If the first week of spring has you thinking about upgrading to a new home appliance, now's your chance. Samsung's massive spring savings event, the Discover Samsung Spring Sale, has arrived. During the deals event, you can save big on washing machines, smart ranges, dishwashers, robot vacuums and more. Refresh your laundry room and kitchen for less with the best Samsung appliance deals available until March 26.

Shop Samsung Appliance Deals

The Discover Samsung sales event is full of major savings on the brand's Bespoke appliances and signature smart appliance series to help kickstart your spring cleaning. Whether your home appliances need an update after years of usage or your laundry room has seen better days, Samsung's best appliance deals are hard to beat.

Level up your living space with up to $1,250 off Bespoke Refrigerators, $450 off the Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum, $1,100 off ranges that can also air fry, and up to $1,400 off Samsung washers and dryers. This week, you can get tons of top-rated Samsung appliances for some of the best prices of the year.

Since time is of the essence, we've gathered the best vacuum and appliance deals from the Discover Samsung event you can shop now to welcome spring with a smarter and cleaner home.

Best Discover Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,400 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,598 ELECTRIC DRYER Shop Now $4,098 $2,698 GAS DRYER Shop Now

Best Discover Samsung Kitchen Appliance Deals

Best Discover Samsung Vacuum Deals

Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum Samsung's lightest Jet stick vacuum is also its most powerful yet. New HexaJet Motor technology provides Samsung's strongest suction to pick up tough dirt from any surface while still being extremely maneuverable. $900 $450 Shop Now

