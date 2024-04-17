Dance the night away in these special prom dresses.
Prom season is upon us, and nothing beats a rare excuse to get all dressed up in a gown. Whether it's you or your child going to high school prom this spring, there are so many long dress options available online these days for all budgets.
We've found prom dresses under $100 as well as more splurge-worthy options. Feel like the belle of the ball in these gowns that come in a range of colors and fits from Windsor, Lulus, Revolve and more.
We've found dresses that embrace the current trends, from rosette details to cottagecore. School dress codes vary, so these dresses offer a range of coverage, allowing you to find a fit that works for you. A benefit of shopping for a prom dress online is the wealth of options — which means you're more likely to be the only one at the dance wearing your style.
Grab your date or go to the dance with friends in one of the glam prom dresses below. Shop silhouettes including mermaid, halter, strapless and more styles to make once-in-a-lifetime memories in.
Windsor Cece Off-The-Shoulder Mermaid Mesh Formal Dress
This curve-hugging mermaid style won't break the bank.
Mac Duggal Plus Side-Cutout Rhinestone Detailed Jersey Gown
Twinkle on the dance floor in this bejeweled black gown with a cutout.
For Love & Lemons Paula Gown
Embrace the rosette trend with this pink gown that's worth the splurge.
Windsor Edlyn Sequin Laceup Mermaid Formal Dress
Sparkle in this mint dress that laces up in the back.
Nookie x Revolve Illegal Halter Gown
This simple yet stunning gown lets you shine.
Windsor Tamara Off-The-Shoulder Mermaid Glitter Formal Dress
Stun in lavender in this sparkly dress with padded bra cups.
Lulus Romantically Speaking Black Cowl Lace-Up Maxi Dress
This cowl-neck dress laces up in the back to fit you.
Mac Duggal Plus Lace-Up Asymmetrical Side-Slit Embellished-Hem Dress
This embellished gown laces up in the back for a glamorous look.
Windsor Liana Formal Sequin Scroll Mermaid Dress
Shimmer in this dress with a sequin scroll print that crosses in the back.
Lulus Redefine Regal Pale Pink Floral Jacquard Strapless Maxi Dress
Stand out in this floral jacquard strapless dress that keeps it classy.
Norma Kamali x Revolve Strapless Fishtail Gown
"I have never tried anything on and felt more drop dead gorgeous," wrote one happy reviewer of this figure-flattering maxi.
For Love & Lemons Cecelia Lace Maxi Dress
This dreamy floral number with a bodysuit lining offers a princess moment.
