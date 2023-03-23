The Best Samsung Appliance Deals to Shop Now: Save On Washers, Dryers, Refrigerators and More
If the first week of spring has you thinking about upgrading to a new home appliance, now's your chance. Samsung's massive spring savings event, the Discover Samsung Spring Sale, has arrived. During the deals event, you can save big on washing machines, smart ranges, dishwashers, robot vacuums and more. Refresh your laundry room and kitchen for less with the best Samsung appliance deals available until March 26.
The Discover Samsung sales event is full of major savings on the brand's Bespoke appliances and signature smart appliance series to help kickstart your spring cleaning. Whether your home appliances need an update after years of usage or your laundry room has seen better days, Samsung's best appliance deals are hard to beat.
Level up your living space with up to $1,250 off Bespoke Refrigerators, $450 off the Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum, $1,100 off ranges that can also air fry, and up to $1,400 off Samsung washers and dryers. This week, you can get tons of top-rated Samsung appliances for some of the best prices of the year.
Since time is of the essence, we've gathered the best vacuum and appliance deals from the Discover Samsung event you can shop now to welcome spring with a smarter and cleaner home.
Best Discover Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals
Upgrade to Samsung's stylish Bespoke AI washer featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options and easy-to-use controls. With speedy cycles and a space-saving design, you’ll get more laundry done in less time.
Save $1,400 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing.
The large 4.5 cubic foot drum means you can wash more items in a single load. Samsung's innovative VRT Plus technology reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing every time.
With Wi-Fi connectivity, the Samsung SmartThings App enables cycle alerts and scheduling feature, even while you're remote.
This smart dial front load washer earned itself the 2021 Best Smart Washing Machine by Good Housekeeping, so you know its smart features and Wi-Fi connectivity are top of the line. This model also comes equipped with CleanGuard antimicrobial technology, which helps prevent mildew, mold and unwanted smells from building up in the drum of your Samsung washer.
Best Discover Samsung Kitchen Appliance Deals
No need to store a separate Air Fry appliance anymore. Air Fry mode is built into this range with no preheating needed. There is also a fan with a heated element that circulates hot air in the oven for perfect baking and roasting.
Rapidly go to high heat for quickly boiling water and searing meat with 5 powerful burners. The cast iron edge-to-edge grates allow you to easily slide your pots and pans across more usable cooktop space.
Samsung's new smart Front Control Slide-In Electric Range with Air Fry is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled, making it easy to create delicious meals for your family.
This 29 cu. ft. smart refrigerator comes equipped with a dual ice maker. And it's an energy-saving appliance, so you can save some money on your utility bill every year. Plus, this fridge can earn you a $125 energy rebate in some states.
This 24 cu. foot Bespoke refrigerator is the perfect addition to your kitchen — you can customize the door colors to match your home, choose between two kinds of ice, and get access to two different kinds of fresh, filtered water. Plus, you can change the temperature setting from the Samsung SmartThings App.
Samsung’s Family Hub, now with Alexa built-in, lets you control your Samsung smart appliances and devices, stream music, share pictures with your family, and so much more, all right from your fridge.
Clean the dirtiest dishes quickly and most efficiently without pre-rinsing using Samsung's StormWash+ system. With dual wash arms and a rotating spray jet it delivers intense cleaning performance and cleans at every angle.
Best Discover Samsung Vacuum Deals
Clean your home more efficiently with LiDAR sensors and accurate room maps. This robot vacuum also releases clean air with an advanced 5-layer filtration system.
Samsung's lightest Jet stick vacuum is also its most powerful yet. New HexaJet Motor technology provides Samsung's strongest suction to pick up tough dirt from any surface while still being extremely maneuverable.
Easily clean any surface with Samsung's Jet Cordless Stick Vacuums. The high-capacity dust bin collects more dirt, dust and debris so you don’t have to empty it as often.
