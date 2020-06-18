Shopping

The Best Spring Dresses of 2020 From Kate Spade New York, Revolve and More

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
best spring dresses 2020
ETonline

One of life’s few certainties is that when spring bursts onto the scene, so do the cute dresses.

While forever synonymous with floral print and polka dots, spring dresses also encompass pastel colors, ruffles and other details that tend to hibernate in the winter. If a piece is lightweight, bright in color or shows at least a hint of skin, now is the time to wear it. (Bonus points if you can twirl in that perfect dress). There are a ton of cute spring dresses out there to compliment every women's wardrobe, style and silhouette.

With those guidelines in mind, we’re looking at the sunny weather ahead and planning what fashion to wear this spring -- to the office, to picnics in the park, to that special occasion to that tropical spring break destination and to all those outdoor parties. ET Style has picked some of the best spring dresses including styles and fashion silhouettes like the flare dress, the floral maxi dress, the v-neck dress, the mini dress, the sleeveless dress, the sheath dress, and many more for you to add to your closet this season.

From fun and flirty to pretty and polished, shop our favorite spring dress trends below.

Lottie Dress
Likely
Likely Lottie Dress
Revolve
Lottie Dress
Likely

This midi dress is a girly girl’s dream: a vibrant pink hue, a refined square neckline, slightly puffy sleeves, a tiered ruffle skirt and a bow at the waist to tie it all together. The side slit on this pretty dress prevents it from venturing into overly sweet territory.

All Over Embroidered Cotton Midi Dress
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN all over embroidered cotton midi dress
ASOS
All Over Embroidered Cotton Midi Dress
ASOS

We’re getting major “the hills are alive” vibes from this free-spirited cotton midi dress. Whether you dress it up with sandals or down with sneakers, be sure to frolic in this pretty dress to your heart’s content.

Printed Ruffle Maxi Dress
G by Giuliana
G by Giuliana Printed Ruffle Maxi Dress
HSN
Printed Ruffle Maxi Dress
G by Giuliana

We don't often think of HSN as a place for spring essentials, but we stand corrected thanks to this great dress. This easy-breezy chiffon maxi dress has elastic at the waist, meaning it's equal parts comfy and flattering. 

Print Faux Wrap Dress
Chelsea28
Chelsea28 Print Faux Wrap Dress
Nordstrom
Print Faux Wrap Dress
Chelsea28

The beach cover-up gets a chic makeover with this style from L Space. It’s still lightweight and breezy but doesn’t have to be confined to the beach or pool. Tie the top in the front or back to switch up your look.

Flutter Wrap Dress
Draper James
Draper James Flutter Wrap Dress
Draper James
Flutter Wrap Dress
Draper James

Thank you, Reese Witherspoon, for this wear-anywhere, flatters-everyone belted wrap dress. If you’re not feeling the gingham, it also comes in solid navy and a magnolia print.

Tracy Dress
Rotate Birger Christensen
Rotate Birger Christensen Tracy Dress
24S
Tracy Dress
Rotate Birger Christensen

Romantic and feminine and the color of lemonade -- what more could you ask for in a spring dress?

Jean-Marie Midi Dress
Faithfull the Brand
Faithfull the Brand Jean-Marie Midi Dress
Revolve
Jean-Marie Midi Dress
Faithfull the Brand

Take your love of florals to the office via this floaty midi dress. Add a blazer or jean jacket if your office cranks the AC year-round.

New Look Long Sleeve Mini Dress
Keepsake
Keepsake New Look Long Sleeve Mini Dress
Shopbop
New Look Long Sleeve Mini Dress
Keepsake

When you want an outfit that's more relaxed than a button-down and pencil skirt, reach for this lightweight, breathable mini. It’s all in the details here: delicate lace trim, button cuffs, and a chic tie keyhole at the neckline.

Love Tight Dress
Billabong
Billabong Love Tight Dress
Amazon
Love Tight Dress
Billabong

Yes, you can still wear black in the spring and exude a fresh, fun vibe with this floral dress. This off-the-shoulder Billabong midi is a perfect example of how to do it with a pop of bright color. (You might want to keep a spring jacket on hand with this one.)

Pacific Petals Smocked Dress
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Pacific Petals Smocked Dress
Kate Spade New York
Pacific Petals Smocked Dress
Kate Spade New York

As if a surprise sale bonanza weren’t enough to get us drooling over Kate Spade New York’s precious goods, this smocked mini is absolute flared-and-flirty perfection.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Spring Jackets to Buy Right Now

Spring Trends Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and More Stars Are Wearing Right Now

The Best Spring Shoes for Every Outfit

Meghan Markle Wears the Chicest Satin Skirt and It's Only $130 -- Shop Her Look!

 