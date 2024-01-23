Shop Samsonite's best deals on carry-ons, checked luggage, duffels, backpacks and more travel bags.
After being cooped up inside this winter, we don't blame you if you're already planning your spring break escape. To help get your mind off the snowy weather and set your sights on new destinations, Samsonite's Winter Sale is here to make sure you have reliable luggage on hand.
Right now, Samonite is taking up to 50% off its best-selling collections of carry-ons, large suitcases, backpacks and luggage sets. Whether you're shopping for your next work trip or planning an all-out spring vacation, this season's Samsonite luggage deals have you covered.
Shop the Samsonite Winter Sale
Built with a focus on functionality, Samsonite's highly durable luggage make the best travel companions. The Samsonite Freeform carry-on is one of the best hardside carry-ons on the market. With strong 360-degree wheels, smooth zippers, and a spacious interior for organized packing, it is extremely lightweight and durable. Even better, the Samsonite Freeform carry-on is on sale for $160 in six different colors.
Samsonite not only delivers sturdy luggage that can withstand being bounced around an airplane's underbelly, but also creates stylish suitcases for every kind of traveler. Adventure awaits, so shop the best Samsonite luggage deals below before your next trip.
Best Samsonite Luggage Deals
Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner
Extremely lightweight and durable, Freeform has been created to bring the strength and maneuverability that customers have come to expect, combined with a truly unique design.
Samsonite Freeform Medium Spinner
With a more streamlined panel and an increased packing capacity, Samsonite's newest lightweight offers a very spacious and effortless ride.
Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner
Side-mounted TSA lock ensure your belongings arrive safely to your destination. With a built in combination lock, the Samsonite cases are good to go no matter where you are.
Novaire 2 Piece Set
If you're checking a bag and keeping one as a carry-on, this matching two-piece set is a great option. You can choose from six different colors that have a special sheen which reduces the appearance of scratches.
Outline Pro Carry-On Spinner
With integrated extras like a built-in TSA lock and USB port, this all-time travel essential bridges form and function flawlessly.
Outline Pro Large Spinner
This smart and sleek piece is all systems go – while pulling out all the stops: from its molded trolley handle to easy-lift top and side grips, major touchpoints are treated with Sam-AMH technology to help keep hands clean.
Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner
The Voltage blends fashion and technology with a USB port to charge your devices that's integrated into the TSA-approved lock panel. Protect your belongings with the lightweight yet extremely durable exterior. And inside, stay organized with built-in WetPak and mesh pockets.
Detour 29" Wheeled Duffle
The structured lower half is perfect for more delicate items, while the vast upper compartment can hold loads of clothes, features a dedicated shoe pocket, as well as a separate water resistant zippered compartment.
Business Slim Backpack
Save 50% on an everyday leather backpack designed to cover business and life needs.
Novaire Carry-On Spinner
Novaire's refined finish and durable hardside design make it a must have for the sophisticated traveler. Take this with you on your holiday vacation.
Lite-Frame Carry-On Spinner
The Lite-Frame collection offers an advanced closure technology that uses an injection molding frame with inner locking mechanism. This construction offers superior convenience with a one touch multi-point locking system.
