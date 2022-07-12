Amazon Prime Day deals are coming in hot at the annual 48-hour shopping event. From Apple Airpods to Beats by Dre and Samsung Galaxy Buds, this year's Prime Day deals offer big savings on headphones and wireless earbuds. Make your workday more productive and your workout more enjoyable with a great pair of headphones. As you will spend more time outdoors this summer, upgrading your old earbuds to a newer pair with better sound quality can improve your morning walks or afternoon run.

The most important things to look for when shopping for headphones are the sound quality, noise-cancellation capability, and long battery life. Our picks for Amazon Prime Day 2022 headphone deals includes some of the most popular noise-canceling headphones and earbuds like the Bose QuietComfort series. With three levels of world-class noise cancellation, you can get a better listening experience no matter where you are.

Below, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on headphones before the sale ends at midnight at Wednesday, July 13.

Amazon Prime Day Earbud Deals:

Jabra Elite 7 Pro Amazon Jabra Elite 7 Pro These headphones are perfect if you always hit the gym after work. These headphones have 6mm custom speakers that will give you outstanding music from anywhere. $200 $140 Buy Now

Amazon Prime Day Headphone Deals:

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max These Apple AirPods Max will eliminate outside noise so you can enjoy and immerse yourself in music﻿. $549 $449 Buy Now

Boean Bluetooth Headphones Amazon Boean Bluetooth Headphones For active runners, these headphones have supper stability with ear hooks and a fantastic sound quality with powerful bass sound. $26 $17 WITH COUPON Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Apple Deals On Amazon Prime Day

Get Up to $1,00 Off Samsung’s Frame TV Is On Sale at Prime Day

The 38 Best Deals Worth Shopping On Amazon Prime Day

Prime Day Tech Deals: Save on Tablets, TVs, Laptops and More

Prime Day Deals on Amazon Devices: TVs, Blink Cameras and More

Amazon Prime Day Fitness Deals You Can Shop Now

Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals

The Best Prime Day 2022 Deals on Fashion, Fitness and More