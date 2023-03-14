The Best Roku Deals: Save On Streaming Devices Starting at $25

While pricey streaming options such as the Apple TV 4K do exist, you don’t need to spend a lot of money to watch Ted Lasso, The White Lotus, The Last of Us and all the other best shows streaming right now on your TV. For less than $50, you can upgrade an older TV with a Roku and get a better user interface with easy search functionality.

Roku makes it easy and affordable to watch your favorite TV, offering access to the top streaming services — including Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and more. Roku boxes and Roku streaming sticks also offer The Roku Channel app, with more than 190 linear streaming channels available.

Launched in 2021, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is faster, offers improved Wi-Fi performance, and adds support for Dolby Vision. The Dolby Vision and HDR10 for high dynamic range paired with Dolby Atmos for audio makes the 4K the Roku stick to buy. Ahead, get the best deals on two of Roku's top-rated streaming devices that are on sale right now for $40 and under.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

With an all-new design that plugs right into your TV, you can start streaming channels like Disney plus, Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV plus, Netflix, Sling, and Hulu in a snap—just turn on your TV. $50 $40

Roku Express HD

The best option for people with older TVs that don't support 4K, the Roku Express HD streaming box offers a basic 1080p Roku experience at a fantastic sub-$30 price. This easy-to-use, 4.8-star-rated streaming box doesn't offer all the bells and whistles of more expensive Rokus, but older TVs won't support some of these premium features anyway. $30 $25

