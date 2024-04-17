Prom season is upon us, and nothing beats a rare excuse to get all dressed up in a gown. Whether it's you or your child going to high school prom this spring, there are so many long dress options available online these days for all budgets.

We've found prom dresses under $100 as well as more splurge-worthy options. Feel like the belle of the ball in these gowns that come in a range of colors and fits from Windsor, Lulus, Revolve and more.

We've found dresses that embrace the current trends, from rosette details to cottagecore. School dress codes vary, so these dresses offer a range of coverage, allowing you to find a fit that works for you. A benefit of shopping for a prom dress online is the wealth of options — which means you're more likely to be the only one at the dance wearing your style.

Grab your date or go to the dance with friends in one of the glam prom dresses below. Shop silhouettes including mermaid, halter, strapless and more styles to make once-in-a-lifetime memories in.