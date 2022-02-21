The Best Presidents’ Day Appliance Sales Happening Now: Save at Home Depot, Lowe's and More
After two years of becoming homebodies, we've finally taken stock of everything we need to improve our living space in 2022, and have found that we could actually use a few new home appliances. So, if you've also been surviving the pandemic with an older microwave or an outdated drip coffee maker, don't worry — Presidents' Day appliance sales are happening right now with incredible deals on all the latest appliances to help turn your smart home fantasies into a reality.
There's never been a better time to upgrade your appliances. With spring and outdoor hosting season right around the corner, take a look at any of the many models of air fryers and slow cookers on sale, available from the biggest retailers in home improvement. If you need help with your cleaning, peruse through the markdowns on vacuums, like this voice-controlled Roomba, which makes cleaning easy.
We're serious, these Presidents' Day Sales aren't messing around. Huge name brands like Keurig, KitchenAid and Cuisinart are now available at a discounted price. And the sales aren't limited to small items, either. Big ticket items like refrigerators and freezers have also been heavily marked down, too. In fact, there are so many Presidents' Day appliance sales that we've put together a guide to help streamline your shopping.
The Best Presidents’ Day Appliance Sales
Best Buy
Deals are aplenty at the mega-retailer, whose Appliance Sale boasts hundreds of marked down items for all your living spaces.
Wayfair
The furniture giant is brimming with appliance sales right now. Save up to 70% off on over 16,000 items.
Lowe’s
Save up to $500 on over 1,900 appliances at Lowe’s like dishwashers, microwaves, and refrigerators.
Amazon
Save big when you shop appliances at Amazon. No codes or coupons needed.
Home Depot
Save to 40% off Bath at Home Depot's biggest Bath Event of the year. Browse through new faucets, toilets, tubs and more.
Samsung
Take up to 30% off huge ticket items like refrigerators, washers and dryers, and dishwashers, as well as other assorted sales among all of Samsung's smart home appliances. Mix and match appliances to save up to an extra 10% when you bundle your purchases.
Looking for more Presidents’ Day deals? Don’t miss the best sales on appliances, furniture, mattresses, and beauty this weekend.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon Presidents' Day 2022 Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances
The Best Mattresses in a Box We Tested Are on Sale for Presidents' Day
The Best Presidents Day Deals on Laptops and Tablets
Drew Barrymore’s Latest Kitchenware Line Adds Three New Essentials
Everything You Need to Host a Super Bowl Party on Feb. 13
The Best Air Fryer Deals to Get Ready for the Big Game