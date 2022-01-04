Shopping

The Best-Rated Upright, Stick and Robot Vacuums to Buy

By Danica Creahan‍
With the holidays now firmly behind us, there might be quite a bit of cleanup looming in your very near future. Between glitter fallout from old decorations, a wilting Christmas tree that managed to hold on through the new year and the confetti that helped you kick off 2022, casual sweeping may be no match for that post-December mess.  

So whether you’re recouping after hosting a bunch of family and friends throughout the holidays or simply doing some early bird preparations for spring cleaning, a new vacuum makes a great first big ticket buy in 2022. 

Looking to take one big chore off your plate this year? Try a robot vacuum that can keep your floors spotless without you having to lift a finger. Made a New Year’s resolution to keep your car cleaner than you have in the past? A portable vacuum cleaner is great for maintaining a crumb-free car.  

And pet lovers are sure to adore the Bissell Symphony Pet mop and steam vacuum cleaner to help handle any animal-related messes they might encounter. 

Keep reading to check out 14 of the best-rated upright, stick and robot vacuums on the market right now. 

Best stick vacuum cleaners

Looking for an extra lightweight vacuum, or one without a pesky cord to drag around your freshly cleaned floors? Whether it’s a stick, cordless or even handheld vacuum cleaner, there’s something here to keep your house spick and span with as little hassle as possible. 

Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Bagless Stick Vacuum
Wayfair
Clean everything from your hardwood floors to your area rug with this Bissell Multi-Surface Bagless Stick Vacuum.
$310$227
Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung
Different power settings allow you to handle anything from cleaning up pet hair to cleaning any standard surface including hardwood, tile or carpet. 
$329$299
Bissell 1984 Air Ram Cordless Vacuum
Bissell via Amazon
This ultra lightweight cordless vacuum weighs in at under 8 pounds, boasts a battery life of 40 minutes, and has a low to the ground base with a flexible handle that helps clean deep underneath your couch, bed or anywhere else pet fur might be gathering. 
$268
Worx 20V Power Share Cordless Cube Compact Vacuum
Worx via Amazon
This portable vacuum cleaner is perfect for keeping small spaces such as your kitchen, workspace or even your car tidy. Weighing in at just 3 pounds and designed to be stacked, this compact vacuum is easy to store. 
$100
Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Hand Vacuum
Bissell
This mini cordless vacuum is perfect for helping pet owners keep up with the constant micro-messes our furry friends love to make without having to haul out the larger vacuum that tends to stress out our animals. The Pet Hair Eraser Hand Vacuum from Bissell has a 12-minute battery life and an easy-to-empty dirt bin. 
$73

 

Best robot vacuum cleaners

For the cleaner who wants to lighten the load on their list of chores, a robot vacuum cleaner can take care of all kinds of flooring, and some of them boast extra features, including a dual mop and vacuuming functions, smartphone enabled controls, and the ability to self-empty.  

Jetbot Mop with Dual Spinning Technology
Samsung
Perfect for tile, vinyl, laminate or hardwood, the Jetbot Mop automatically cleans your floors with ease. 
$299$244
eufy RoboVac G30
eufy
By thoroughly covering your entire house with logical route planning instead of random paths, RoboVac doesn't miss a spot, and there's a $120 off coupon right now. 
$280$230 WITH COUPON
Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum
Amazon
Welcome to deep-cleaning power with a vacuum that returns to the base, recharges, and can pick up where it left off.
$500
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
With four cleaning modes including Auto, Spot, Wall Follow, and Manual clean, this vacuum can pretty much cater to all your cleaning needs, and it's 52% off right now. 
$300$144
Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given this robot vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with former Roomba owners calling it a "serious upgrade".
$200$116
AIRROBO T9 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
Amazon
Customize a cleaning schedule that suits you. Different rooms can be cleaned with different suction or mopping water flow.
$350$200

Best upright vacuum cleaners

Upright vacuums are a staple of nearly every household, and for good reason. With extra tools like dusting brushes and crevice nozzles, and no battery life limits, upright vacuums are undeniably reliable and offer the most control over how and when you get your cleaning done. 

Shark Apex Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum with DuoClean and Self-Cleaning Brushroll
Shark via Amazon
This upright vacuum can deep clean both your floors and itself, all the while leaving your floors with a polished look using Shark’s DuoClean technology.
$420$378
Eureka Lightweight Powerful Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Eureka via Amazon
This upright vacuum cleaner is lightweight and budget-friendly at under $100, and is equipped with five height settings to handle surfaces from shag carpet to hardwood. 
$80
Bissell Symphony Pet Mop and Steam Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
This Pet Model mop and steam vacuum cleaner features an exclusive Drop-It Tank emptying system to prevent you from ever needing to get your hands dirty. 
$227$161

