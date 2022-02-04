It's officially crunch time for Super Bowl LVI. If you're hosting a game day party, then you probably want to fine-tune your entertainment system and living room setup before the big day. Scouring TV deals and sound system sales while every other football fan is doing the same is hectic, to say the least. If you're in the market for a new TV ahead of Feb. 13, then Samsung could the MVP of your Super Bowl party.

Samsung's Super Sunday Sales Event has some major deals on 8K and 4K TVs. Depending on what TV you're eyeing, you could save up to $3,500 on an 85-inch 8K Smart TV. You might not need an 85-inch TV, but Samsung is offering plenty of other deals on various models and sizes of high-quality televisions.

Apart from TVs, Samsung also has a bundle-and-save event -- which is perfect if you need to upgrade your speakers and your TV. If you buy certain soundbars along with a TV, you can save up to $300. Of course, your savings all depend on your preferred audio system and your TV selection.

Searching through every television's individual specs can feel like homework before, which is why we did the work for you. Since every TV has its own unique set of functional features and aesthetic perks, ET rounded up Samsung's best TV deals below.

Save up to $3,500 on 8K Neo QLED TVs

Save up to $1,700 on 4K Neo QLED TVs

Save up to $1,000 on 4K QLED TVs

55" Class Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV Samsung 55" Class Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV This TV delivers precision color-matching, so you can sit back and enjoy your favorite TV show without tinkering with the settings. It also features Object Tracking Surround Sound, which is surround sound that tracks the movement of objects and people on screen. Then, it adjusts the volume and direction of the sound accordingly for a truly immersive experience. $1,300 $1,000 Buy Now

70" Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV Samsung 70" Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV Like its other Samsung QLED 4K Smart Tv siblings, the Class Q60A also has a Quantom Dot processor, along with a quality 4K resolution that enhances any movie. Plus, you could connect your laptop or PC to the TV to get some work done on your living room's very own big screen. $1,350 $1,050 Buy Now

Save up to $800 on Frame TVs

Samsung is also offering 50% off customized bezels on all the Frame model TVs. So, you can finally get that Frame QLED 4K Smart TV with custom teak bezels that you've been eyeing for the last month.

55" Class The Frame QLED 4 Smart TV Samsung 55" Class The Frame QLED 4 Smart TV The 4K display on this TV adds clarity and quality to your viewing experience. The bezels on this model are nearly non-existent, so you don't have to worry about any distracting borders while you're watching your favorite events. And for an extra fee, you can customize the color of the bezels to match the interior design of your home. $1,500 $1,400 Buy Now

If you're looking for a projector instead of a TV, you can save up to $1,500 on the Premiere 4K Smart Laser Projector.

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything You Need to Entertain for the Super Bowl on Feb. 13

Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022: Watch the Epic Trailer

The Best TV Deals to Shop Ahead of the Super Bowl

How to Watch Super Bowl 2022: Date, Streaming, Halftime Show and More