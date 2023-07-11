Shop

The Best Prime Day Cordless Vacuum Deals: Save Up to 38% on Dyson, Samsung, Shark and More

By ETonline Staff‍ ‍
Vacuum Sale
There's no better feeling than waking up to a fresh, clean space. If you're finally ready to replace that corded vacuum cleaner your mom gave you in college, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to upgrade your cleaning game. For the next 48 hours, Amazon is offering huge savings on almost everything, including top-rated vacuums from some of the best brands out there like Dyson, Shark, LG and more.

With their lightweight designs, cordless vacuums make cleaning all types of surfaces and tackling those hard-to-reach corners so much easier. Amazon's Prime Day deals are steeply discounting something for every type of home. Deals this good are bound to go fast now that some are retailing for the lowest prices we've ever seen, so we recommend snagging your favorite fast.

From LG to Dyson, Shark and Levoit, shop all the best Prime Day cordless vacuum deals available at Amazon now. Many of these cordless stick vacuums have multiple brush heads, adjust from cleaning carpet to bare floors, and feature multi-step HEPA filtration for a truly deep clean. 

Best Prime Day Cordless Vacuum Deals

SAMSUNG Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
SAMSUNG Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

The Samsung Jet™ 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum features a lightweight and maneuverable design plus a removable battery for extended cleaning time up to 40 minutes. It cleans hardwood, tile, and carpet floors. 

$300$199
Dyson V12 Detect Slim+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Dyson V12 Detect Slim+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

This is Dyson’s lightest intelligent cordless vacuum that reveals invisible dust and offers 30% more power and 60 minutes of run time than previous models. 

$650$450
LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner

An all-in-one cordless vacuum that allows you to transition from vacuum to wet mop to finishing your hardwood floors in one snap. 

$1,000$649
Tineco Floor ONE S5 PRO 2 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum
Amazon
Tineco Floor ONE S5 PRO 2 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum

Clean wet or dry messes and tackle tough and sticky messes on hard floors with ease.

$600$400
Greenworks 24V Brushless Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon
Greenworks 24V Brushless Cordless Stick Vacuum

The Greenworks 24V Brushless Cordless Stick Vacuum (in white) lets you cut the cord while keeping the powerful suction you need to get the job done. Compact, lightweight, and easy to store, vacuuming becomes less of a chore. An efficient brushless motor gives you more power, quiet operation, and longer motor life.

$260$169
Electrolux Ergorapido Stick, Lightweight Cordless Vacuum
Amazon
Electrolux Ergorapido Stick, Lightweight Cordless Vacuum

The motorized nozzle on the Electrolux Ergorapido Pet Stick Vacuum takes care of all the hair your pets leave behind on your carpets, furniture or hardwood flooring.

$329$198
Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

This Dyson vacuum is engineered for whole-home, deep cleans, and features suction power, run time and tools designed to deep clean your whole home.

$800$560
Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Keeping your floor tidy is easier with the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, offering powerful cleaning performance and a lightweight, maneuverable design. 

$399$249
WLUPEL Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
WLUPEL Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

A cordless vacuum thats rivals the popular Dyson vacuum at a fraction of the price.

$250$160
LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

With 130AW suction power, the LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner can remove debris, pet fur, dust and more from tough to reach spaces. Plus, the vacuum works to filter 99.99% of particles with 4-stage Dual-HEPA filtration to help reduce pollution and allergy symptoms.

$230$180
Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon
Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

The Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum features a powerful suction for deep cleaning on both hard floors and carpets, making it ideal for pet owners. Plus, the vacuum features CleanTouch technology for hands-off debris disposal. 

$260$180
Dyson V11 Animal+ Cordless Red Wand Stick Vacuum Cleaner with 10 Tools
Amazon
Dyson V11 Animal+ Cordless Red Wand Stick Vacuum Cleaner with 10 Tools

The V11 Animal+ is Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum with twice the suction of any cordless vacuum prepared to catch any pet hair around your house, plus the vacuum comes with 10 attachment tools. 

$451$340

Cordless vacuum deals aren’t the only great discounts to be found during Amazon Prime Day 2023. So far, we’ve found incredible deals on beddingappliancesbeautyskincare and makeup, the latest techgaming consoles, plus accessories, clothing, shoes for womenhandbags and more.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

