spring reorganization on the way, you might be ready to reap the benefits of this holiday's discounts to revamp your bedroom or to treat yourself. Presidents' Day is known for having standout deals on electronics, in particular laptops and tablets.

Maybe you're looking for a sturdy tablet for your kids or a lightweight laptop for school. Perhaps you're just on the hunt for a versatile 2-in-1 laptop that acts as both a laptop and a tablet. Regardless, Presidents' Day is the perfect time to scour the internet for deals.

Sure, you could sleuth the web for your own deals, but that takes a lot of time. We've done all the search work for you. With deals like up to 66% off on Lenovo 2-in-1 laptops, there are deals to get excited about this Presidents' Day. No matter what you need a laptop or tablet for, we're sure you'll find the perfect upgrade in ET's round-up of the best Presidents' Day deals on laptops and tablets.

Shop the best Presidents' Day deals on laptops and tablets below.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Microsoft Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Released in late 2021, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is the newest addition to the Surface line. The 2880 by 1920 13-inch display is a great for crafting illustrations, editing photos, or watching a film. The Surface Pro 8 is like a hybrid of the Pro 7 and Pro X, which gives users a lot of capabilities. $1,100 $1,000 Buy Now

HP Envy Laptop 17t-ch100 HP HP Envy Laptop 17t-ch100 Whether you need a laptop to update Google Docs between meetings or you just want one so you can watch movies in bed, the HP Envy delivers a consistent performance. With the HP QuickDrop feature, you can seamlessly share files between your mobile device and tablet when you're connected to Wi-Fi. $1,310 $780 Buy Now

Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Yoga Gen 6 Lenovo Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Yoga Gen 6 At 66% off, you can enjoy this doorbuster deal for a fraction of its usual price. The Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Yoga Gen 6 is a durable laptop option for students. Its screen is resistant to scratches and scraps, and the keyboard is spill-resistant, which is great for any unforeseen oops. You get the best of both worlds with this Lenovo ThinkPad because you can use is as a tablet or a laptop. $1,029 $349 Buy Now

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Microsoft Microsoft Surface Laptop Go This compact laptop is a perfect laptop for a college student or for anyone who's looking for a lightweight laptop to take from the office to your home. Plus, you can add the Surface Laptop Go Essentials Bundle and save a bit on Microsoft 365 and the Microsoft Complete Protection Plan. $550 $400 Buy Now

Lenovo Tab M7 Gen 3 With Kids Bumper Lenovo Lenovo Tab M7 Gen 3 With Kids Bumper If you're looking for a starter tablet for your kids, then the Lenovo Tab M7 Gen 3 might be perfect for them! It's lightweight, and you can easily set up and alter the parental settings for any app or website. Plus, 3 months of free Amazon Music Unlimited comes with the purchase of the tablet. $150 $90 Buy Now

HP Chromebook 11a Amazon HP Chromebook 11a The best thing about this HP Chromebook's screen isn't its quality resolution -- it's the anti-glare properties. Now, you can enjoy working on projects outside or catching up on your favorite series without having to deal with glare interrupting you. $260 $158 Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Samsung Samsung Galaxy Chromebook With a sturdy long-lasting battery and a beautiful 4K display, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is a great lightweight laptop for traveling. $999 $649 Buy Now

HP Pavilion 15 Laptop Amazon HP Pavilion 15 Laptop The touchscreen on this HP Pavilion 15 laptop gives you the freedom to forego the mouse when you simply need to switch to a different tab, scroll or you need to pause your music. $945 $845 Buy Now

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Walmart Microsoft Surface Pro 7 If you can't decide between a tablet or a laptop, then why not go for a 2-in-1? This Microsoft Surface Pro 7 can act as either a tablet or a laptop. Speaking of versatility, this 2-in-1's battery can last up to 15 hours, so you can work on plenty of projects before it needs to recharge. $930 $599 Buy Now

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Amazon Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 This Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 debuted in early 2021, it has plenty of battery life, power and processing speed to get you through your projects. $1,300 $979 Buy Now

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet You can use the Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet to draft emails or catch up on your favorite audio books. Thanks to updated processor, the Amazon Fire HD 8 is also 30% faster. $90 Buy Now

Apple iPad Air Gen 4 Best Buy Apple iPad Air Gen 4 If you're looking for deals on a tablet that's for creating art and editing pictures on, the Apple iPad Air is a great choice. The display on the iPad Air is super interactive. It's a great tablet for notetaking, editing photos and creating illustrations. $600 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Robot Vacuum Deals for Presidents' Day: Roomba, Shark & More

Amazon's Presidents' Day Deals on Travel Gear

12 Best Presidents' Day Beauty Sales of 2022 to Shop Now

Michael Kors Sale: Save Up to 70% Off Handbags, Coats, Boots, and More

Save on Anti-Aging Skin Care at Paula's Choice Presidents' Day Sale

Presidents' Day Deals on the Best Gym-Quality Equipment