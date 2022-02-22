At first glance, your house looks great: You've disinfected, redecorated and organized; you've even set up your home office. But when was the last time you did a solid deep clean?

Seasonal cleaning -- which typically requires a healthy deep cleaning -- is more than just putting away laundry, clearing all the clutter, running a vacuum or dusting your shelves with a microfiber cloth. It often requires scrubbing places you wouldn't normally think about and using stain-fighting products and other hardworking cleaning supplies.

While a deep cleaning -- or, if you're doing it this time of year, a good old-fashioned spring cleaning -- is no small feat, now's a prime time for an intensive clean of your kitchen, bathroom, windows and everywhere in between. After all, you're spending more time at home than ever before, which means there's probably more of a mess in your lived-in spaces than you'd usually find. And there are only so many shows to stream and exercises to do in your downtime.

From a vacuum on wheels that'll tackle any dust bunnies and a scrub brush on steroids to a cleaning product that gets away the grime, these are the deep clean tools you'll need as you go through your spring cleaning checklist to make your home stain-free and sparkling from the inside out.

Vacuums

Shark WANDVAC Cord-Free Handheld Vacuum Best Buy Shark WANDVAC Cord-Free Handheld Vacuum For the moments when you just need to do a quick clean, Shark's high-powered, handheld vacuum will do the trick. Clean up larger crumbs and fine dust using the tapered nozzle, which will get into the smaller corners of your home. $130 Buy now

iRobot Roomba i7 7150 Wi-Fi Connected Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba i7 7150 Wi-Fi Connected Vacuum Wouldn't it be great if you didn't have to think about vacuuming your apartment for months? Enter the WiFi-equipped Roomba robot vacuum cleaner, which will learn, map and adapt to your home layout at the push of a button. This powerful version works on both carpet and wood floor surfaces, sucking up dust, dirt, pet hair and allergens. $700 $600 Buy Now

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Dyson Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Dyson's latest cordless vacuum has twice the suction of any other cordless vacuum. Plus, it comes with two interchangeable batteries so you can have up to two hours of run time so you can get to each room before it needs charging. $700 Buy Now

Steam Mops

Bissell Power Fresh Steam Mop Amazon Bissell Power Fresh Steam Mop This lightweight mop can tackle dirt in just about any corner of your home, no matter how much surface you need to cover and with more than 28,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, you can expect a big bang for your buck. $93 $83 Buy Now

Bissell Symphony Vacuum and Steam Mop Walmart Bissell Symphony Vacuum and Steam Mop This easy-to-use steam mop from Bissell has a powerful cyclonic action vacuum that picks up dry debris and cleans wet or sticky messes in just one pass. Additionally, the steam eliminates 99.9 percent of germs and bacteria, eliminating the need for chemicals and the easy-touch digital controls allow for a seamless switch between vacuuming and mopping functions. $185 $139 Buy Now

Bissell PowerFresh Lift-Off Pet Steam Mop Amazon Bissell PowerFresh Lift-Off Pet Steam Mop This two-in-one steam mop was designed for cleaning homes with pets -- safely, without harsh chemicals. The handheld steam cleaner, which heats up in 30 seconds, comes with microfiber pads, odor eliminating fragrance discs, an attachable water cup and 13 versatile tools (plus a tool bag). Every purchase supports the Bissell Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets. $144 Buy Now

Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner Amazon Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner Spilled another glass of wine? Hoover's Spotless Portable Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner is what you need for a thorough spring cleaning. It's ideal for spraying, scrubbing and removing stains from carpet and upholstery to get rid of that wine along with dust mites and debris you can't rid of with a regular vacuum. It provides both a deep clean and a deep sense of accomplishment. It also has self-clean technology that flushes the hose after each use so the machine itself remains free of dirt, bacteria, mold and mildew. $110 $99 Buy Now

More Spring Cleaning Essentials

Public Goods Bathroom Cleaner Public Goods Public Goods Bathroom Cleaner Public Goods' plant-based bathroom cleaning spray leaves a subtle scent -- think natural lemon and rosemary -- as it keeps your surfaces nice and clean. Plus, you won't have to worry about any harsh chemicals. Public Goods also makes an excellent glass cleaner and a tree-free paper towel. $5 Buy Now

Method Toilet Cleaner Grove Collaborative Method Toilet Cleaner When you become a member of Grove Collaborative, you'll have access to sustainable cleaning products at an affordable price -- and they'll be delivered straight to your door. We recommend starting with this top-rated toilet cleaner, which will get at the grime and germs without harsh chemicals to make your house spring clean. $5 Buy Now

OxiClean Washing Machine Cleaner with Odor Blasters Amazon OxiClean Washing Machine Cleaner with Odor Blasters An important part of a thorough cleaning is cleaning the things that keep your things clean. (Got that?) A great example is your washing machine -- it should be de-gunked regularly. OxiClean Washing Machine Cleaner with Odor Blasters helps remove residue or soap scum that might be making your clothes smell a little funky. Once a month, toss an OxiClean pouch into the washing machine, run a cycle with warm water and then wipe it down with a soft towel to keep it looking and smelling fresh. $7 Buy Now

LiBa PEVA 8G Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner Amazon LiBa PEVA 8G Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner Sometimes you don't need to bother with white vinegar and a spray bottle to clean your shower curtain liner -- you just need to get a new one. This one from Amazon has more than 128,000 5-star reviews and it'll make you feel like you got a bathroom makeover. $16 $13 Buy Now

CLR Calcium, Lime & Rust Remover CLR CLR Calcium, Lime & Rust Remover A nearly zero-effort way to deep clean is removing calcium deposits and rust that have built up over time. CLR Calcium Lime and Rust Remover cleaning solution can be used on glassware (including your grimy coffee pot), tile, showerheads, tubs, humidifiers, toilets and sinks as well as other stucco, brick, porcelain and chrome surfaces. So basically anything that looks gross. $5 Buy Now

Simplehuman Voice + Motion Sensor Can Simplehuman Simplehuman Voice + Motion Sensor Can It's not a cleaning hack and a smart trash can won't be doing any cleaning for you, but it will help your hands stay clean and make your life easier. This Simplehuman one is voice-activated — say "open can" and the lid opens automatically or "stay open" and the lid won't close until you say "close can." $225 Buy Now

