The Best-Rated Upright, Stick and Robot Vacuums to Buy

With the holidays now firmly behind us, there might be quite a bit of cleanup looming in your very near future. Between glitter fallout from old decorations, a wilting Christmas tree that managed to hold on through the new year and the confetti that helped you kick off 2022, casual sweeping may be no match for that post-December mess.

So whether you’re recouping after hosting a bunch of family and friends throughout the holidays or simply doing some early bird preparations for spring cleaning, a new vacuum makes a great first big ticket buy in 2022.

Looking to take one big chore off your plate this year? Try a robot vacuum that can keep your floors spotless without you having to lift a finger. Made a New Year’s resolution to keep your car cleaner than you have in the past? A portable vacuum cleaner is great for maintaining a crumb-free car.

And pet lovers are sure to adore the Bissell Symphony Pet mop and steam vacuum cleaner to help handle any animal-related messes they might encounter.

Keep reading to check out 14 of the best-rated upright, stick and robot vacuums on the market right now.

Best stick vacuum cleaners

Looking for an extra lightweight vacuum, or one without a pesky cord to drag around your freshly cleaned floors? Whether it’s a stick, cordless or even handheld vacuum cleaner, there’s something here to keep your house spick and span with as little hassle as possible.

Bissell 1984 Air Ram Cordless Vacuum Bissell via Amazon Bissell 1984 Air Ram Cordless Vacuum This ultra lightweight cordless vacuum weighs in at under 8 pounds, boasts a battery life of 40 minutes, and has a low to the ground base with a flexible handle that helps clean deep underneath your couch, bed or anywhere else pet fur might be gathering. $268 Buy Now

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Hand Vacuum Bissell Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Hand Vacuum This mini cordless vacuum is perfect for helping pet owners keep up with the constant micro-messes our furry friends love to make without having to haul out the larger vacuum that tends to stress out our animals. The Pet Hair Eraser Hand Vacuum from Bissell has a 12-minute battery life and an easy-to-empty dirt bin. $73 Buy Now

Best robot vacuum cleaners

For the cleaner who wants to lighten the load on their list of chores, a robot vacuum cleaner can take care of all kinds of flooring, and some of them boast extra features, including a dual mop and vacuuming functions, smartphone enabled controls, and the ability to self-empty.

eufy RoboVac G30 eufy eufy RoboVac G30 By thoroughly covering your entire house with logical route planning instead of random paths, RoboVac doesn't miss a spot, and there's a $120 off coupon right now. $280 $230 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Best upright vacuum cleaners

Upright vacuums are a staple of nearly every household, and for good reason. With extra tools like dusting brushes and crevice nozzles, and no battery life limits, upright vacuums are undeniably reliable and offer the most control over how and when you get your cleaning done.

